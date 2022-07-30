Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. IDFC First Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539437   INE092T01019

IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED

(539437)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
37.55 INR   +2.60%
06/30Crisil Retains AA Rating on IDFC First Bank's Bonds; Outlook Stable
MT
06/29ICRA Keeps AA Rating on IDFC First Bank's Nonconvertible Bonds; Outlook Stable
MT
06/27Star Health to Offer Insurance Products via IDFC FIRST Bank Platform, Network
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : IDFC First Bank Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 30, 2022

07/30/2022 | 08:30am EDT
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the IDFC First Bank Q1 FY '23 Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded....


Financials
Sales 2023 154 B 1 937 M 1 937 M
Net income 2023 14 088 M 178 M 178 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 0,42%
Capitalization 234 B 2 944 M 2 944 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 27 804
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IDFC First Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 37,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vembu Vaidyanathan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Sudhanshu Jain Chief Financial Officer
Sanjeeb Chaudhuri Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Madhivanan Balakrishnan Chief Operating Officer
Satish Ashok Gaikwad Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED-22.34%2 944
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.50%338 305
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.11%271 671
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%220 976
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.57%166 397
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 363