Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. IDEX Biometrics ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:19 2023-06-05 am EDT
0.7390 NOK   -4.89%
01:32aIDEX Biometrics - Disclosure of holding - 6 June 2023
AQ
01:31aIDEX Biometrics – Disclosure of holding - 6 June 2023
GL
06/04Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics (Tranche 1) 3 Jun 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDEX Biometrics – Disclosure of holding - 6 June 2023

06/06/2023 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This notice is issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA on behalf of the shareholder mentioned below.

Reference is made to the disclosure on 26 May that Robert Keith had lent 42,000,000 shares in connection with the settlement of Tranche 1 in the private placement of shares in IDEX Biometrics on 24 May 2023.

The shares have been returned to Mr. Keith. After the return of the shares, Mr. Keith and close relations hold 157,873,873 shares or rights to shares or 12.3% of the total outstanding shares and votes in IDEX Biometrics, based on the share capital after completion of Tranche 1 of the private placement.

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 6 June 2023 at 07:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA on behalf of Robert Keith.


All news about IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
01:32aIDEX Biometrics - Disclosure of holding - 6 June 2023
AQ
01:31aIDEX Biometrics – Disclosure of holding - 6 June 2023
GL
06/04Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics (Tranche 1) 3 Jun 2023
GL
05/31Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/30IDEX Biometrics and AuthenTrend launch biometric smart cards for identity access
GL
05/30Idex Biometrics and Authentrend Technology Launch Biometric Smart Cards for Identity Ac..
CI
05/26Idex Biometrics : Notice of IDEX extraordinary general meeting 16 June 2023 (English)
PU
05/26IDEX - Disclosure of holding - 26 May 2023
AQ
05/26IDEX – Disclosure of holding - 26 May 2023
GL
05/26Notice of extraordinary general meeting in IDEX Biometrics on 16 June 2023
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 96,7 M 8,76 M 8,76 M
Net income 2023 -275 M -24,9 M -24,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,21x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 950 M 86,1 M 86,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Duration : Period :
IDEX Biometrics ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Arthur Graziani Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Eileen Marie Wynne Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence John Ciaccia Chairman
Stanley Alvin Swearingen EVP-Strategy & Advanced Technology
Anthony Eaton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-26.06%86
ORBBEC INC.134.39%2 994
SUPREMA INC.8.78%125
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)-21.25%91
FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.-2.80%46
ZWIPE AS-17.36%17
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer