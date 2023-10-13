Indicators FY02/20 FY02/21 FY02/23 FY02/24 FY02/24 Cumulative Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 Q1 Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4 Q1 Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4 Q1 Q1-Q2 Outlook Total no. of car purchases 34,743 68,273 108,850 148,892 43,951 78,238 119,294 161,951 43,855 81,134 125,145 165,529 42,980 78,819 - YoY -20.3% -14.2% -9.3% -7.5% 26.5% 14.6% 9.6% 8.8% -0.2% 3.7% 4.9% 2.2% -2.0% -2.9% - Total no. of car sales 57,320 109,953 166,700 219,914 65,288 120,474 179,686 237,489 66,541 125,475 188,894 247,392 73,584 135,909 254,000 YoY -1.3% 1.7% 2.9% 2.1% 13.9% 9.6% 7.8% 8.0% 1.9% 4.2% 5.1% 4.2% 10.6% 8.3% 2.7% Retail 34,769 70,590 104,830 137,382 38,808 72,694 107,636 140,119 37,547 70,186 102,955 135,599 39,266 73,777 144,000 YoY 1.9% 4.1% 3.2% 3.3% 11.6% 3.0% 2.7% 2.0% -3.2% -3.5%-4.3%-3.2% 4.6% 5.1% 6.2% Wholesale 22,551 39,363 61,870 82,532 26,480 47,780 72,050 97,370 28,994 55,289 85,939 111,793 34,318 62,132 110,000 YoY -5.8% -2.4% 2.5% 0.0% 17.4% 21.4% 16.5% 18.0% 9.5% 15.7% 19.3% 14.8% 18.4% 12.4% -1.6% Car sales units per directly managed store*1 121 233 354 467 144 266 397 524 158 298 448 587 185 342 - YoY 5.4% 10.0% 6.9% 6.5% 17.9% 12.8% 12.1% 12.2% 9.7% 12.0% 12.8% 12.0% 24.2% 21.7% - Sales (parent) per vehicle sold*2 1,133 1,220 1,244 1,253 1,202 1,247 1,277 1,291 1,352 1,421 1,460 1,479 1,411 1,475 - YoY 0.7% 1.7% 3.4% 4.7% 6.0% 2.2% 2.7% 3.0% 12.5% 14.0% 14.3% 14.6% 4.4% 3.8% - Gross profit (parent) per vehicle sold*3 201 245 253 256 238 249 253 257 231 241 251 262 226 249 - YoY -18.2% -10.6% -8.9% -5.6% 18.3% 1.6% 0.0% 0.4% -3.1% -3.2% -0.8% 1.9% -2.2% 3.3% - Capital expenditures (JPYmn) 409 617 890 1,429 523 1,008 2,972 4,074 2,393 3,311 3,976 6,917 330 710 - Quarterly Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Outlook Direct stores*4 476 461 462 460 458 452 453 445 444 445 446 397 395 393 403 Net increase -4 -15 1 -2 -2 -6 1 -8 -1 1 1 -49 -2 -2 6 Franchises 65 65 66 67 65 65 66 65 63 63 63 63 62 62 - Total no. of car purchases 34,743 33,530 40,577 40,042 43,951 34,287 41,056 42,657 43,855 37,279 44,011 40,384 42,980 35,839 YoY -20.3% -6.9% 0.4% -2.3% 26.5% 2.3% 1.2% 6.5% -0.2% 8.7% 7.2% -5.3% -2.0% -3.9% Total no. of car sales 57,320 52,633 56,747 53,214 65,288 55,186 59,212 57,803 66,541 58,934 63,419 58,498 73,584 62,325 YoY -1.3% 5.0% 5.5% -0.6% 13.9% 4.9% 4.3% 8.6% 1.9% 6.8% 7.1% 1.2% 10.6% 5.8% Retail 34,769 35,821 34,240 32,552 38,808 33,886 34,942 32,483 37,547 32,639 32,769 32,644 39,266 34,511 YoY 1.9% 6.2% 1.5% 3.6% 11.6% -5.4% 2.1% -0.2% -3.2% -3.7% -6.2% 0.5% 4.6% 5.7% Wholesale 22,551 16,812 22,507 20,662 26,480 21,300 24,270 25,320 28,994 26,295 30,650 25,854 34,318 27,814 YoY -5.8% 2.6% 12.2% -6.6% 17.4% 26.7% 7.8% 22.5% 9.5% 23.5% 26.3% 2.1% 18.4% 5.8% Car sales units per directly managed store*1 121 111 120 113 144 121 129 127 149 132 142 138 185 157 YoY 5.4% 13.7% 9.6% 3.7% 17.9% 6.1% 7.5% 12.4% 3.5% 9.1% 10.1% 8.7% 24.2% 18.9% Sales (parent) per vehicle sold*2 1,133 1,313 1,291 1,282 1,202 1,299 1,338 1,336 1,352 1,498 1,538 1,541 1,411 1,552 YoY 0.7% 2.1% 6.6% 9.0% 6.0% -1.1% 3.6% 4.2% 12.5% 15.3% 14.9% 15.3% 4.4% 3.6% Gross profit (parent) per vehicle sold*3 201 293 269 265 238 263 259 269 231 254 271 295 226 276 YoY -18.2% -4.5% -6.0% 5.7% 18.3% -10.2% -3.7% 1.5% -2.9% -3.4% 4.6% 9.7% -2.2% 8.7% No. of employees (parent) 3,550 3,447 3,357 3,310 3,422 3,291 3,202 3,072 3,135 3,021 2,965 2,968 3,243 3,204 Capital expenditures (JPYmn) 409 208 272 539 523 484 1,964 1,101 2,393 917 665 2,941 330 379

*1 Car sales units sold per directly managed store is the number of vehicles sold by directly managed stores ÷ store count (average of the number of stores at the beginning and end of the fiscal year)

*2 Sales (parent) per vehicle sold are parent company sales ÷ number of vehicles sold by directly managed stores

*3 Gross profit (parent) per vehicle sold is parent company gross profit ÷ number of vehicles sold by directly managed stores *4 Change in counting standard for the number of directly managed stores from Q4 FY 2023

12 stores (specialized in traveling sales and traveling purchases), 35 stores ( specialized in online sales), and 4 stores (specialized in product display) were removed from 448 stores of the previous standard