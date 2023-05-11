Advanced search
    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
0.9120 NOK   -0.44%
IDEX Biometrics continues expansion of biometric payment cards with a third issuer in Turkey

05/11/2023 | 02:13am EDT
Oslo, Norway – 11 May 2023 – IDEX Biometrics continues the expansion of biometric payment card programs with another Turkish issuer. Cards from this innovative issuer focused on premium financial products will be available throughout Turkey as of the fourth quarter of 2023.

This expansion confirms the accelerated demand for biometric payment cards in Turkey. Turkey is the innovation front runner in Europe and one of the largest payment card markets globally demonstrating a great opportunity with more than 250 million cards in circulation and 1.8 million acceptance locations.  

“We are delighted that the biometric payment card market continous to accelerate in Turkey, following several previously announced biometric card programs. IDEX Biometrics commitment in Turkey is strong and the market opportunity is materializing fast. We are excited to contribute to the growth of digital banking and identity access solutions, meeting a variety of consumer needs”, says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

Source: The Interbank Card Center of Turkey

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT
IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


