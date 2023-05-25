Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. IDEX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEX   US45167R1041

IDEX CORPORATION

(IEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:00:13 2023-05-25 pm EDT
202.13 USD   +0.98%
02:27pIDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Seven Percent
BU
11:35aEuropean Equities Move Lower for Fourth Straight Session
MT
07:47aIDEX Biometrics, SELP Partner to Advance Biometric Smart Card Deployment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Seven Percent

05/25/2023 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IDEX CORPORATION (NYSE:IEX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a seven percent increase in the company’s regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.64 per common share. This dividend will be paid June 23, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023. This dividend represents the company’s 114th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) makes thousands of products and mission-critical components that improve everyday life all around you. If you enjoy chocolate, it quite possibly passed through a Viking® internal gear pump at the candy factory. If you were ever in a car accident, emergency workers may have used the Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool to save your life. If your doctor ordered a DNA test to predict your risk of disease or determine a course of treatment, the lab may have used equipment containing components made by IDEX Health & Science. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call over 50 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With more than 8,500 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global company with over $3.1 billion in annual sales, committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about IDEX CORPORATION
02:27pIDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Seven Percent
BU
11:35aEuropean Equities Move Lower for Fourth Straight Session
MT
07:47aIDEX Biometrics, SELP Partner to Advance Biometric Smart Card Deployment
MT
05:32aIdex Biometrics Signs Up SELP to Boost Biometric Smart Card Deployment
MT
01:29aIDEX Biometrics Raises NOK125 Million from Private Placement of New Shares
MT
05/23Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Modestly Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/23IDEX Biometrics Lands Smart Cards Manufacturing Deal in Middle East
MT
05/22TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on IDEX to $235 From $240, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/22IDEX Corporation Completes Acquisition of Iridian Spectral Technologies
BU
05/22IDEX Biometrics Teams Up with DoelPay to Expand into Bangladesh
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 382 M - -
Net income 2023 572 M - -
Net Debt 2023 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,6x
Yield 2023 1,23%
Capitalization 15 127 M 15 127 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,66x
EV / Sales 2024 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 8 868
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart IDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IDEX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 200,16 $
Average target price 230,13 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric D. Ashleman President-Gast Manufacturing
William K. Grogan Vice President-Finance & Operations
Katrina L. Helmkamp Non-Executive Chairman
Abigail Roche Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Livingston L. Satterthwaite Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEX CORPORATION-12.34%15 127
GRACO INC.12.67%12 757
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.20.49%5 844
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION9.55%4 408
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.16.55%4 233
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.21.06%2 422
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer