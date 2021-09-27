Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. IDEX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEX   US45167R1041

IDEX CORPORATION

(IEX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/27 04:10:00 pm
215.4 USD   -0.59%
05:51pIDEX CORPORATION : to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
BU
09/22European ADRs Climb Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
09/21European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IDEX Corporation : to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

09/27/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IDEX CORPORATION (NYSE:IEX) announced today that it has scheduled the broadcast of the company’s third quarter earnings conference call over the Internet on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. CT. Chief Executive Officer and President Eric Ashleman and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, William Grogan will discuss the company’s third quarter 2021 financial performance and respond to questions from the financial community.

IDEX invites interested investors to listen to the call and view the presentation slides, which will be available on its website: www.idexcorp.com. To hear the live call, log on to the site several minutes before the discussion begins. After clicking on the presentation icon, follow the instructions to ensure your system is set up for the event, or download the correct applications at no charge. An archive of the webcast will be available through the IDEX website after the call. An audio replay of the call is also available through midnight, November 27, 2021 by dialing 877.660.6853 or (201.612.7415) for international participants using conference code # 13712091.

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you’re driving has a BAND-IT® clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It’s likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global $2+ billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com


© Business Wire 2021
All news about IDEX CORPORATION
05:51pIDEX CORPORATION : to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
BU
09/22European ADRs Climb Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
09/21European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
09/20European ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
09/20IDEANOMICS : Hired by Energica Motor to Roll Out Dealer Financing Program
MT
09/15European ADRs Modestly Higher Wednesday as Energy Stocks Rally
MT
09/15IDEANOMICS : to Lift Stake in Italian Electric Motorcycle Maker Energica to About 70%
MT
09/09European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
09/08IDEX CORPORATION : Declare Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/08IDEX Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on October 29, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 736 M - -
Net income 2021 462 M - -
Net Debt 2021 49,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,1x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 16 467 M 16 467 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,04x
EV / Sales 2022 5,57x
Nbr of Employees 7 075
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart IDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IDEX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 216,68 $
Average target price 241,62 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric D. Ashleman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William K. Grogan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William M. Cook Non-Executive Chairman
Abigail Roche Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Ernest J. Mrozek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEX CORPORATION8.78%16 467
GRACO INC.1.58%12 474
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.46.13%7 353
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-3.69%4 623
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.18.88%3 820
THE GORMAN-RUPP COMPANY11.96%949