Hot News
IDFC First Bank Limited
Summary
539437
INE092T01019
IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED
(539437)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange -
2023-01-19
59.35
INR
-0.17%
01/19
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise ahead of weekly debt supply
RE
01/16
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen little changed ahead of state debt sale
RE
01/11
INDIA RUPEE-Rupee little changed as risk assets tepid, traders in wait-and-see mode
RE
Transcript : IDFC First Bank Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 21, 2023
01/21/2023 | 07:30am EST
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the IDFC FIRST Bank Q3 FY '23 Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities. [Operator Instructions]I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kunal Shah....
All news about IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED
01/19
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise ahead of weekly debt supply
RE
01/16
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen little changed ahead of state debt sale
RE
01/11
INDIA RUPEE-Rupee little changed as risk assets tepid, traders in wait-and-see mode
RE
01/06
Vodafone Idea Seeks Loans Worth INR 70 Billion from Banks
MT
01/03
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip tracking similar move in U.S. peers, oil prices
RE
01/03
Bond yields dip on value purchase at start of the New Year
RE
01/03
Indian states may undershoot planned borrowings for Jan-Mar -analysts
RE
2022
Gandhar Oil Refinery Limited has filed an IPO.
CI
2022
Spurt in India's liquidity surplus may not sustain through FY end - economists
RE
2022
Spurt in India's liquidity surplus may not sustain through FY end - economists
RE
Analyst Recommendations on IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED
2022
India Ratings Affirms AA+ Rating on IDFC First Bank's Tier-2 Bonds; Raises Outlook to S..
MT
2022
CARE Affirms AA- Rating on IDFC First Bank's Long-term Financing; Outlook Stable
MT
2022
Indian rupee may sink to 82.50 on towering dollar, funding gap - IDFC
RE
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2023
155 B
1 910 M
1 910 M
Net income 2023
20 470 M
253 M
253 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
18,2x
Yield 2023
0,29%
Capitalization
370 B
4 572 M
4 572 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024
2,06x
Nbr of Employees
27 804
Free-Float
45,8%
Managers and Directors
Vembu Vaidyanathan
Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Sudhanshu Jain
Chief Financial Officer
Sanjeeb Chaudhuri
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Madhivanan Balakrishnan
Chief Operating Officer
Satish Ashok Gaikwad
Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED
0.94%
4 572
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
0.48%
396 217
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
0.33%
270 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
4.98%
218 919
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
4.02%
168 381
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
4.91%
165 542
