    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:26 2023-06-02 am EDT
0.7770 NOK   +0.13%
03:00pRegistration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics (Tranche 1) 3 Jun 2023
GL
05/31Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/30IDEX Biometrics and AuthenTrend launch biometric smart cards for identity access
GL
News 
Summary

Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics (Tranche 1) 3 Jun 2023

06/04/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
Reference is made to the notice on 24 May 2023 regarding completion a private placement of 147.1 million shares at NOK 0.85 per share in IDEX Biometrics ASA. The placement was split in two tranches of 116.9 million shares and 30.2 million shares respectively.

The capital increase of 116,897,492 Tranche 1 shares has been registered and the shares will be issued soonest. The company's share capital is now NOK 192,880,861.80 divided into 1,285,872,412 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

The issue of 30,161,332 Tranche 2 shares will be considered and resolved by an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 16 June 2023.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 4 June 2023 at 21:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5‑8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and in accordance with section 5‑12 of the STA.


