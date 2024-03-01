Oslo, Norway – 01 March 2024 – IDEX Biometrics and Accomplish Financial, an international payment solution provider, are bringing to market a biometric payment program to help the visually- and memory impaired. The program will first launch in the UK, where a global fintech will bring to market an accessible payment solution for the visually impaired and other customer groups with special needs.

The biometric payment program will accelerate IDEX Pay biometric card launches. This program is a direct response to the European Accessibility Act 2025, the call to action for businesses to be more inclusive, with an imperative to introduce accessible payment solutions. In the UK alone, there are 2 million visually impaired and a growing group of 11 million elderly (65+), as well as more than 1 million suffering from dementia today.

Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEX Biometrics says “IDEX Biometrics is committed to bringing trusted biometric authentication solutions to everyone. Our collaboration with Accomplish brings to market a solution that makes it easier and more secure to pay for the visually- and memory impaired, removing the obstacles of remembering PINs and avoiding the issue of “tap code to glass terminals”. Digital inclusion is critical for economic growth and a key priority for all: EU governments, interest organisations and corporations”.

’We are delighted to leverage the advanced technology from IDEX Biometrics for payment cards to help solve real issues faced by a significant portion of the population. Ensuring everyone is included should be a core responsibility of all financial service providers and, in the ever-evolving digital economy, it is sometimes overlooked that certain groups are underserved. Our intention is to continue making it easier yet safer to use a payment card and wish to increase confidence for all users. This project is especially satisfying as it simultaneously encompasses two of our core values: making the world a better place by doing good and offering the payment industry the most innovative products possible’, says Guy Raymond El Khoury, Founder of Accomplish Financial.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186



About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About Accomplish Financial

Accomplish Financial Limited is part of the Accomplish group of companies (“Accomplish”), which includes AF Payments Limited, a UK FCA Regulated Electronic Money Institution. Accomplish is an end-to-end service provider in the electronic payments industry and it builds and operates its own proprietary payments technology infrastructure in order to help its clients simplify the issuing of payment products. Accomplish offers issuing solutions for traditional payment cards through to digitised payment instruments, with an emphasis on the highest levels of security. By ensuring that all regulatory, compliance, security and technological needs are catered for in one ecosystem, Accomplish delivers bespoke payment solutions to a diverse range of clients.

For more information, visit www.accomplish.com or contact Simon Bradley, simon.bradley@accomplish.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT

IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. Accomplish is a registered trademark of Accomplish Financial Limited. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

About this notice:

This notice was published by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 01 March 2024 at 09:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.