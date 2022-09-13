Advanced search
    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-09-12 am EDT
0.9325 NOK    0.00%
IDEX Biometrics and eSignus to launch biometric smart cards for digital authentication

09/13/2022 | 02:01am EDT
OSLO, Norway, 13 September 2022 - IDEX Biometrics ASA and eSignus are collaborating to jointly develop and market biometric cards for digital authentication and crypto asset wallets. These biometric smart cards eliminate the need for PINs and passwords to authenticate private keys for crypto and digital assets. The biometric solution based on the IDEX Biometrics sensor technology will be combined into an off-cloud hardware wallet solution that works in conjunction with smartphones to secure online assets. The biometric smart card is anticipated to reach the market in 2023.   

eSignus provides digital and crypto assets custody Web3 solutions including hashwallets. With the expansion of the Digital ID verification market, which is estimated to reach USD 53 billion in 20301,  eSignus facilitates the integration of the decentralized economy into business environments at global scale.  

“IDEX Biometrics is capturing the increasing demand for digital authentication, and our collaboration with eSignus creates further opportunities for biometric smart cards.” says Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics. ”Partnering with eSignus to enable mass adoption of our high performing biometric technology solutions will provide customers with new ways of safeguarding digital assets and benefitting from secure offline user experiences.” 

“eSignus highly values this new strategic collaboration with IDEX Biometrics,” says Daniel Hernandez, CEO and Founder of eSignus. “We see strong demand in the digital authentication market and for our HASHWallet solution, which facilitates adoption of Web3 and digital assets. Using a biometric hardware wallet to authenticate sign-in and to access private keys, enhances the user experience, removes the need for PINs and passwords, and mitigates the risk of being hacked.”  

1 Juniper, Digital IdentityVerification Research report, 2022 

For further information, contact: 
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations 
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com 
Tel.: +47 918 00186 

Brett L. Perry, U.S. Investor Relations 
E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com 
Tel.: +1 214 272 0070 

About IDEX Biometrics 
  
IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity. 

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com 

About eSignus 

We are a consulting cybersecurity company experienced in the financial, technology, and crypto security sectors. We run HASHWallet, the most secure hardware wallet in the market. 

 
For more information, visit www.esignus.com 

TRADEMARK STATEMENT 

IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders. 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
