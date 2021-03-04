Log in
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
IDEX Biometrics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/04/2021
Oslo, Norway–4 March 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) (the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Vince Graziani, and CFO, Derek D’Antilio, will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences, both of which will be held as virtual events.

Loop Capital Markets Consumer, Industrials and TMT Conference
Participation Date: Friday 12 March 2021

33rd Annual ROTH Conference
Participation Date: Tuesday 16 March 2021

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with management by contacting their sales representative at the respective hosting firms or IDEX investor relations.


For further information contact:

Brett L Perry, Shelton Group
E-mail: bperry@isheltongroup.com
Tel: + 1 214 272 0070

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com  
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344


About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics.

TRADEMARK STATEMENT

The wordmark ‘IDEX’ and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 9,59 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
Net income 2020 -227 M -26,7 M -26,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 795 M 330 M 328 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 291x
Capi. / Sales 2021 65,1x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Duration : Period :
IDEX Biometrics ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 NOK
Last Close Price 3,05 NOK
Spread / Highest target -67,2%
Spread / Average Target -67,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -67,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vincent Graziani Chief Executive Officer
Derek Pace DAntilio Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Anthony Eaton Chief Technology Officer
Paul Taylor VP-Operations & Program Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA2.35%330
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.25.54%55 725
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-12.78%52 984
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-1.33%38 654
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED5.83%31 862
HEXAGON AB-2.75%31 857
