Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Idex Corporation    IEX

IDEX CORPORATION

(IEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDEX Corporation : Announces Appointment of Lakecia N. Gunter to Board of Directors

02/01/2021 | 08:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) today announced the appointment of Lakecia N. Gunter to the company’s Board of Directors. The appointment of Ms. Gunter, effective immediately, increases the size of the board from 10 to 11 directors. She will serve on the board’s Compensation Committee.

Gunter currently serves as Vice President and General Manager of IoT (Internet of Things) Global and Strategic Engagement at Microsoft Corporation. She will bring a new level of technology and digital innovation expertise to the IDEX board.

“As we continue navigating further digitalization of our product and service offerings, including the select strategic incorporation of IoT technology, we look forward to the experienced guidance Lakecia will provide,” IDEX Chief Executive Officer and President Eric D. Ashleman said. “Innovation is literally the first initial in our name and continuing on that path today increasingly involves the intersection of new digital technologies with our highly engineered industrial products.”

“Lakecia’s strong business acumen, leadership development skills, strategic insights and customer orientation will expand the breadth of our board’s expertise. She’s a welcome addition who I’m confident will help propel IDEX forward,” Ashleman said.

At Microsoft, Gunter is responsible for growing and scaling the company’s IoT business, from revenue growth to technical adoption and acceleration. Prior to joining Microsoft, she was Vice President of the Programmable Solutions Group and General Manager of Ecosystem Development and Operations at Intel Corporation. While at Intel, she served in several leadership roles, including Chief of Staff and Technical Assistant to the CEO.

“The perspectives Lakecia can bring about longer-term opportunities and challenges to IDEX businesses posed by technology-related trends will undoubtedly be a unique and valuable asset to our already experienced board,” said William M. Cook, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

Gunter earned her bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the University of South Florida and her master’s degree in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry and for iUrban Teen, a STEM-Arts education program. In addition, she is a member of The Executive Leadership Council (ELC). Gunter was named one of the “26 Most Powerful Female Engineers” in 2016 by Business Insider and, in 2015, she received the Society of Women Engineers’ Prism Award for demonstrating outstanding technology and community leadership.

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you’re driving has a BAND-IT® clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It’s likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global $2+ billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about IDEX CORPORATION
08:12aIDEX : Appoints to Lakecia N. Gunter to Board of Directors
PU
08:05aIDEX CORPORATION : Announces Appointment of Lakecia N. Gunter to Board of Direct..
BU
01/20IDEX : Foundation Receives $6 Million Infusion, Expands Mission
PU
01/20IDEANOMICS : Plans Offering of Mixed Securities
MT
01/19IDEX BIOMETRICS : Ties Up With American Payment Network Scheme
MT
01/15SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Friday
MT
01/15SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Ideanomics
MT
01/15IDEANOMICS' : MEG Division Delivers 439 Units in December
MT
01/14IDEX : Cowen Downgrades IDEX to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts Price Ta..
MT
01/13IDEX CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 338 M - -
Net income 2020 377 M - -
Net Debt 2020 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
Yield 2020 1,06%
Capitalization 14 096 M 14 096 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,09x
EV / Sales 2021 5,63x
Nbr of Employees 7 439
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart IDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Idex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 206,50 $
Last Close Price 186,19 $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric D. Ashleman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Cook Non-Executive Chairman
William K. Grogan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ernest J. Mrozek Independent Director
Livingston L. Satterthwaite Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEX CORPORATION-6.53%14 096
XYLEM-5.11%17 409
GRACO INC.-4.71%11 550
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-8.18%4 795
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-3.50%4 632
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.0.30%3 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