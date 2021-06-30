Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDXX   US45168D1046

IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC.

(IDXX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IDEXX Laboratories : to Release 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

06/30/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WESTBROOK, Maine, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, has scheduled the release of its 2021 second quarter financial results for Friday, July 30, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will conduct an analyst conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on that day.

Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

The live call also will be accessible by telephone. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 1-888-771-4371 or 1-847-585-4405 and reference access code 50183464. 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.)

About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 9,300 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
John Ravis
1-207-556-8155
investor-relations@idexx.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idexx-laboratories-to-release-2021-second-quarter-financial-results-301323582.html

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC.
04:06pIDEXX LABORATORIES  : to Release 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
PR
06/02IDEXX LABORATORIES  : Insider at IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Makes Significant Sal..
MT
06/02IDEXX LABORATORIES  : Acquires ezyVet, Vet Radar
MT
06/02IDEXX LABORATORIES  : Acquires ezyVet
PR
06/01INSIDER TRENDS : IDEXX Laboratories Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/27IDEXX LABORATORIES  : Insider Selling in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Shares Contin..
MT
05/26INSIDER TRENDS : IDEXX Laboratories Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/26IDEXX LABORATORIES  : to Present at Stifel Conference and Announces 2021 Virtual..
PU
05/26IDEXX LABORATORIES  : to Present at Stifel Conference and Announces 2021 Virtual..
PR
05/25IDEXX LABORATORIES  : Continued Level of Significant Insider Selling at IDEXX La..
MT
More news