IDFC First Bank : General updates
IDFCFIRSTBANK/SD/172/2022-23
October 23, 2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C - 1, G - Block
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
Dalal Street, Fort
Mumbai 400 051.
Mumbai 400 001.
NSE - Symbol: IDFCFIRSTB
BSE - Scrip Code: 539437
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub.: IDFC FIRST Bank Limited - Audio Recording of Earnings Call (Q2-FY23)
This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the audio recording of earnings call with analysts and investors held on October 22, 2022 on unaudited financialresults of the Bank for the quarter and halfyear ended September 30, 2022 has been made availableon the websiteof the Bank under following link:
https://www.idfcfirstbank.com/content/dam/idfcfirstbank/pdf/financial-results/ICI0420221022143702.mp3
Request you to take the above on record and acknowledge receipt of the same.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For IDFC FIRST Bank Limited
Digitally signed by
SATISH ASHOK GAIKWAD Date: 2022.10.23 10:26:06 +05'30'
Satish Gaikwad
Head - Legal & Company Secretary
