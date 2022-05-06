Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. IDEX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEX   US45167R1041

IDEX CORPORATION

(IEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/06 02:59:58 pm EDT
185.77 USD   -2.11%
02:29pIDEX Lifts Quarterly Dividend 11% to $0.60 a Share, Payable May 27 to Shareholders of Record May 17
MT
02:24pIDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Eleven Percent
BU
05/05European ADRs Decline in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Eleven Percent

05/06/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IDEX CORPORATION (NYSE:IEX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an eleven percent increase in the company’s regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.60 per common share. This dividend will be paid May 27, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 17, 2022. This dividend represents the company’s 110th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) makes thousands of products and mission-critical components that improve everyday life all around you. If you enjoy chocolate, it quite possibly passed through a Viking® internal gear pump at the candy factory. If you were ever in a car accident, emergency workers may have used the Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool to save your life. If your doctor ordered a DNA test to predict your risk of disease or determine a course of treatment, the lab may have used equipment containing components made by IDEX Health & Science. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call over 45 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With more than 7,500 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global company with nearly $2.8 billion in annual sales, committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about IDEX CORPORATION
02:29pIDEX Lifts Quarterly Dividend 11% to $0.60 a Share, Payable May 27 to Shareholders of R..
MT
02:24pIDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Eleven Percent
BU
05/05European ADRs Decline in Thursday Trading
MT
05/02IDEX Corporation Adds Precision Farming Solutions for Agriculture & Industrial Applicat..
BU
05/02IDEX Corporation completed the acquisition of Kz Co.
CI
04/28Mizuho Lowers IDEX's Price Target to $205 From $233, Neutral Rating Kept
MT
04/28RBC Raises Price Target on IDEX to $238 From $234, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/27IDEX CORP /DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
04/27Tranche Update on IDEX Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 21, 2008.
CI
04/27TRANSCRIPT : IDEX Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 038 M - -
Net income 2022 542 M - -
Net Debt 2022 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 14 423 M 14 423 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,80x
EV / Sales 2023 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 7 536
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart IDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IDEX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 189,76 $
Average target price 227,73 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric D. Ashleman President-Gast Manufacturing
William K. Grogan Vice President-Finance & Operations
William M. Cook Non-Executive Chairman
Marc Uleman Group Executive-Health & Science Technologies
Abigail Roche Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEX CORPORATION-19.70%14 442
GRACO INC.-23.22%10 475
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION3.43%4 135
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-42.56%4 099
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-23.77%3 346
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-44.03%3 325