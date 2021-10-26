IDEX Reports Record Third Quarter Results

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) today announced its financial results for the three month period ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
Record orders of $774.2 million up 36 percent overall and 28 percent organically compared to Q3 2020
Record sales of $712.0 million up 23 percent overall and 15 percent organically compared to Q3 2020
Reported operating margin was 22.6 percent with adjusted operating margin of 24.3 percent
Record reported EPS was $1.51 with record adjusted EPS of $1.63
Full year adjusted EPS guidance narrowed to $6.30 to $6.33 compared to prior guidance of $6.26 to $6.36
Third Quarter 2021
Orders of $774.2 million were up 36 percent compared with the prior year period (+28 percent organic, +7 percent acquisitions/divestitures and +1 percent foreign currency translation).
Sales of $712.0 million were up 23 percent compared with the prior year period (+15 percent organic, +7 percent acquisitions/divestitures and +1 percent foreign currency translation).
Gross margin of 43.8 percent was up 50 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily as a result of higher volume and price capture, partially offset by inflation and supply chain constraints. Adjusted gross margin, which excludes a $9.1 million pre-tax fair value inventory step-up charge related to the Airtech acquisition, was 45.0 percent, up 170 basis points compared with the adjusted prior year period.
Operating income of $161.2 million resulted in an operating margin of 22.6 percent, which was flat compared with the prior year period. Adjusted operating income, which primarily excluded a $9.1 million pre-tax fair value inventory step-up charge and $3.2 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, was $173.1 million with an adjusted operating margin of 24.3 percent, up 120 basis points compared with the adjusted prior year period.
Provision for income taxes of $35.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 resulted in an effective tax rate (ETR) of 23.4 percent, which was higher than the prior year period ETR of 14.4 percent primarily due to the finalization of tax regulations enacted in the third quarter of 2020 as well as a decrease in the excess tax benefit related to share-based compensation in the current period.
Net income attributable to IDEX was $115.7 million, which resulted in EPS attributable to IDEX of $1.51. Adjusted EPS attributable to IDEX was $1.63, an increase of 23 cents, or 16.4 percent, from the adjusted prior year period and excluded the impacts of the fair value inventory step-up charge and restructuring expenses and asset impairments discussed above, both net of related tax benefits. EBITDA of $187.5 million was 26.3 percent of sales and covered interest expense by almost 20 times. Adjusted EBITDA of $199.4 million was 28.0 percent of sales and covered interest expense by 21 times.
Cash from operations of $156.6 million was up 2 percent from the prior year period primarily due to higher earnings, partially offset by changes in working capital and was 135 percent of net income attributable to IDEX. Free cash flow of $141.7 million was up 5 percent from the prior year period and was 113 percent of adjusted net income attributable to IDEX.
“IDEX teams continued to navigate a tremendously challenging supply chain environment and achieved strong operating results in the third quarter. We saw broad-based strength across our portfolio, resulting in record orders and sales of $774 million and $712 million, respectively. Today's global challenges will increasingly drive growth towards problem solvers like IDEX, but in the short term, our focus remains on overcoming the macro constraints that inhibit customer satisfaction while staying committed to investments needed to thrive in the future.
Our 80/20 principles serve us well by providing a framework to identify how to best support our customers in a difficult environment. I want to thank all IDEX team members across the globe who have tirelessly worked through these challenges and contributed to our success.
Our price capture continues to outpace material inflation and drive sequential improvements in gross margin. Despite targeted increases in discretionary costs and continued investment in the business, we achieved solid flow through, resulting in an adjusted operating margin of 24.3 percent and a record adjusted EPS of $1.63.
The acquisitions we made in the first half of the year are performing extremely well. ABEL Pumps is fully integrated and performing above expectations. Airtech is ahead of our integration timeline and is delivering on its growth potential. Our expanded corporate strategy and development team continues to actively work our M&A funnel as we look to deploy more capital. The balance sheet remains strong, with ample capital to support organic investments in business innovations and strategic M&A.
As we look to the fourth quarter, we expect organic sales growth of 9 to 10 percent with EPS in the range of $1.55 to $1.58. This assumes similar output to our third quarter results, coupled with a step up in targeted investments and the potential for year-end logistics challenges. For the full year, we are maintaining our projection of 11 to 12 percent organic sales growth and narrowing our adjusted EPS range to $6.30 to $6.33.”
Eric D. Ashleman
Chief Executive Officer and President
Third Quarter 2021 Segment Highlights
Fluid & Metering Technologies
Sales of $251.3 million reflected a 14 percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2020 (+7 percent organic, +6 percent acquisitions and +1 percent foreign currency translation).
Operating income of $69.0 million resulted in an operating margin of 27.5 percent, which was up 100 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily due to higher volume, price capture and favorable mix, partially offset by inflation, supply chain constraints and targeted increases in discretionary spending. Adjusted operating income, which excludes $2.0 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, was $71.0 million with an adjusted operating margin of 28.2 percent, a 150 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.
EBITDA of $76.4 million resulted in an EBITDA margin of 30.4 percent. Adjusted EBITDA of $78.3 million resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.2 percent, a 90 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.
Health & Science Technologies
Sales of $302.3 million reflected a 37 percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2020 (+24 percent organic, +12 percent acquisitions/divestitures and +1 percent foreign currency translation).
Operating income of $70.4 million resulted in an operating margin of 23.3 percent, which was up 70 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily due to higher volume, price capture and favorable mix, partially offset by inflation, supply chain constraints, targeted increases in discretionary spending and the fair value inventory step-up charge related to the Airtech acquisition. Adjusted operating income, which excludes a $9.1 million pre-tax fair value inventory step-up charge related to the Airtech acquisition and $0.6 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, was $80.1 million with an adjusted operating margin of 26.5 percent, a 340 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.
EBITDA of $85.9 million resulted in an EBITDA margin of 28.4 percent. Adjusted EBITDA of $95.7 million resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.6 percent, a 390 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.
Fire & Safety/Diversified Products
Sales of $159.1 million reflected a 13 percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2020 (+12 percent organic and +1 percent foreign currency translation).
Operating income of $39.1 million resulted in an operating margin of 24.6 percent, which was down 170 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily as a result of inflation, supply chain constraints and targeted increases in discretionary spending. Price capture and volume leverage offsets faced stronger headwinds within the segment due to higher direct OEM exposure and higher levels of material intensity due to vertical integration. Adjusted operating income was $39.1 million with an adjusted operating margin of 24.6 percent, a 260 basis point decrease compared to the prior year period.
EBITDA of $42.9 million resulted in an EBITDA margin of 26.9 percent. Adjusted EBITDA of $42.8 million resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.9 percent, a 280 basis point decrease compared to the prior year period.
Corporate Costs
Corporate costs increased to $17.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $14.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 primarily as a result of higher variable compensation and employee-related costs.
Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance
The Company prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). The Company supplements certain GAAP financial performance metrics with non-GAAP financial performance metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial performance metrics provide investors with greater insight, transparency and a more comprehensive understanding of the financial information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making because certain of these adjusted metrics exclude items not reflective of ongoing operations, such as fair value inventory step-up charges, restructuring expenses and asset impairments, the loss on early debt redemption, the noncash loss related to the termination of the U.S. pension plan and the impact of the settlement for a Corporate transaction indemnity. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial performance metrics to their most comparable GAAP financial performance metrics are defined and presented below and should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, the financial data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not provide forward-looking guidance for EPS on a GAAP basis because it is unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. These items may include restructuring expenses and asset impairments, special tax items, acquisition-related transaction costs and certain other unusual adjustments. There were no adjustments to GAAP financial performance metrics other than the items noted below.
Organic orders and sales are calculated excluding amounts from acquired or divested businesses during the first twelve months of ownership or prior to divestiture and the impact of foreign currency translation.
Adjusted gross profit is calculated as gross profit plus fair value inventory step-up charges.
Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by net sales.
