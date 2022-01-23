Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. IDI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDIP   FR0000051393

IDI

(IDIP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Uganda's central bank governor has died -deputy speaker

01/23/2022 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, who has shepherded the east African country's economy for more than 20 years, has died, the deputy speaker tweeted on Sunday.

"The great Icon of our economic journey as a country, a banking genius and a patriot has rested. We shall hold on to his legacy of dedication to the service of his country. RIP Prof. Mutebile," deputy speaker of parliament, Anita Annet Among, tweeted.

The bank, in a tweet, said Tumusiime-Mutebile died in Nairobi, Kenya. It did not disclose a cause of death.

Tumusiime-Mutebile, who was 72, was the country's longest-serving central bank governor. Before becoming governor in 2001, he also worked as head of the treasury at the finance ministry.

He won plaudits for many economic accomplishments. Notably, he helped steer Uganda's economic recovery in the 2000s after collapse in the 1970s and 80s amid political upheaval during the rule of presidents Idi Amin and Milton Obote.

Analysts also praised him for playing a crucial role in sweeping reform imposed by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the 1990s and 2000s that opened Uganda's economy to private investment and accelerated gross domestic product growth to around 7%.

Tumusiime-Mutebile's profile on the central bank website showed he also worked as a consultant for international organisations including the World Bank, IMF and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

(Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by William Mallard and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
All news about IDI
01/17IDI : Kicks off 2022 with investment in digital art museums
AL
01/17IDI, Chevrillon to Acquire Engie Unit Culturespaces
MT
01/17Culturespaces S.A. announced that it expects to receive funding from IDI, Chevrillon & ..
CI
2021IDI : IDI concludes busy investment year with Ekosport acquisition
AL
2021Yannick Morat, Franck Wesse, François Salomon and Stéphane Morat, as well as the team m..
CI
2021IDI : IDI’s tech-SPAC enters negotiations with French B2C parcel delivery frontrunner Coli..
AL
2021IDI : Talis embarks on its market consolidation journey
AL
2021IDI : Private equity aligned to stakeholders does pay off
AL
2021Idi Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021KKR : to Sell Industrial Properties to Oxford Properties in $2.2 Billion Deal
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IDI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6,40 M 7,26 M 7,26 M
Net income 2021 21,1 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net Debt 2021 123 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 366 M 416 M 416 M
EV / Sales 2021 76,5x
EV / Sales 2022 70,9x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float -
Chart IDI
Duration : Period :
IDI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 52,40 €
Average target price 62,00 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Langlois-Meurinne Chief Executive Officer
Luce Gendry Member-Supervisory Board
Jonathan Coll Investment Director
Gilles Etrillard Member-Supervisory Board
Domitille Meheut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDI-0.76%416
EQT AB (PUBL)-20.87%41 931
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-13.85%37 591
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA10.36%962
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-4.89%808
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST-5.64%639