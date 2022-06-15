Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. IDEX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEX   US45167R1041

IDEX CORPORATION

(IEX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-06-15 pm EDT
179.66 USD   +0.14%
04:07pIDEX Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.60 a Share, Payable July 29 to Holders as of July 15
MT
03:50pIDEX Corporation Declare Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for IDEX to $225 From $250, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IDEX Corporation Declare Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/15/2022 | 03:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IDEX CORPORATION (NYSE:IEX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per common share. This dividend will be paid July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2022. This dividend represents the company’s 111th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) makes thousands of products and mission-critical components that improve everyday life all around you. If you enjoy chocolate, it quite possibly passed through a Viking® internal gear pump at the candy factory. If you were ever in a car accident, emergency workers may have used the Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool to save your life. If your doctor ordered a DNA test to predict your risk of disease or determine a course of treatment, the lab may have used equipment containing components made by IDEX Health & Science. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call over 45 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With more than 7,500 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global company with nearly $2.8 billion in annual sales, committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about IDEX CORPORATION
04:07pIDEX Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.60 a Share, Payable July 29 to Holders as ..
MT
03:50pIDEX Corporation Declare Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for IDEX to $225 From $250, Maintains Overweight Ra..
MT
06/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Targets for Industrial Equipment Names as Market Forces Pr..
MT
05/23Ideanomics Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice on 10-Q Delay
MT
05/23Ideanomics Signs Agreement to Deploy Charging Services in California Truck Dealerships
MT
05/16IDEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/13European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
05/10IDEX CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vot..
AQ
05/06IDEX Lifts Quarterly Dividend 11% to $0.60 a Share, Payable May 27 to Shareholders of R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 047 M - -
Net income 2022 534 M - -
Net Debt 2022 134 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 13 636 M 13 636 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
EV / Sales 2023 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 7 536
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart IDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IDEX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 179,41 $
Average target price 226,79 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric D. Ashleman President-Gast Manufacturing
William K. Grogan Vice President-Finance & Operations
William M. Cook Non-Executive Chairman
Marc Uleman Group Executive-Health & Science Technologies
Abigail Roche Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEX CORPORATION-24.08%13 636
GRACO INC.-27.98%9 825
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-40.85%4 168
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-5.23%3 789
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-43.12%3 379
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-24.92%3 291