Adjusted operating income is calculated as operating income plus fair value inventory step-up charges plus restructuring expenses and asset impairments plus the impact of the settlement for a Corporate transaction indemnity.
Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by net sales.
Adjusted net income is calculated as net income plus fair value inventory step-up charges plus restructuring expenses and asset impairments plus the impact of the settlement for a Corporate transaction indemnity plus the loss on early debt redemption plus the noncash loss related to the termination of the U.S. pension plan, net of the statutory tax expense or benefit.
Adjusted EPS is calculated as adjusted net income divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
EBITDA is calculated as net income plus interest expense plus provision for income taxes plus depreciation and amortization. We reconcile EBITDA to net income on a consolidated basis as we do not allocate consolidated interest expense or consolidated provision for income taxes to our segments.
EBITDA interest coverage is calculated as EBITDA divided by consolidated interest expense.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus fair value inventory step-up charges plus restructuring expenses and asset impairments plus the impact of the settlement for a Corporate transaction indemnity plus the loss on early debt redemption plus the noncash loss related to the termination of the U.S. pension plan.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.
Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated interest expense.
Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures.
Table 1: Reconciliations of the Change in Net Sales to Organic Net Sales
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
FMT
HST
FSDP
IDEX
FMT
HST
FSDP
IDEX
Change in net sales
14
%
37
%
13
%
23
%
12
%
25
%
16
%
18
%
- Net impact from acquisitions/divestitures
6
%
12
%
—
%
7
%
4
%
4
%
—
%
3
%
- Impact from foreign currency
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
2
%
3
%
3
%
3
%
Change in organic net sales
7
%
24
%
12
%
15
%
6
%
18
%
13
%
12
%
Table 2: Reconciliations of Reported-to-Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin (dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gross profit
$
311,569
$
251,500
$
910,264
$
758,256
+ Fair value inventory step-up charges
9,100
—
11,586
4,107
Adjusted gross profit
$
320,669
$
251,500
$
921,850
$
762,363
Net sales
$
712,019
$
581,113
$
2,050,002
$
1,736,824
Gross margin
43.8
%
43.3
%
44.4
%
43.7
%
Adjusted gross margin
45.0
%
43.3
%
45.0
%
43.9
%
Table 3: Reconciliations of Reported-to-Adjusted Operating Income and Margin (dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
FMT
HST
FSDP
Corporate
IDEX
FMT
HST
FSDP
Corporate
IDEX
Reported operating income (loss)
$
69,020
$
70,374
$
39,126
$
(17,335
)
$
161,185
$
58,402
$
49,912
$
37,103
$
(14,204
)
$
131,213
+ Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
1,934
626
(55
)
699
3,204
585
978
1,249
105
2,917
+ Fair value inventory step-up charges
—
9,100
—
—
9,100
—
—
—
—
—
+ Corporate transaction indemnity
—
—
—
(400
)
(400
)
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
70,954
$
80,100
$
39,071
$
(17,036
)
$
173,089
$
58,987
$
50,890
$
38,352
$
(14,099
)
$
134,130
Net sales (eliminations)
$
251,297
$
302,287
$
159,106
$
(671
)
$
712,019
$
220,747
$
220,378
$
140,896
$
(908
)
$
581,113
Reported operating margin
27.5
%
23.3
%
24.6
%
n/m
22.6
%
26.5
%
22.6
%
26.3
%
n/m
22.6
%
Adjusted operating margin
28.2
%
26.5
%
24.6
%
n/m
24.3
%
26.7
%
23.1
%
27.2
%
n/m
23.1
%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
FMT
HST
FSDP
Corporate
IDEX
FMT
HST
FSDP
Corporate
IDEX
Reported operating income (loss)
$
195,384
$
212,987
$
126,483
$
(59,866
)
$
474,988
$
176,111
$
150,562
$
103,977
$
(48,902
)
$
381,748
+ Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
4,787
1,693
161
1,927
8,568
2,433
2,162
1,890
273
6,758
+ Fair value inventory step-up charges
2,486
9,100
—
—
11,586
4,107
—
—
—
4,107
+ Corporate transaction indemnity
—
—
—
3,500
3,500
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
202,657
$
223,780
$
126,644
$
(54,439
)
$
498,642
$
182,651
$
152,724
$
105,867
$
(48,629
)
$
392,613
Net sales (eliminations)
$
745,939
$
827,668
$
479,402
$
(3,007
)
$
2,050,002
$
666,720
$
660,105
$
412,296
$
(2,297
)
$
1,736,824
Reported operating margin
26.2
%
25.7
%
26.4
%
n/m
23.2
%
26.4
%
22.8
%
25.2
%
n/m
22.0
%
Adjusted operating margin
27.2
%
27.0
%
26.4
%
n/m
24.3
%
27.4
%
23.1
%
25.7
%
n/m
22.6
%
Table 4: Reconciliations of Reported-to-Adjusted Net Income and EPS (in thousands, except EPS)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reported net income attributable to IDEX
$
115,742
$
103,848
$
330,645
$
276,710
+ Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
3,204
2,917
8,568
6,758
+ Tax impact on restructuring expenses and asset impairments
(771
)
(703
)
(2,060
)
(1,540
)
+ Fair value inventory step-up charges
9,100
—
11,586
4,107
+ Tax impact on fair value inventory step-up charges
(1,961
)
—
(2,707
)
(932
)
+ Loss on early debt redemption
—
—
8,561
8,421
+ Tax impact on loss on early debt redemption
—
—
(1,841
)
(1,912
)
+ Termination of the U.S. pension plan
—
—
9,688
—
+ Tax impact on termination of the U.S. pension plan
—
—
(2,083
)
—
+ Corporate transaction indemnity
(400
)
—
3,500
—
+ Tax impact on Corporate transaction indemnity
85
—
(754
)
—
Adjusted net income attributable to IDEX
$
124,999
$
106,062
$
363,103
$
291,612
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reported diluted EPS attributable to IDEX
$
1.51
$
1.37
$
4.33
$
3.64
+ Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
0.04
0.04
0.11
0.09
+ Tax impact on restructuring expenses and asset impairments
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.03
)
(0.02
)
+ Fair value inventory step-up charges
0.12
—
0.15
0.05
+ Tax impact on fair value inventory step-up charges
(0.03
)
—
(0.04
)
(0.01
)
+ Loss on early debt redemption
—
—
0.11
0.11
+ Tax impact on loss on early debt redemption
—
—
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
+ Termination of the U.S. pension plan
—
—
0.13
—
+ Tax impact on termination of the U.S. pension plan
—
—
(0.03
)
—
+ Corporate transaction indemnity
—
—
0.05
—
+ Tax impact on Corporate transaction indemnity
—
—
(0.01
)
—
Adjusted diluted EPS attributable to IDEX
$
1.63
$
1.40
$
4.75
$
3.84
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
76,452
75,960
76,408
76,119
Table 5: Reconciliations of EBITDA to Net Income(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
FMT
HST
FSDP
Corporate
IDEX
FMT
HST
FSDP
Corporate
IDEX
Reported operating income (loss)
$
69,020
$
70,374
$
39,126
$
(17,335
)
$
161,185
$
58,402
$
49,912
$
37,103
$
(14,204
)
$
131,213
- Other expense (income) - net
384
(236
)
50
432
630
(719
)
(32
)
340
(293
)
(704
)
+ Depreciation and amortization
7,737
15,335
3,787
110
