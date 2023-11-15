Déclaration d'actions et de droits de vote au 31.10.2023

15 Nov 2023 10:45 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

IDI

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

Appendix

Source

IDI

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

IDI

ISIN

FR0000051393

Symbol

IDIP

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

IDI SCA published this content on 15 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2023 10:02:07 UTC.