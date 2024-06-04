The launch of the Catalyst® Pancreatic Lipase Test demonstrates IDEXX's Technology for Life strategy and will provide veterinarians with quantitative results at the point-of-care in less than 10 minutes

WESTBROOK, Maine, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, announces the launch of the Catalyst® Pancreatic Lipase Test, a single-slide solution for canine and feline patients suspected of pancreatitis. With the innovative load-and-go workflow of the Catalyst analyzers, the test can run effortlessly alongside chemistry profiles, leading to a faster path to diagnosis and enhanced patient outcomes. The Catalyst Pancreatic Lipase Test will be available in the U.S. and Canada this September, with a global rollout to the over 70,000 Catalyst installed base planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Pancreatitis is a common disease among cats and dogs, and while treatable, it can prove fatal if not caught early. Diagnosing pancreatitis can be difficult due to its nonspecific symptoms and subtle clinical signs, including vomiting and weight loss, which are among the 10 most frequently recorded clinical signs in primary care clinics.1 Now, with the Catalyst Pancreatic Lipase Test, veterinarians can receive quantitative results in under 10 minutes. By delivering quantitative diagnostic insights during the patient visit, the new test empowers veterinarians to confidently confirm or rule out pancreatitis and immediately begin treatment, saving crucial time and improving patient outcomes.

"The Catalyst Pancreatic Lipase Test marks the tenth menu addition launched for the Catalyst platform since 2012, reinforcing our commitment to extend the clinical value and diagnostic capabilities of our technologies," said Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEXX. "We are pleased to deliver a highly requested test, which will streamline the diagnostic workflow and equip veterinarians with the necessary clinical insights for prompt action."

The Catalyst Pancreatic Lipase Test, coupled with VetConnect® PLUS software, provides a critical solution for the long-term management of pancreatitis patients due to the chronic nature of the disease. VetConnect PLUS allows for seamless integration of historical data and test results, enabling efficient patient progress evaluation and treatment response.

"The Catalyst Pancreatic Lipase Test is the first test to use dry chemistry slide technology that specifically measures pancreatic lipase and correlates with the IDEXX Reference Laboratories Spec cPL® and Spec fPL® tests* to provide the most accurate, quantitative results patient-side for dogs and cats," said Jörg M. Steiner, Dr.med.vet., PhD, DACVIM-SA, DECVIM-CA, AGAF, Texas A&M University.†

New Catalyst SmartQC Control

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Catalyst platform will be further enhanced with the launch of the Catalyst® SmartQC® Control, a load-and-go quality control testing system that is 90% faster than current methods.2 The Catalyst SmartQC Control offers an intuitive workflow that takes less than 15 minutes, ensuring quality control is run consistently without compromising staff productivity. These enhancements will be delivered through IDEXX SmartService™ Solutions, a cloud-based software that supports in-house instruments and powers seamless upgrades for new tests and features.

Please visit idexx.com for more information on the Catalyst Pancreatic Lipase Test and Catalyst SmartQC Control.

About IDEXX

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "may," "anticipates," "intends," "would," "will," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "should," "project," and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events; are based on current estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions; and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by IDEXX pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of some of these risks and uncertainties. IDEXX assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are advised to review IDEXX's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database at sec.gov and via IDEXX's website at idexx.com).

1Robinson NJ, Dean RS, Cobb M, Brennan ML. Investigating common clinical presentations in first opinion small animal consultations using direct observation. Vet Rec. 2015;176(18):463. doi:10.1136/vr.102751

*The Spec cPL Test for dogs and the Spec fPL Test for cats measure the level of pancreas-specific lipase in the blood: www.idexx.com/en/veterinary/reference-laboratories/pancreatic-health.

†Dr. Steiner has received compensation from time to time for consulting services he has provided to IDEXX.

2Data on file at IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Westbrook, Maine USA.

