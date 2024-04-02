



Oslo, Norway and Dhaka, Bangladesh – 02 April 2024: Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) in Bangladesh is launching biometric payment cards based on IDEX Pay, the biometric solution from IDEX Biometrics.

Mutual Trust Bank ranks amongst the top ten banks in Bangladesh and is recognized as one of the most sustainable banks of Bangladesh, winning Bangladesh's best bank for diversity and inclusion award in 20231. MTB is known for bringing innovative solutions to market in a customer-centric way, with their digital banking approach largely contributing to Bangladesh’s economic growth, offering financial support and inclusion for all. Biometric payment cards, equipped with fingerprint sensors, offers unparalleled security by uniquely linking the cardholder's identity to each transaction.

“Contactless biometric payment cards align perfectly with MTB’s strategy of providing the most innovative, secure and frictionless payment solutions to our growing consumer base. These cards are expected to attract new customers and increase card usage among existing customers, bringing financial empowerment to the people of Bangladesh,” says Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO at MTB.

“IDEX Biometrics continues our strategic focus on growth markets in Asia, pioneering biometric payments in Bangladesh. MTB is sharing our focus to continuously evolve toward the most convenient customer experience. Together we are bringing secure and ease of use to many more, meeting their lifestyles and financial needs,” says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics.







About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

About Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) is a third-generation private commercial bank, based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. MTB aspires to be one of the most admired banks in the nation and is recognized as an innovative and client-focused company. With a current network of 119 branches and 33 Sub branches, 200 Agent Banking Centers, 18 kiosks, 310 modern ATMs including 6 CRM Booths, 4 Air Lounges, and over 3,220 Point of Sales (POS) machines, located in prime commercial, urban and rural areas, MTB offers fully integrated real time Online Banking Services, Internet and SMS Banking to its clientele, through a dedicated Team of experienced Relationship Managers and Alternate Delivery Channels (ADC).

