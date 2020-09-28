IDEX Corporation : to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

Log in
09/28/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

IDEX CORPORATION (NYSE:IEX) announced today that it has scheduled the broadcast of the company’s third quarter earnings conference call over the Internet on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. CT. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Silvernail and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, William Grogan will discuss the company’s third quarter 2020 financial performance and respond to questions from the financial community.

IDEX invites interested investors to listen to the call and view the presentation slides, which will be available on its website: www.idexcorp.com. To hear the live call, log on to the site several minutes before the discussion begins. After clicking on the presentation icon, follow the instructions to ensure your system is set up for the event, or download the correct applications at no charge. An archive of the webcast will be available through the IDEX website after the call. An audio replay of the call is also available through midnight, November 28, 2020 by dialing 877.660.6853 or (201.612.7415) for international participants using conference code # 13694806.

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you’re driving has a BAND-IT® clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It’s likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global $2+ billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 298 M - -
Net income 2020 354 M - -
Net Debt 2020 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,3x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 13 519 M 13 519 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,96x
EV / Sales 2021 5,57x
Nbr of Employees 7 439
Free-Float 83,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 181,85 $
Last Close Price 179,03 $
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew K. Silvernail Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Ashleman President & Chief Operating Officer
William K. Grogan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William M. Cook Lead Independent Director
Ernest J. Mrozek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEX CORPORATION4.09%13 519
XYLEM5.42%14 947
GRACO INC.16.37%10 088
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.9.63%3 855
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-46.61%3 458
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-0.94%2 623
