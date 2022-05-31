Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. IDEX Biometrics ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/31 05:35:28 am EDT
1.260 NOK   -4.33%
05:30aRegistration of Share Capital Increase in IDEX Biometrics - 31 May 2022
GL
05/23IDEX BIOMETRICS : Subscription Rights Exercise – 23 May 2022
GL
05/23IDEX BIOMETRICS : Subscription Rights Exercise – 23 May 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Registration of Share Capital Increase in IDEX Biometrics - 31 May 2022

05/31/2022 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reference is made to the notice on 23 May 2022 regarding exercise of incentive subscription rights.

The capital increase, 60,400 shares, has been registered and the shares have been issued. The company's share capital is now NOK 151,891,258.10, divided into 1,012,609,054 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


All news about IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
05:30aRegistration of Share Capital Increase in IDEX Biometrics - 31 May 2022
GL
05/23IDEX BIOMETRICS : Subscription Rights Exercise – 23 May 2022
GL
05/23IDEX BIOMETRICS : Subscription Rights Exercise – 23 May 2022
AQ
05/13European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
05/13Mandatory notice of trade in IDEX 12 May 2022
GL
05/13Mandatory notice of trade in IDEX 12 May 2022
AQ
05/12Annual General Meeting in IDEX Biometrics Held on 12 May 2022
GL
05/12IDEX Biometrics ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12IDEX Biometrics Presentation 12 May 2022
GL
05/12IDEX Biometrics Presentation 12 May 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 70,3 M 7,48 M 7,48 M
Net income 2022 -295 M -31,4 M -31,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 334 M 142 M 142 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 19,0x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Duration : Period :
IDEX Biometrics ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,32
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Arthur Graziani Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
James A. Simms Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Stanley Alvin Swearingen EVP-Strategy & Advanced Technology
Anthony Eaton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-58.32%142
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)-46.03%337
NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA-37.26%48
ZWIPE AS-42.76%47
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)-38.48%34
BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-15.84%16