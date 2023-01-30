Sentry Enterprises launches biometric access and cold wallet card solutions on Infineon's SLC38 and IDEX Biometrics sensor technology

“The IDEX Biometrics – Infineon joint solution is ideal for emerging applications like digital access and cold wallets. IDEX Biometrics is excited to bring ground-breaking secure biometric solutions to the expanding digital identity market with industry leader Sentry Enterprises”, says Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics.
For further information contact: Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com Tel: + 47 918 00186
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.