26,969
7,163
10,230
3,854
104
21,351
EBITDA
76,373
85,945
42,863
(17,657
)
187,524
66,284
60,174
40,617
(13,807
)
153,268
- Interest expense
9,498
10,642
- Provision for income taxes
35,343
17,427
- Depreciation and amortization
26,969
21,351
Reported net income
$
115,714
$
103,848
Net sales (eliminations)
$
251,297
$
302,287
$
159,106
$
(671
)
$
712,019
$
220,747
$
220,378
$
140,896
$
(908
)
$
581,113
Reported operating margin
27.5
%
23.3
%
24.6
%
n/m
22.6
%
26.5
%
22.6
%
26.3
%
n/m
22.6
%
EBITDA margin
30.4
%
28.4
%
26.9
%
n/m
26.3
%
30.0
%
27.3
%
28.8
%
n/m
26.4
%
EBITDA interest coverage
19.7
14.4
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
FMT
HST
FSDP
Corporate
IDEX
FMT
HST
FSDP
Corporate
IDEX
Reported operating income (loss)
$
195,384
$
212,987
$
126,483
$
(59,866
)
$
474,988
$
176,111
$
150,562
$
103,977
$
(48,902
)
$
381,748
- Other expense (income) - net
5,968
(290
)
1,833
9,446
16,957
(35
)
(91
)
148
7,299
7,321
+ Depreciation and amortization
22,743
38,382
11,510
327
72,962
19,370
30,806
11,409
389
61,974
EBITDA
212,159
251,659
136,160
(68,985
)
530,993
195,516
181,459
115,238
(55,812
)
436,401
- Interest expense
31,479
33,958
- Provision for income taxes
95,987
63,759
- Depreciation and amortization
72,962
61,974
Reported net income
$
330,565
$
276,710
Net sales (eliminations)
$
745,939
$
827,668
$
479,402
$
(3,007
)
$
2,050,002
$
666,720
$
660,105
$
412,296
$
(2,297
)
$
1,736,824
Reported operating margin
26.2
%
25.7
%
26.4
%
n/m
23.2
%
26.4
%
22.8
%
25.2
%
n/m
22.0
%
EBITDA margin
28.4
%
30.4
%
28.4
%
n/m
25.9
%
29.3
%
27.5
%
28.0
%
n/m
25.1
%
EBITDA interest coverage
16.9
12.9
Table 6 : Reconciliations of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
FMT
HST
FSDP
Corporate
IDEX
FMT
HST
FSDP
Corporate
IDEX
EBITDA(1)
$
76,373
$
85,945
$
42,863
$
(17,657
)
$
187,524
$
66,284
$
60,174
$
40,617
$
(13,807
)
$
153,268
+ Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
1,934
626
(55
)
699
3,204
585
978
1,249
105
2,917
+ Fair value inventory step-up charges
—
9,100
—
—
9,100
—
—
—
—
—
+ Corporate transaction indemnity
—
—
—
(400
)
(400
)
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
78,307
$
95,671
$
42,808
$
(17,358
)
$
199,428
$
66,869
$
61,152
$
41,866
$
(13,702
)
$
156,185
Adjusted EBITDA margin
31.2
%
31.6
%
26.9
%
n/m
28.0
%
30.3
%
27.7
%
29.7
%
n/m
26.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage
21.0
14.7
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
FMT
HST
FSDP
Corporate
IDEX
FMT
HST
FSDP
Corporate
IDEX
EBITDA(1)
$
212,159
$
251,659
$
136,160
$
(68,985
)
$
530,993
$
195,516
$
181,459
$
115,238
$
(55,812
)
$
436,401
+ Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
4,787
1,693
161
1,927
8,568
2,433
2,162
1,890
273
6,758
+ Fair value inventory step-up charges
2,486
9,100
—
—
11,586
4,107
—
—
—
4,107
+ Loss on early debt redemption
—
—
—
8,561
8,561
—
—
—
8,421
8,421
+ Termination of the U.S. pension plan
6,293
—
1,782
1,613
9,688
—
—
—
—
—
+ Corporate transaction indemnity
—
—
—
3,500
3,500
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
225,725
$
262,452
$
138,103
$
(53,384
)
$
572,896
$
202,056
$
183,621
$
117,128
$
(47,118
)
$
455,687
Adjusted EBITDA margin
30.3
%
31.7
%
28.8
%
n/m
27.9
%
30.3
%
27.8
%
28.4
%
n/m
26.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage
18.2
13.4
(1) EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is reconciled to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, immediately above in Table 5.
