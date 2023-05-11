IDEX Biometrics continues expansion of biometric payment cards with a third issuer in Turkey

Oslo, Norway – 11 May 2023 – IDEX Biometrics continues the expansion of biometric payment card programs with another Turkish issuer. Cards from this innovative issuer focused on premium financial products will be available throughout Turkey as of the fourth quarter of 2023.

This expansion confirms the accelerated demand for biometric payment cards in Turkey. Turkey is the innovation front runner in Europe and one of the largest payment card markets globally demonstrating a great opportunity with more than 250 million cards in circulation and 1.8 million acceptance locations.

“We are delighted that the biometric payment card market continous to accelerate in Turkey, following several previously announced biometric card programs. IDEX Biometrics commitment in Turkey is strong and the market opportunity is materializing fast. We are excited to contribute to the growth of digital banking and identity access solutions, meeting a variety of consumer needs”, says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

Source: The Interbank Card Center of Turkey

