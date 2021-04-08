Log in
IDEXX Laboratories : to Release 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

04/08/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
WESTBROOK, Maine, April 8, 2021-IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, has scheduled the release of its 2021 first quarter results for Tuesday, May 4, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will conduct an analyst conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on that day.

Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

The live call also will be accessible by telephone. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 1-888-771-4371 or 1-847-585-4405 and reference access code 50143415.

Disclaimer

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 17:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
