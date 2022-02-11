IDFC : Outcome of Board Meeting 02/11/2022 | 04:28am EST Send by mail :

February 11, 2022 The Manager - Listing Department The Manager - Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, 1st Floor, P.J. Towers, Bandra‐Kurla‐Complex, Bandra (East), Dalal Street, Mumbai ‐ 400 051 Mumbai ‐ 400 001 NSE Scrip Code: IDFC BSE Scrip Code: 532659 Dear Sirs, Sub: Outcome of 160th Board Meeting of IDFC Limited This is to inform you that the Board of Directors ('the Board') of IDFC Limited ('the Company') at its meeting held today i.e. February 11, 2022 has inter alia considered the following: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021. Please find enclosed herewith the aforesaid financial results together with copies of Limited Review Reports issued by Khimji Kunverji Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. We hereby confirm and declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Report on the aforesaid financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) with unmodified opinion. The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.idfc.com The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 2:20 p.m. Kindly take note of the same. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For IDFC Limited Mahendra N. Shah Company Secretary Encl.: A/a Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP C h a r t e r e d A c c o u n t a n t s Limited review report on unaudited standalone quarterly financial results and standalone year-to-date results of IDFC Limited under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended To The Board of Directors of IDFC Limited We have reviewed the accompanying statement of unaudited standalone financial results of IDFC Limited ("the Company") for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 and for the period from 1 April 2021 to 31 December 2021 ("the Statement''), being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations"). This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Company's Management and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standard ("Ind AS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" specified in Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, the circulars, guidelines and directions issued by Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") from time to time and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. Our responsibility is to issue a report on the Statement based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements ("SRE") 2410,

"Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the financial results are free of material misstatement. A review is limited primarily to inquiries of company personnel and analytical procedures applied to financial data and thus provides less assurance than an audit. We have not performed an audit and accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Based on our review conducted as above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying statement of unaudited standalone financial results prepared in accordance with the applicable Ind AS and other recognized accounting practices and policies has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement or that it has not been prepared in accordance with relevant prudential norms issued by RBI in respect of income recognition, asset classification, provisioning and other related matters. We draw attention to Note No. 4 of the Statement which describes the management's assessment of the impact of the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the business operations of the Company. In view of the uncertain economic environment, a definitive assessment of the impact on the subsequent periods is highly dependent upon circumstances as they evolve. Our conclusion on the Statement is not modified in respect of the above matter. Sunshine Tower, Level 19, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013, India T: +91 22 6143 7333 E: info@kkcllp.in W: www.kkc.in Suite 52, Bombay Mutual Building, Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road, Fort, Mumbai - 400001, India LLPIN- AAP-2267 Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP C h a r t e r e d A c c o u n t a n t s 6. Attention is drawn to the fact that the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the corresponding quarter ended 31 December 2020 and period from 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020 were reviewed by predecessor auditors whose report dated 13 February 2021, expressed an unmodified conclusion on those unaudited standalone financial results and the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2021 were audited by predecessor auditors whose report dated 14 June 2021 expressed an unmodified opinion on the standalone financial statements. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of above matters. For Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621 GAUTAM VELJI SHAH Digitally signed by GAUTAM VELJI SHAH Date: 2022.02.11 14:27:50 +05'30' Gautam Shah Partner ICAI Membership No: 117348 UDIN: 22117348ABIMCU9321 Place: Mumbai Date: 11 February 2022 Sunshine Tower, Level 19, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013, India T: +91 22 6143 7333 E: info@kkcllp.in W: www.kkc.in Suite 52, Bombay Mutual Building, Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road, Fort, Mumbai - 400001, India LLPIN- AAP-2267 IDFC Limited Registered Office: 4th Floor, Capitale Tower, 555, Anna Salai, Thiru Vi Ka Kudiyiruppu, Teynampet, Chennai 600018, Tamil Nadu CIN No. L65191TN1997PLC037415 (₹ in crores) Statement of Standalone unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 Particulars For the quarter ended For the nine months ended For the year ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited (refer note 10) (refer note 10) Revenue from operations i Interest income - - - - 0.01 0.01 ii Net gain / (loss) on fair value changes 31.42 16.88 0.05 49.25 (0.55) 7.71 I Total revenue from operations 31.42 16.88 0.05 49.25 (0.54) 7.72 II Other income - 0.49 - 0.49 12.57 35.20 III Total income (I+II) 31.42 17.37 0.05 49.74 12.03 42.92 IV Expenses i Finance Charges 1.17 0.94 0.49 2.95 2.02 2.59 ii Employee Benefits Expenses 2.56 2.74 2.74 7.50 7.93 8.47 iii Impairment on financial instruments (0.52) - 0.01 (0.52) 0.02 0.02 iv Depreciation, amortization and impairment 0.03 0.02 0.03 0.08 1.49 1.51 v Other expenses 6.41 1.81 1.87 9.91 23.13 24.75 Total expenses (IV) 9.65 5.51 5.14 19.92 34.59 37.34 V Profit / (loss) before exceptional items and tax (III - IV) 21.77 11.86 (5.09) 29.82 (22.56) 5.58 VI Exceptional Items - - - - - - VII Profit / (loss) before tax (V-VI) 21.77 11.86 (5.09) 29.82 (22.56) 5.58 VIII Tax expense: (1) Current tax - - (0.92) - 2.22 1.71 (2) Deferred tax (net) 7.13 3.81 (0.08) 11.14 (8.44) (6.57) (3) Tax adjustment on earlier years - - 0.53 - 0.53 1.46 Total tax expense 7.13 3.81 (0.47) 11.14 (5.69) (3.40) IX Profit / (loss) for the period (VII-VIII) 14.64 8.05 (4.62) 18.68 (16.87) 8.98 X Other Comprehensive Income A (i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss - Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations (0.05) 0.06 (0.06) (0.03) (0.17) (0.15) (ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 0.02 (0.02) 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.04 B (i) Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss - - - - - - (ii) Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or loss - - - - - - Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (0.03) 0.04 (0.05) (0.02) (0.13) (0.11) XI Total Comprehensive Income for the period (IX+X) 14.61 8.09 (4.67) 18.66 (17.00) 8.87 XII Paid-up equity share capital (face value of ₹ 10 per share) (refer note 2) 1,596.44 1,596.44 1,596.36 1,596.44 1,596.36 1,596.36 XIII Earnings per equity share (not annualised): Basic 0.09 0.06 (0.03) 0.12 (0.11) 0.06 Diluted 0.09 0.06 (0.03) 0.12 (0.11) 0.06 IDFC Limited Registered Office: 4th Floor, Capitale Tower, 555, Anna Salai, Thiru Vi Ka Kudiyiruppu, Teynampet, Chennai 600018, Tamil Nadu CIN No. L65191TN1997PLC037415 The standalone financial results of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the nine months ended December 31, 2021 the Company issued 77,626 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each pursuant to exercise of stock option by employees under the employee stock option scheme. Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") has, vide its letter No.DOR..HOL.No.SUO‐75590/16.01.146/2021‐22 dated July 20, 2021, clarified that after the expiry of lock‐in period of 5 years, IDFC Limited can exit as the promoter of IDFC FIRST Bank Limited. The Board of Directors of IDFC Limited, the Company and IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited (IDFC FHCL) at their respective meetings held on October 21, 2021 have appointed Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited as Investment Banker for divestment of IDFC Asset Management Company Limited. In relation with Note no. 3 above, since the five years of lock- in period is completed, IDFC FHCL had written letters to IDFC FIRST Bank Limited ("IDFC FIRST Bank") with respect to Unlocking Value for shareholders of the Company. The Board of Directors of IDFC FIRST Bank at their meeting held on December 30, 2021 has confirmed that they are "In‐principle" in favour of Merger of 'IDFC' and 'IDFC FHCL' with'IDFC FIRST Bank'. The said corporate restructuring activity shall be subject to approval by the Board of Directors of entities involved, shareholders, creditors and other necessary statutory / regulatory approvals. As part of simplification of corporate structure, the Board of Directors of the Company along with its three wholly owned subsidiaries (WOS) IDFC Alternatives Limited, IDFC Trustee Company Limited and IDFC Projects Limited, approved the merger of WOS into the Company, subject to regulatory approvals from various authorities. Post Board approval, the Company along with its three WOS has filed scheme of amalgamation with Official

Liquidator - Chennai and with Regional Director/Registrar of Companies - Chennai on December 06, 2021. The Company is an investing company for the group. The Company has its investments in subsidiaries and associates of the group. In lights of the Covid-19 outbreak and based on the information available upto the date of the approval of these Financial results, the Company has assessed its liquidity position for the next one year which factors uncertainties due to the current situation.

The Company has further assessed the recoverability and carrying value of its assets comprising of Property, Plant and Equipment and Investments as at December 31, 2021, and has concluded that there are no material adjustments required in the financial information, other than those already considered. However, the impact assessment of COVID-19 is a continuing process given the uncertainties associated with its nature and duration. The Company will continue to monitor any material changes to future economic conditions. The Company's main business is to carry out Investment activity in India. All other activities of the Company revolve around the main business of the Company. Accordingly, there are no separate reportable segments, as per Ind AS 108 "Operating Segment." The aforesaid standalone financial results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 11, 2022. The figures for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are the balancing figures between reviewed figures for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and half year ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 respectively. Figures less than ₹ 50,000 have been denoted by β. The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the financial results are consistent with those followed in the previous period unless otherwise stated. Figures of the previous period have been regrouped wherever necessary, in order to make them comparable.

For and on behalf of the Board of IDFC Limited Sunil Kakar Digitally signed by Sunil Kakar Date: 2022.02.11 14:21:08 +05'30' Sunil Kakar Managing Director & CEO Place: Mumbai Date: February 11, 2022 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

