Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. IDFC First Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539437   INE092T01019

IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED

(539437)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-19
59.35 INR   -0.17%
01/19INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise ahead of weekly debt supply
RE
01/16INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen little changed ahead of state debt sale
RE
01/11INDIA RUPEE-Rupee little changed as risk assets tepid, traders in wait-and-see mode
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : IDFC First Bank Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 21, 2023

01/21/2023 | 07:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the IDFC FIRST Bank Q3 FY '23 Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities. [Operator Instructions]I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kunal Shah....


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED
01/19INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise ahead of weekly debt supply
RE
01/16INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen little changed ahead of state debt sale
RE
01/11INDIA RUPEE-Rupee little changed as risk assets tepid, traders in wait-and-see mode
RE
01/06Vodafone Idea Seeks Loans Worth INR 70 Billion from Banks
MT
01/03INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip tracking similar move in U.S. peers, oil prices
RE
01/03Bond yields dip on value purchase at start of the New Year
RE
01/03Indian states may undershoot planned borrowings for Jan-Mar -analysts
RE
2022Gandhar Oil Refinery Limited has filed an IPO.
CI
2022Spurt in India's liquidity surplus may not sustain through FY end - economists
RE
2022Spurt in India's liquidity surplus may not sustain through FY end - economists
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 155 B 1 910 M 1 910 M
Net income 2023 20 470 M 253 M 253 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 0,29%
Capitalization 370 B 4 572 M 4 572 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 27 804
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IDFC First Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 59,35
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vembu Vaidyanathan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Sudhanshu Jain Chief Financial Officer
Sanjeeb Chaudhuri Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Madhivanan Balakrishnan Chief Operating Officer
Satish Ashok Gaikwad Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED0.94%4 572
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.48%396 217
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.33%270 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 919
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.02%168 381
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 542