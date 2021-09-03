Registration of Share Capital Increases in IDEX Biometrics 2 September 2021

Reference is made to the notice dated 20 August 2021 regarding shares issude to employees who had exercised incentive subscription rights.

The capital increases have been registered and the shares issued. The company's share capital is now NOK 137,789,098.50 divided into 918,593,990 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 918 00186

