    539437   INE092T01019

IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED

(539437)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
57.30 INR   +0.88%
01:40aIdfc First Bank : General updates
PU
10/22Transcript : IDFC First Bank Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 22, 2022
CI
10/19Idfc First Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
IDFC First Bank : General updates

10/23/2022 | 01:40am EDT
IDFCFIRSTBANK/SD/172/2022-23

October 23, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C - 1, G - Block

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Dalal Street, Fort

Mumbai 400 051.

Mumbai 400 001.

NSE - Symbol: IDFCFIRSTB

BSE - Scrip Code: 539437

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub.: IDFC FIRST Bank Limited - Audio Recording of Earnings Call (Q2-FY23)

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the audio recording of earnings call with analysts and investors held on October 22, 2022 on unaudited financialresults of the Bank for the quarter and halfyear ended September 30, 2022 has been made availableon the websiteof the Bank under following link:

https://www.idfcfirstbank.com/content/dam/idfcfirstbank/pdf/financial-results/ICI0420221022143702.mp3

Request you to take the above on record and acknowledge receipt of the same.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For IDFC FIRST Bank Limited

SATISH

ASHOK GAIKWAD

Digitally signed by

SATISH ASHOK GAIKWAD Date: 2022.10.23 10:26:06 +05'30'

Satish Gaikwad

Head - Legal & Company Secretary

IDFC FIRST Bank Limited

Corporate Office: Naman Chambers, C-32, 'G' Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051; Tel: +91 22 7132 5500; Fax: +91 22 2654 0354

Registered Office: KRM Tower, 7th Floor, No.1, Harrington Road, Chetpet, Chennai 600 031; Tel: +91 44 4564 4000; Fax: +91 44 4564 4022

CIN: L65110TN2014PLC097792; E-mail: bank.info@idfcfirstbank.com; Website: www.idfcfirstbank.com

Disclaimer

IDFC First Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 05:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
