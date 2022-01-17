Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. IDI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDIP   FR0000051393

IDI

(IDIP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDI : Kicks off 2022 with investment in digital art museums

01/17/2022 | 01:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kicks off 2022 with investment in digital art museums
SIGNIFICANT NEWS

Jointly with the group Chevrillon, IDI is buying into digital art museums and exhibitions by acquiring Culturespaces from Engie. A key player in a digitally-led market that is revolutionising art exhibitions and allowing larger audiences to experience artwork by famous painters.


FACT
  • The consortium (IDI and group Chevrillon) will be acquiring Engie’s 86.1% stake in the company, and joint founder and CEO of Culturespaces, Bruno Monnier.
  • Founded in 1990, Culturespaces has become a key player in the digital art museum and exhibitions market.
  • IDI has not disclosed the financial terms of the transaction. The deal is expected to close in Spring 2022.

ANALYSIS

IDI is kicking off the year with a first acquisition in the digital art space, joined by PE fund Chevrillon. Culturespaces, a Paris-based firm that counts 30+ years of experience in the management of monuments, museums and art centres, and which has more recently pivoted towards the design and creation of ‘immersive’ digital art exhibitions, such as the Atelier des Lumières opened in Paris in 2018. This most recent acquisition fully ascribes to IDI’s investment focus on digitally-led businesses.

With the consortium acquiring the 86.1% stake held by Engie, which is executing its strategic refocusing plan, IDI gains exposure to an innovative business with high growth potential. For example, the Ateliers des Lumières, which hosts digital exhibits of famous painters such as Van Gogh, Klimt and Picasso, welcomed 1.4m visitors in 2019; the most recent figures are approaching their pre-pandemic levels. The company reported revenues of €72.3bn in 2019.

With three new art centres to be opened in New York, Amsterdam and Seoul, Culturespaces is expanding internationally, which is expected to accelerate with the entry of IDI as a shareholder. Not constrained by the same logistics of a traditional art exhibition, such as the transport and surveillance of valuable art pieces, the business model is in principle highly profitable, which is further supported by ticket prices (€16 per person) being similar to those of top-tier museums such as the Musée du Louvre and Musée d’Orsay.

Copyright 2022, Alphavalue
1er Bureau indépendant en Europe avec 470 valeurs passées au crible


All news about IDI
01:58pIDI : Kicks off 2022 with investment in digital art museums
AL
04:20aIDI, Chevrillon to Acquire Engie Unit Culturespaces
MT
2021IDI : IDI concludes busy investment year with Ekosport acquisition
AL
2021Yannick Morat, Franck Wesse, François Salomon and Stéphane Morat, as well as the team m..
CI
2021IDI : IDI’s tech-SPAC enters negotiations with French B2C parcel delivery frontrunner Coli..
AL
2021IDI : Talis embarks on its market consolidation journey
AL
2021IDI : Private equity aligned to stakeholders does pay off
AL
2021Idi Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021KKR : to Sell Industrial Properties to Oxford Properties in $2.2 Billion Deal
MT
2021IDI, RAISE Impact, Serge Marcillaud and part of the management led by Yves Hinnekint co..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IDI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6,40 M 7,30 M 7,30 M
Net income 2021 21,1 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net Debt 2021 123 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 366 M 418 M 418 M
EV / Sales 2021 76,5x
EV / Sales 2022 70,9x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float -
Chart IDI
Duration : Period :
IDI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 52,40 €
Average target price 62,00 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Langlois-Meurinne Chief Executive Officer
Luce Gendry Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonathan Coll Investment Director
Gilles Etrillard Member-Supervisory Board
Domitille Meheut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDI-0.76%418
EQT AB (PUBL)-14.56%46 159
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-9.75%39 356
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA7.54%945
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-2.63%833
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST-0.64%672