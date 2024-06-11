(Alliance News) - IDNTT SA announced Tuesday that it has subscribed for a EUR120,000 capital increase in C41 Srl, enabling it to hold a 10 percent stake in the target.

Based on the agreements signed between the parties, IDNTT also holds an option to purchase an additional 41 percent, which it can optionally exercise based on its own evaluations within 90 days of the approval of the financial statements for the year ending Dec. 31, 2025, and which will allow it to come to hold 51 percent of C41's share capital.

"With the entry into C41 we are going to complete our offer by integrating into the Group one of the most important creative content factories in Italy, a leader in the production of communication and marketing content for the fashion and design market, which counts among its clients the most important luxury brands such as LVMH, Giorgio Armani, Moncler, Brunello Cucinelli, Tod's, Luxottica, Adidas, Flos, B&B Italia and many others," said Christian Traviglia, president and CEO of IDNTT.

"Entering the world of Fashion and Design, a sector that has a daily need for content to present products and enhance brands, was one of the goals we stated during the IPO. Today, we can tell our shareholders that we have also achieved this important goal thanks to our perseverance, consistency and motivation."

IDNTT's stock closed Tuesday down 1.9 percent at EUR3.08 per share.

