Déclaration d'actions et de droits de vote au 31.10.2023
15 Nov 2023 10:45 CET
Subscribe
Issuer
IDI
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
Appendix
Source
IDI
Provider
Les Echos
Company Name
IDI
ISIN
FR0000051393
Symbol
IDIP
Market
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
IDI SCA published this content on 15 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2023 10:02:07 UTC.