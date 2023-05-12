Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. IDEX Biometrics ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  15:26:56 11/05/2023 BST
0.9240 NOK   +1.32%
IDEX Biometrics launches a complete Biometric Payment Card solution leveraging products and technologies from STMicroelectronics

05/12/2023 | 07:38am BST
Oslo, Norway – 12 May 2023 - Global biometric technology leader IDEX Biometrics has developed an advanced solution for biometric smart cards, leveraging products and technologies from leading semiconductor security provider, STMicroelectronics.

The solution combines the biometric system from IDEX Biometrics with the latest Secure Element from ST and is fully integrated with ST’s STPay-Topaz-Bio Operating System and payment applets. This high-performance solution includes the ST31N600 secure microcontroller with biometric features, packaged in a single-chip EMV module, and includes a cost-effective enrollment solution. Bringing these innovations to market enables cost efficiencies for manufacturers and significantly improves the user experience.

The solution is now completely tested and validated, demonstrating market-leading biometric performance and transaction latency. This new IDEX Biometrics smart card solution is targeted for deployment with banks and issuers in the first half of 2024.

Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer, IDEX Biometrics, stated, “We are excited to work with leading technology solutions provider STMicroelectronics in creating a high performing complete solution for biometric cards.  ST has been providing the industry with secure elements and related software since the introduction of the smart card. This collaboration enables card manufacturers, fintechs and banks around the world to meet the increasing demand for biometric smart cards.”

Laurent Degauque, Business Lines Director, Connected Security, STMicroelectronics, commented, “The IDEX Biometrics solution based on products and technologies from ST brings a cutting-edge biometric payment solution to market in response to the growing demand for biometric smart cards. This solution delivers exceptional quality and supplies security to meet the growing needs of card manufacturers for scalable biometric solutions.“

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT
IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.


Financials
Sales 2023 96,0 M 9,01 M 7,20 M
Net income 2023 -238 M -22,3 M -17,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,49x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 080 M 101 M 81,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Duration : Period :
IDEX Biometrics ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Arthur Graziani Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Eileen Marie Wynne Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Stanley Alvin Swearingen EVP-Strategy & Advanced Technology
Anthony Eaton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-7.55%101
SUPREMA INC.2.54%116
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)-18.96%97
FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.0.80%49
ZWIPE AS-9.89%22
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)-46.05%10
