Oslo, Norway, 20 June 2024 – IDEX Biometrics has received a scaled repeat IDEX Access order from AuthenTrend, a global digital authentication leader. This order comes only a few months after the initial order, indicating customer demand for secure authentication, and marks the scaling of AuthenTrend’s biometric access cards.

AuthenTrend, based out of Taiwan, focuses on digital document and identity verification. With a global reach and a strong presence in Asia, AuthenTrend provides a new generation of fingerprint-enabled card type security keys – ATKey.Card NFC x Surface Pro 10. These biometric cards support both contact and contactless FIDO2 passwordless login and take the login experience to the next level – secure and seamless. AuthenTrend provides FIDO2-certified biometric access card solutions to consumers and enterprises globally and has established themselves as a trusted partner.

”With the launch of our battery-less biometric ATKey.Card NFC, based on IDEX Access, earlier this year, we have seen strong demand and positive feedback from our partners and customers”, comments Zake Huang, General Manager of AuthenTrend. ”This order will serve some of our large enterprise customers in Asia and EMEA1. We are continuously enhancing functionalities and features for the next iterations as new markets embrace secure access solutions”.

”The additional order demonstrates AuthenTrend’s success in commercializing high-quality biometric authentication cards. EMEA being one of the rapidly expanding access markets, this is a testament to impressive market traction, and we share AuthenTrend’s excitement as consumer demand for more seamless and fraud-preventing authentication solutions is being met globally”, says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEX Biometrics.

1 Europe, Middle East and Africa

For further information contact

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About AuthenTrend Technology

AuthenTrend was founded in 2016 (Taiwan) by a group of engineers with extensive experience in biometric authentication technology. Pioneer of fingerprint security keys, trusted by Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), FIDO and RSA, and awarded TOP 10 MFA Company in 2020 and TOP Biometric Solution Provider in 2021 by APAC Enterprise Security Magazine, a Taiwanese company awarded the US CES 2020 Innovation award (Security & Privacy).

For more information, visit www.authentrend.com

About this notice

This notice was issued by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 20 June 2024 at 08:10 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Trademark statement

IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.