In line with the solid divestments made by IDI in 2023, we have revised upwards our estimates of the variation in fair value, which were too conservative for 2023 and 2024. We have also integrated the acquisition of 45% of Omnes' activities linked to the energy transition and innovation and the acquisition of 100% of Omnes' investment capital activities combined under IdiCo. We have consolidated the activities of IdiCo (a company 100% owned by IDI) from 2024, while IdICo is allowed for as a financial stake for 2023, pending the H1 23 details.