Table 7: Reconciliations of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
$
156,633
$
153,686
$
136,272
$
402,229
$
407,899
- Capital expenditures
14,894
18,353
15,984
45,487
39,438
Free cash flow
$
141,739
$
135,333
$
120,288
$
356,742
$
368,461
Conference Call to be Broadcast over the Internet
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company’s expected organic sales growth and expected earnings per share, and the assumptions underlying these expectations, plant and equipment capacity for future growth, anticipated future acquisition behavior, availability of cash and financing alternatives and the anticipated benefits of the Company’s acquisitions of ABEL Pumps and Airtech, and are indicated by words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “estimates,” “plans,” “guidance,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “management believes,” “the Company believes,” “the Company intends” and similar words or phrases. These statements are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the date of this news release. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the emergence of variant strains) on our ability to operate our business and facilities, on our customers, on supply chains and on the U.S. and global economy generally; economic and political consequences resulting from terrorist attacks and wars; levels of industrial activity and economic conditions in the U.S. and other countries around the world; pricing pressures and other competitive factors and levels of capital spending in certain industries, all of which could have a material impact on order rates and the Company's results; the Company's ability to make acquisitions and to integrate and operate acquired businesses on a profitable basis; the relationship of the U.S. dollar to other currencies and its impact on pricing and cost competitiveness; political and economic conditions in foreign countries in which the Company operates; developments with respect to trade policy and tariffs; interest rates; capacity utilization and the effect this has on costs; labor markets; supply chain backlogs, including risks affecting component availability, labor inefficiencies, and freight logistical challenges; market conditions and material costs; and developments with respect to contingencies, such as litigation and environmental matters. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section included in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the Company's subsequent quarterly reports filed with the SEC as well as the other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included here are only made as of the date of this news release, and management undertakes no obligation to publicly update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. Investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented here.
About IDEX
IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you’re driving has a BAND-IT® clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It’s likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call over 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With more than 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global company with nearly $2.5 billion in sales, committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.
For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com.
(Financial reports follow)
IDEX CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
712,019
$
581,113
$
2,050,002
$
1,736,824
Cost of sales
400,450
329,613
1,139,738
978,568
Gross profit
311,569
251,500
910,264
758,256
Selling, general and administrative expenses
147,180
117,370
426,708
369,750
Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
3,204
2,917
8,568
6,758
Operating income
161,185
131,213
474,988
381,748
Other expense (income) - net
630
(704)
16,957
7,321
Interest expense
9,498
10,642
31,479
33,958
Income before income taxes
151,057
121,275
426,552
340,469
Provision for income taxes
35,343
17,427
95,987
63,759
Net income
$
115,714
$
103,848
$
330,565
$
276,710
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
28
—
80
—
Net income attributable to IDEX
$
115,742
$
103,848
$
330,645
$
276,710
Earnings per Common Share:
Basic earnings per common share attributable to IDEX
$
