Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. IDEX Biometrics ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:24 2023-01-27 am EST
0.8890 NOK   +4.53%
02:01aSentry Enterprises launches biometric access and cold wallet card solutions on Infineon's SLC38 and IDEX Biometrics sensor technology
AQ
02:01aSentry Enterprises launches biometric access and cold wallet card solutions on Infineon's SLC38 and IDEX Biometrics sensor technology
GL
02:01aSentry Enterprises launches biometric access and cold wallet card solutions on Infineon's SLC38 and IDEX Biometrics sensor technology
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sentry Enterprises launches biometric access and cold wallet card solutions on Infineon's SLC38 and IDEX Biometrics sensor technology

01/30/2023 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, Norway – January 30, 2023 – Sentry Enterprises has selected Infineon Technologies' latest generation secure element SLC38 together with IDEX Biometrics sensor solution to power their next-generation biometric identity platform for access and cold wallets. Sentry Enterprises has chosen IDEX Biometrics technology for their next generation biometric identity platform, SentryCard and their soon-to-be-released Sentinel biometric cold storage crypto wallet.

“The IDEX Biometrics – Infineon joint solution is ideal for emerging applications like digital access and cold wallets. IDEX Biometrics is excited to bring ground-breaking secure biometric solutions to the expanding digital identity market with industry leader Sentry Enterprises”, says Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186


About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT
IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
02:01aSentry Enterprises launches biometric access and cold wallet card solutions on Infine..
AQ
02:01aSentry Enterprises launches biometric access and cold wallet card solutions on Infine..
GL
02:01aSentry Enterprises launches biometric access and cold wallet card solutions on Infine..
GL
01/10IDEX Biometrics is accelerating expansion of biometric payment cards with a second Turk..
GL
01/10IDEX Biometrics ASA is Accelerating Expansion of Biometric Payment Cards with Second Tu..
CI
2022Weak Investors Sentiment Weighs on American Depositary Receipts of European Equities
MT
2022Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics - 20 Dec 2022
GL
2022Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics - 20 Dec 2022
AQ
2022Extraordinary general meeting in IDEX Biometrics held on 9 December 2022
AQ
2022Extraordinary general meeting in IDEX Biometrics held on 9 December 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 40,0 M 4,04 M 4,04 M
Net income 2022 -332 M -33,6 M -33,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 037 M 105 M 105 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 25,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Duration : Period :
IDEX Biometrics ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Arthur Graziani Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Eileen Marie Wynne Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Stanley Alvin Swearingen EVP-Strategy & Advanced Technology
Anthony Eaton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-11.06%105
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)-6.51%112
FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.39.60%64
NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA-4.34%40
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)22.96%23
ZWIPE AS-2.04%18