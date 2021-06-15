Log in
    IEX   US45167R1041

IDEX CORPORATION

(IEX)
  Report
IDEX Corporation : Declare Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/15/2021 | 03:37pm EDT
IDEX CORPORATION (NYSE:IEX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per common share. This dividend will be paid July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2021. This dividend represents the company’s 107th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you’re driving has a BAND-IT® clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It’s likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global $2+ billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 665 M - -
Net income 2021 469 M - -
Net Debt 2021 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,9x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 16 768 M 16 768 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,33x
EV / Sales 2022 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 075
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart IDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IDEX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 237,46 $
Last Close Price 220,83 $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric D. Ashleman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William K. Grogan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William M. Cook Non-Executive Chairman
Abigail Roche Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Ernest J. Mrozek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEX CORPORATION10.86%16 768
GRACO INC.1.82%12 482
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.24.32%6 491
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION14.74%5 510
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.15.59%3 718
KSB SE & CO. KGAA71.22%941