1.52
$
1.38
$
4.35
$
3.66
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to IDEX
$
1.51
$
1.37
$
4.33
$
3.64
Share Data:
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
76,010
75,352
75,957
75,423
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
76,452
75,960
76,408
76,119
IDEX CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
806,497
$
1,025,851
Receivables - net
366,779
293,146
Inventories
353,924
289,910
Other current assets
56,161
48,324
Total current assets
1,583,361
1,657,231
Property, plant and equipment - net
314,631
298,273
Goodwill and intangible assets
2,810,450
2,311,137
Other noncurrent assets
146,137
147,757
Total assets
$
4,854,579
$
4,414,398
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
$
175,864
$
151,993
Accrued expenses
252,092
208,828
Short-term borrowings
35
88
Dividends payable
41,117
38,149
Total current liabilities
469,108
399,058
Long-term borrowings
1,190,078
1,044,354
Other noncurrent liabilities
469,110
430,660
Total liabilities
2,128,296
1,874,072
Shareholders' equity
2,726,245
2,540,203
Noncontrolling interest
38
123
Total equity
2,726,283
2,540,326
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,854,579
$
4,414,398
IDEX CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
330,565
$
276,710
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Asset impairments
815
85
Depreciation and amortization
32,281
30,851
Amortization of intangible assets
40,681
31,123
Amortization of debt issuance expenses
1,354
1,351
Share-based compensation expense
18,575
21,155
Deferred income taxes
(7,070
)
1,323
Non-cash interest expense associated with forward starting swaps
3,275
5,153
Termination of the U.S. pension plan
9,688
—
Changes in (net of the effect from acquisitions/divestitures):
Receivables
(59,249
)
33,291
Inventories
(28,072
)
17,920
Other current assets
6,041
(27,655
)
Trade accounts payable
20,962
(11,496
)
Deferred revenue
14,817
27,179
Accrued expenses
17,595
125
Other - net
(29
)
784
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
402,229
407,899
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(45,487
)
(39,438
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(575,606
)
(118,159
)
Note receivable from collaborative partner
(4,200
)
—
Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets
250
2,230
Other - net
874
(238
)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(624,169
)
(155,605
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
—
150,000
Proceeds from issuance of 3.00% Senior Notes
—
499,100
Proceeds from issuance of 2.625% Senior Notes
499,380
—
Payment of 4.50% Senior Notes
—
(300,000
)
Payment of 4.20% Senior Notes
(350,000
)
—
Payments under revolving credit facilities
—
(150,000
)
Payment of make-whole redemption premium
(6,659
)
(6,756
)
Debt issuance costs
(4,626
)
(4,741
)
Dividends paid
(120,289
)
(114,248
)
Proceeds from stock option exercises
12,497
28,729
Repurchases of common stock
—
(110,342
)
Shares surrendered for tax withholding
(5,680
)
(12,198
)
Other - net
(74
)
(352
)
Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
24,549
(20,808
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(21,963
)
13,691
Net (decrease) increase in cash
(219,354
)
245,177
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
1,025,851
632,581
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
806,497
$
877,758
IDEX CORPORATION
Company and Segment Financial Information - Reported
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, (a)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, (a)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Fluid & Metering Technologies
Net sales
$
251,297
$
220,747
$
745,939
$
666,720
Operating income (b)
69,020
58,402
195,384
176,111
Operating margin
27.5
%
26.5
%
26.2
%
26.4
%
EBITDA(c)
$
76,373
$
66,284
$
212,159
$
195,516
EBITDA margin(c)
30.4
%
30.0
%
28.4
%
29.3
%
Depreciation and amortization
$
7,737
$
7,163
$
22,743
$
19,370
Capital expenditures
4,644
2,452
12,928
8,774
Health & Science Technologies
Net sales
$
302,287
$
220,378
$
827,668
$
660,105
Operating income (b)
70,374
49,912
212,987
150,562
Operating margin
23.3
%
22.6
%
25.7
%
22.8
%
EBITDA(c)
$
85,945
$
60,174
$
251,659
$
181,459
EBITDA margin(c)
28.4
%
27.3
%
30.4
%
27.5
%
Depreciation and amortization
$
15,335
$
