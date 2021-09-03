Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  IDEX Biometrics ASA
  News
  Summary
    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
  Report
Registration of Share Capital Increases in IDEX Biometrics 2 September 2021

09/03/2021 | 04:47am EDT
Reference is made to the notice dated 20 August 2021 regarding shares issude to employees who had exercised incentive subscription rights.

The capital increases have been registered and the shares issued. The company's share capital is now NOK 137,789,098.50 divided into 918,593,990 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Financials
Sales 2021 44,1 M 5,10 M 5,10 M
Net income 2021 -247 M -28,6 M -28,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 560 M 296 M 296 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 58,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 53,2%
Managers and Directors
Vincent Arthur Graziani Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
James A. Simms Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Stanley Alvin Swearingen EVP-Strategy & Advanced Technology
Anthony Eaton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-6.58%296
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.21.20%55 853
AMPHENOL CORPORATION17.52%45 965
HEXAGON AB41.25%45 263
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.19.43%42 900
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-38.97%37 321