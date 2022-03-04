Log in
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise – 4 March 2022

03/04/2022 | 12:54pm EST
The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue in total 394,409 ordinary shares at average price NOK 0.48 per share to employees who have exercised incentive subscription rights. The incentive subscription rights were issued under the company’s 2019 incentive subscription rights plan, which plan was approved by the annual general meeting on 9 May 2019.

The employees have paid the subscription amount to the company.

Following the issue, the company's share capital will be NOK 151,882,298.10 divided into 1,012,548,654 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15. Following the exercise, there are 79,712,888 incentive subscription rights outstanding.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics


Financials
Sales 2021 24,3 M 2,72 M 2,72 M
Net income 2021 -259 M -29,0 M -29,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 847 M 207 M 207 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 76,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 20,8x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 74,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Vincent Arthur Graziani Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
James A. Simms Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Stanley Alvin Swearingen EVP-Strategy & Advanced Technology
Anthony Eaton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-42.25%207
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.48%51 580
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-12.69%45 735
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-20.67%43 528
HEXAGON AB-14.10%34 042
CORNING INCORPORATED6.98%33 529