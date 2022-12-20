Advanced search
    IEX   US45167R1041

IDEX CORPORATION

(IEX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-12-20 pm EST
228.12 USD   +0.82%
05:57pIdex : IR Presentation
PU
07:59aIdeanomics Unit US Hybrid Continues Hydrogen Power Conversion Project With Toyota Tsusho America
MT
12/16Idex Corp /de/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
IDEX : IR Presentation

12/20/2022 | 05:57pm EST
IDEX Investor Presentation

Cautionary Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act; Non-GAAP Measures

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's full year 2022 outlook including expected organic sales growth, expected earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share, and the assumptions underlying these expectations, anticipated future acquisition behavior and capital deployment, availability of cash and financing alternatives, the intent to refinance or repay the 3.20% Senior Notes using the available borrowing capacity of the Revolving Facility, the anticipated timing of the closing of and the anticipated sources of funding for the Company's acquisition of Muon Group and the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions, including the acquisitions of ABEL Pumps, L.P. and certain of its affiliates, Airtech, Nexsight, KZValve and Muon Group, and are indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "guidance," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "should," "could," "will," "management believes," "the Company believes," "the Company intends" and similar words or phrases. These statements are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the date of this presentation. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of health epidemics and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of related governmental actions, on the Company's ability to operate its business and facilities, on its customers, on supply chains and on the U.S. and global economy generally; economic and political consequences resulting from terrorist attacks and wars, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the global response to this invasion, which, along with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, could have an adverse impact on the Company's business by creating disruptions in the global supply chain and by potentially having an adverse impact on the global economy; levels of industrial activity and economic conditions in the U.S. and other countries around the world, including uncertainties in the financial markets; pricing pressures, including inflation and rising interest rates, and other competitive factors and levels of capital spending in certain industries, all of which could have a material impact on order rates and the Company's results; the Company's ability to make acquisitions and to integrate and operate acquired businesses on a profitable basis; the relationship of the U.S. dollar to other currencies and its impact on pricing and cost competitiveness; political and economic conditions in foreign countries in which the Company operates; developments with respect to trade policy and tariffs; interest rates; capacity utilization and the effect this has on costs; labor markets; supply chain backlogs, including risks affecting component availability, labor inefficiencies and freight logistical challenges; market conditions and material costs; risks related to environmental, social and corporate governance ("ESG") issues, including those related to climate change and sustainability; and developments with respect to contingencies, such as litigation and environmental matters. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section included in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the Company's subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included here are only made as of the date of this presentation, and management undertakes no obligation to publicly update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. Investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented here.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in discussing the Company's performance. The reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is detailed in IDEX's Form 10-K for 2021, which is available at www.idexcorp.com.

IDEX Corporation Overview

$2.8 BILLION SUPPLIER of highly engineered industrial and technology solutions for mission critical niches

Differentiated style of competition and unique operating approach that create defensible competitive "moats" and superior performance

Our objective is to provide consistent

DOUBLE-DIGITEARNINGS GROWTH and STRONG CASH FLOW with SUPERIOR RETURN on invested capital

2021 Revenue

$2.8B

2021 Adjusted

EBITDA%

27.7%

2021 Free Cash Flow

~$500M

Employees

~7,500

Our History

IDEX operates 90+ locations globally in highly diverse markets and industries

Expand

Fire & Safety

Presence

Original Flagship

Expand Industrial

Presence

Acquisition based holding company

Global Leader in

Fire & Safety

Create Sealing

Purchase

Platform

of Ag

Flagship

Optics Acquisitions

Segmentation

Establish Energy /

Water/ Industrial/H&S

& portfolio

Health & Science

Platform expansions

categorization

Presence

Operating model

Global operating company, professionally managed; creation of growth platforms

Our Position: Markets & Geography

Markets

Industrial

7%

Fire & Safety

4%

19%

Energy

Life Science

4%

6%

Water

5%

12%

Analytical Instruments

Food & Pharma

6%

Automotive

8%

8%

Chemical

Paints

7%

8%

6%

Semiconductor

Agriculture

Other

  • Own highly engineered & proprietary assets in fragmented niches of growing markets
  • Well positioned in markets with secular growth tailwinds
  • #1 or #2 position in niche markets

Geographies

Strong Global Presence:

    • 53 North America
    • 35 Europe
    • 14 Asia
    • 2 Australia
    • 1 South America
  • Diversified portfolio with strong global positioning
  • Continued investments in emerging markets
  • Acquisition targets across all geographies

Global Sales by Geography:

27%

USA

48% Europe

Rest of World

25%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IDEX Corporation published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 22:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 129 M - -
Net income 2022 591 M - -
Net Debt 2022 434 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,1x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 17 066 M 17 066 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,59x
EV / Sales 2023 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 7 536
Free-Float 83,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 226,27 $
Average target price 234,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric D. Ashleman President-Gast Manufacturing
William K. Grogan Vice President-Finance & Operations
Katrina L. Helmkamp Non-Executive Chairman
Marc Uleman Group Executive-Health & Science Technologies
Abigail Roche Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEX CORPORATION-4.25%17 066
GRACO INC.-18.57%11 064
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-33.62%4 766
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-4.90%3 803
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-16.00%3 639
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-65.54%1 910