A pioneer in private equity investor in France, IDI is a listed investment company specializing in supporting small and mid-cap companies valued at between EUR 10 million and EUR 150 million, and up to EUR 250 million in the case of co-investment. For over 50 years, this LBO and growth capital specialist has been supporting ambitious entrepreneurs in their growth projects in France and Europe with investments of between EUR 15 million and EUR 50 million. Since its initial public offering in 1991, the company has display an annualized internal rate of return, reinvested dividends, of 15%.