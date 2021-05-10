Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. IDEX Biometrics ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDEX Biometrics : How Biometric Sensors and Hardware Wallets are Shaping the Future of Digital Currency Storage

05/10/2021 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOME/ BLOG / Digital Currency/

How Biometric Sensors and Hardware Wallets are Shaping the Future of Digital Currency Storage

Welcome to the fourth and final post in our series on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). In this post, Art Stewart, Global Head of Sales & Marketing at IDEX Biometrics, talks about how biometric sensors and hardware wallets can provide solutions for digital currency storage.

The online and electronic nature of modern society requires robust and safe means to store and transfer money, but the current options are nowhere near achieving it. Electronic card payments, bank transfers, online payment gateways, PayPal, Bitcoin and smartphone wallet apps all suffer from drawbacks.

They entail substantial overheads in bank charges, equipment, commissions and other costs, and are often hacked or used for fraud, tax evasion and money laundering. There are a few possible solutions on the horizon but none of them offer the security and ultimate convenience of fingerprint biometrics.

Hardware wallets

One thing that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have in common with electronic transfers of traditional money like the dollar, euro or pound, is their high dependence on remote networked resources. Bitcoin verification is distributed, while traditional currency transactions depend on gateways, banks and clearing houses, but both are frequently tricked into unauthorized transfers of value.

That again draws our attention to their similarity. When banks make traditional accounts accessible over a network, even a restricted one, they effectively put your real cash online. Similarly, whether your Bitcoins are on a distant server, such as an exchange, or on your own connected device, your real cash is online.

A traditional solution for people who didn't trust banks with their money was to keep cash in the home. Believe it or not, they tried the same with Bitcoins - by letting you replace the files that store your block-chain keys onto paper that you can hide in the 'real' world. The disadvantages are the same in both cases.

The most obvious way to prevent assets being stolen is to store them safe from network access in some form of offline hardware wallet. There are a whole range of such devices: some look like ordinary thumb drives while others are more sophisticated. They offer multiple benefits, including portability and a compact size which assures discretion, thereby improving safety during transactions.

Like deposit accounts versus current accounts, hardware wallets are a wiser option than live software or 'hot' wallets for long term storage of digital currencies. Without the need for a live internet connection, cyber risks are eliminated which accounts for the growing uptake of cold wallets.

A biometric fingerprint sensor provides the ultimate solution to protecting stored value on cold wallets

Biometric fingerprint sensors can add an extremely robust layer of additional authentication to every device access or digital transfer. They create a strong bond between user and the card based wallet without sacrificing the ultimate convenience of quick, easy, contactless transactions.

Your unique biometric details are one of the few things that neither offline thieves nor online cybercriminals can readily steal, so however your digital assets are accessed, a cost-effective lightweight and offline verification tool can now be safe in your back pocket at all times.

The previous post in our seriesonCentral Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) talks about the best option for crypto storage - is it hot or cold wallet?

Disclaimer

Idex Biometrics ASA published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
05:20aIDEX BIOMETRICS  : How Biometric Sensors and Hardware Wallets are Shaping the Fu..
PU
05/07IDEX BIOMETRICS  : Senior Financial Services Executive Annika Olsson Nominated t..
PU
05/07HOT OR COLD WALLET : Which is the Better Option for Crypto Storage?
PU
05/06European ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
05/06IDEX BIOMETRICS  : How China is Leading the Way with Digital Currency Electronic..
PU
05/05IDEX Biometrics & Chutian Dragon to Jointly Develop Advanced Digital Currency..
GL
05/05IDEX BIOMETRICS  : What is Central Bank Digital Currency and How Does it Work?
PU
05/04Senior Financial Services Executive Annika Olsson Nominated to IDEX Biometric..
GL
05/03European ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
04/28European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 41,8 M 5,10 M 5,10 M
Net income 2021 -230 M -28,1 M -28,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 246 M 273 M 274 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 53,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Duration : Period :
IDEX Biometrics ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 NOK
Last Close Price 2,45 NOK
Spread / Highest target -59,2%
Spread / Average Target -59,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vincent Arthur Graziani Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
James A. Simms Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Stanley Alvin Swearingen EVP-Strategy & Advanced Technology
Anthony Eaton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-17.79%273
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)119.76%1 369
ZWIPE AS56.71%120
FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.-24.41%67
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)2.76%55
BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.41%27