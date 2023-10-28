|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|86.09 INR
|+1.34%
|-3.20%
|+46.41%
|02:00pm
Transcript : IDFC First Bank Limited, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2023
|CI
|12:55pm
IDFC First Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
More about the company
IDFC FIRST Bank Limited is an India-based banking company. The Company operates through four segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Other Banking Business. The Treasury segment primarily consists of Bankâs investment portfolio, money market borrowing and lending, investment operations and the entire foreign exchange and derivative portfolio of the Bank. The Corporate/Wholesale Banking segment provides loans, non-fund facilities and transaction services to corporate relationship not included under Retail Banking and syndication. The Retail Banking segment constitutes lending to individuals/business banking customers through the branch network and other delivery channels subject to the orientation, nature of product, granularity of the exposure and the quantum thereof. The Other Banking Business segment includes revenue from distribution of third-party products. The Company operates approximately 809 branches and over 925 automated teller machines (ATMs).
SectorBanks
Calendar
2023-10-27 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+46.41%
|7 296 M $
|+1.19%
|394 B $
|-4.23%
|218 B $
|-24.00%
|199 B $
|-6.75%
|149 B $
|-2.82%
|142 B $
|+16.54%
|141 B $
|-9.77%
|134 B $
|-14.79%
|110 B $
|-15.38%
|107 B $
