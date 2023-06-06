IDEX Biometrics – Disclosure of holding - 6 June 2023

This notice is issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA on behalf of the shareholder mentioned below.

Reference is made to the disclosure on 26 May that Robert Keith had lent 42,000,000 shares in connection with the settlement of Tranche 1 in the private placement of shares in IDEX Biometrics on 24 May 2023.

The shares have been returned to Mr. Keith. After the return of the shares, Mr. Keith and close relations hold 157,873,873 shares or rights to shares or 12.3% of the total outstanding shares and votes in IDEX Biometrics, based on the share capital after completion of Tranche 1 of the private placement.

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 6 June 2023 at 07:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA on behalf of Robert Keith.