10,230
$
38,382
$
30,806
Capital expenditures
8,645
10,558
27,339
20,842
Fire & Safety/Diversified Products
Net sales
$
159,106
$
140,896
$
479,402
$
412,296
Operating income (b)
39,126
37,103
126,483
103,977
Operating margin
24.6
%
26.3
%
26.4
%
25.2
%
EBITDA(c)
$
42,863
$
40,617
$
136,160
$
115,238
EBITDA margin(c)
26.9
%
28.8
%
28.4
%
28.0
%
Depreciation and amortization
$
3,787
$
3,854
$
11,510
$
11,409
Capital expenditures
1,365
2,340
4,524
6,534
Corporate Office and Eliminations
Intersegment sales eliminations
$
(671
)
$
(908
)
$
(3,007
)
$
(2,297
)
Operating income (b)
(17,335
)
(14,204
)
(59,866
)
(48,902
)
EBITDA(c)
(17,657
)
(13,807
)
(68,985
)
(55,812
)
Depreciation and amortization (d)
110
104
327
389
Capital expenditures
240
3,003
696
3,288
Company
Net sales
$
712,019
$
581,113
$
2,050,002
$
1,736,824
Operating income
161,185
131,213
474,988
381,748
Operating margin
22.6
%
22.6
%
23.2
%
22.0
%
EBITDA(c)
$
187,524
$
153,268
$
530,993
$
436,401
EBITDA margin(c)
26.3
%
26.4
%
25.9
%
25.1
%
Depreciation and amortization (d)
$
26,969
$
21,351
$
72,962
$
61,974
Capital expenditures
14,894
18,353
45,487
39,438
IDEX CORPORATION
Company and Segment Financial Information - Adjusted
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, (a)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, (a)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Fluid & Metering Technologies
Net sales
$
251,297
$
220,747
$
745,939
$
666,720
Adjusted operating income (b)(c)
70,954
58,987
202,657
182,651
Adjusted operating margin(c)
28.2
%
26.7
%
27.2
%
27.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA(c)
$
78,307
$
66,869
$
225,725
$
202,056
Adjusted EBITDA margin(c)
31.2
%
30.3
%
30.3
%
30.3
%
Depreciation and amortization
$
7,737
$
7,163
$
22,743
$
19,370
Capital expenditures
4,644
2,452
12,928
8,774
Health & Science Technologies
Net sales
$
302,287
$
220,378
$
827,668
$
660,105
Adjusted operating income (b)(c)
80,100
50,890
223,780
152,724
Adjusted operating margin(c)
26.5
%
23.1
%
27.0
%
23.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA(c)
$
95,671
$
61,152
$
262,452
$
183,621
Adjusted EBITDA margin(c)
31.6
%
27.7
%
31.7
%
27.8
%
Depreciation and amortization
$
15,335
$
10,230
$
38,382
$
30,806
Capital expenditures
8,645
10,558
27,339
20,842
Fire & Safety/Diversified Products
Net sales
$
159,106
$
140,896
$
479,402
$
412,296
Adjusted operating income (b)(c)
39,071
38,352
126,644
105,867
Adjusted operating margin(c)
24.6
%
27.2
%
26.4
%
25.7
%
Adjusted EBITDA(c)
$
42,808
$
41,866
$
138,103
$
117,128
Adjusted EBITDA margin(c)
26.9
%
29.7
%
28.8
%
28.4
%
Depreciation and amortization
$
3,787
$
3,854
$
11,510
$
11,409
Capital expenditures
1,365
2,340
4,524
6,534
Corporate Office and Eliminations
Intersegment sales eliminations
$
(671
)
$
(908
)
$
(3,007
)
$
(2,297
)
Adjusted operating income (b)(c)
(17,036
)
(14,099
)
(54,439
)
(48,629
)
Adjusted EBITDA(c)
(17,358
)
(13,702
)
(53,384
)
(47,118
)
Depreciation and amortization(d)
110
104
327
389
Capital expenditures
240
3,003
696
3,288
Company
Net sales
$
712,019
$
581,113
$
2,050,002
$
1,736,824
Adjusted operating income(c)
173,089
134,130
498,642
392,613
Adjusted operating margin(c)
24.3
%
23.1
%
24.3
%
22.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA(c)
$
199,428
$
156,185
$
572,896
$
455,687
Adjusted EBITDA margin(c)
28.0
%
26.9
%
27.9
%
26.2
%
Depreciation and amortization (d)
$
26,969
$
21,351
$
72,962
$
61,974
Capital expenditures
14,894
18,353
45,487
39,438
(a)
Three and nine month data includes the results of both the ABEL Pumps acquisition (March 2021) and the Flow MD acquisition (February 2020) in the Fluid & Metering Technologies segment and the Airtech acquisition (June 2021) in the Health & Science Technologies segment from the date of acquisition. Three and nine month data also includes the results of CiDRA Precision Services (March 2021) in the Health & Science Technologies segment through the date of disposition.
(b)
Segment operating income excludes unallocated corporate operating expenses which are included in Corporate Office and Eliminations.
(c)
These are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, see the reconciliation tables above.
(d)
Depreciation and amortization excludes amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts.