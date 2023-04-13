Advanced search
    IDXX   US45168D1046

IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC.

(IDXX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46:57 2023-04-13 pm EDT
479.53 USD   +1.83%
03:01pIDEXX Laboratories to Release 2023 First Quarter Financial Results
BU
03/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on IDEXX Laboratories to $590 From $543, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
03/06Transcript : IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Presents at Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, Mar-06-2023 10:25 AM
CI
IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

04/13/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, has scheduled the release of its 2023 first quarter results for Tuesday, May 2, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will conduct an analyst conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on that day.

Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call, transcript of prepared remarks, and the Q1 2023 Earnings Snapshot through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

The live call also will be accessible by telephone. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 1-800-776-0420 or 1-323-794-2442 and reference passcode 217879.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs nearly 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit www.idexx.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 655 M - -
Net income 2023 792 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 49,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 39 039 M 39 039 M -
EV / Sales 2023 11,0x
EV / Sales 2024 9,96x
Nbr of Employees 10 780
Free-Float 76,5%
Jonathan J. Mazelsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Patrick McKeon Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Lawrence D. Kingsley Non-Executive Chairman
Ken Grady Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Murthy Yerramilli Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC.15.43%39 039
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-6.59%178 244
STRYKER CORPORATION18.66%109 899
MEDTRONIC PLC3.98%107 512
ESSILORLUXOTTICA0.99%83 553
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.18%72 068
