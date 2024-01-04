IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and marketing of diagnostic test instruments for animal health monitoring and analysis of dairy products and water. Net sales break down by area of application as follows: - veterinary diagnoses for pets (90.8%); - water quality analysis (4.6%); - veterinary diagnoses for livestock and poultry (4.2%): solutions that help detect infectious diseases in ruminants, pigs, poultry and horses. The group also offers test solutions for dairy products; - other (5.5%). Net sales by source of income break down between product sales (57.3%) and services (42.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (64.8%), Americas (6.5%), Germany (4.1%), the United Kingdom (3.2%), France (2.5%), Italy (1.4%), Spain (1.4%), Switzerland (0.9%), Netherlands (0.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (4.8%), Australia (2.9%), Japan (2 .3%), China (1.5%) and Asia/Pacific (2.9%).

Related indices S&P 500