    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:19:22 2023-05-16 am EDT
0.9700 NOK   +2.11%
04:13aIDEX Biometrics adds another issuer in Turkey as the expansion of biometric payment cards continues
GL
05/15IDEX Biometrics to Develop Smart Cards With Malaysia's MCS Microsystems
MT
05/15IDEX Biometrics expands in Southeast Asia with MCS
GL
IDEX Biometrics adds another issuer in Turkey as the expansion of biometric payment cards continues

05/16/2023 | 04:13am EDT
Oslo, Norway – 16 May 2023 – IDEX Biometrics is expanding biometric payment card programs in Turkey with a fourth issuer. This fast growing bank challenger represents a customer portfolio of more than 10 million customers. The biometric payment cards from this issuer are expected to be in consumers’ hands by the first quarter of 2024.

This expansion confirms IDEX Biometrics commitment in Turkey, a highly innovative payments market and a pioneer in contactless payments, with a purchase volume of USD 216 billion.

“As part of our global biometric payment scaling strategy, IDEX Biometrics continues its expansion in Turkey with this additional issuer. By enabling our strong manufacturing partners in Turkey and globally, we are supporting this unpredecent pace of acceleration of the biometric smart card market”, says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

Source: The Interbank Card Center of Turkey

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT
IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Financials
Sales 2023 96,0 M 9,04 M 9,04 M
Net income 2023 -238 M -22,4 M -22,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,61x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 111 M 105 M 105 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 87,0%
Managers and Directors
Vincent Arthur Graziani Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Eileen Marie Wynne Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Stanley Alvin Swearingen EVP-Strategy & Advanced Technology
Anthony Eaton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-4.95%105
SUPREMA INC.1.39%114
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)-15.04%101
FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.4.80%51
ZWIPE AS-1.87%25
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)-47.41%8
