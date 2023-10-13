IDOM Quarter Data

Consolidated

(JPYmn)

FY02/20

FY02/21

FY02/23

FY02/24

FY02/24

Cumulative

Q1

Q1-Q2Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4

Outlook

Net sales

83,724

178,109

282,082

380,564

117,013

227,775

344,620

459,532

135,601

225,478

324,248

416,514

105,258

203,696

400,000

YoY

-7.2%

-0.7%

3.5%

5.2%

39.8%

27.9%

22.2%

20.8%

15.9%

-1.0%

-5.9%

-9.4%

-22.4%

-9.7%

-4.0%

Cost of sales

69,002

144,145

227,986

307,754

95,264

185,308

280,249

373,519

113,198

187,209

267,921

341,964

88,142

168,792

327,500

YoY

-4.9%

1.2%

5.3%

7.0%

38.1%

28.6%

22.9%

21.4%

18.8%

1.0%

-4.4%

-8.4%

-22.1%

-9.8%

-4.2%

Gross profit

14,722

33,963

54,096

72,810

21,748

42,466

64,371

86,013

22,402

38,269

56,326

74,549

17,116

34,903

72,500

YoY

-16.8%-7.7%-3.6%

-1.6%

47.7%

25.0%

19.0%

18.1%

3.0%

-9.9%-12.5%-13.3%

-23.6%

-8.8%

-2.7%

SG&A expenses

14,875

29,910

45,480

62,239

16,663

33,025

49,610

67,528

17,145

29,652

42,211

55,865

14,344

27,805

53,500

YoY

-8.0%

-7.0%

-6.0%

-4.1%

12.0%

10.4%

9.1%

8.5%

2.9%

-10.2%-14.9%-17.3%

-16.3%

-6.2%

-4.2%

Operating income

-153

4,053

8,616

10,571

5,084

9,440

14,760

18,485

5,256

8,616

14,115

18,684

2,771

7,098

19,000

YoY

-

-12.3%

11.5%

16.3%

-

132.9%

71.3%

74.9%

3.4%

-8.7%

-4.4%

1.1%

-47.3%

-17.6%

1.7%

Ordinary income

-552

3,147

7,849

9,642

4,911

9,011

14,046

17,561

5,053

8,280

13,698

18,146

2,696

6,918

18,500

YoY

-

-13.4%

22.0%

40.4%

-

186.3%

79.0%

82.1%

2.9%

-8.1%

-2.5%

3.3%

-46.6%

-16.4%

2.0%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

-914

1,375

5,226

1,484

2,752

5,311

8,738

10,794

5,377

7,516

11,219

14,205

1,868

4,823

12,000

YoY

-

-35.3%

45.3%

-58.1%

-

286.3%

67.2%

627.4%

95.4%

41.5%

28.4%

31.6%

-65.3%

-35.8%

-15.5%

Quarterly

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Net sales

83,724

94,384

103,973

98,481

117,013

110,761

116,845

114,912

135,601

89,877

98,769

92,266

105,258

98,438

YoY

-7.2%

6.0%

11.4%

10.5%

39.8%

17.4%

12.4%

16.7%

15.9%

-18.9%-15.5%-19.7%

-22.4%

9.5%

Cost of sales

69,002

75,143

83,840

79,767

95,264

90,043

94,940

93,270

113,198

74,010

80,712

74,043

88,142

80,650

YoY

-4.9%

7.4%

13.3%

12.0%

38.1%

19.8%

13.2%

16.9%

18.8%

-17.8%-15.0%-20.6%

-22.1%

9.0%

Gross profit

14,722

19,241

20,132

18,713

21,748

20,718

21,904

21,642

22,402

15,867

18,057

18,222

17,116

17,787

YoY

-16.8%

0.7%

4.3%

4.7%

47.7%

7.7%

8.8%

15.7%

3.0%

-23.4%-17.6%-15.8%

-23.6%

12.1%

SG&A expenses

14,875

15,034

15,569

16,758

16,663

16,362

16,584

17,918

17,145

12,506

12,559

13,653

14,344

13,460

YoY

-8.0%

-6.0%

-3.8%

1.5%

12.0%

8.8%

6.5%

6.9%

2.9%

-23.6%-24.3%-23.8%

-16.3%

7.6%

Operating income

-153

4,206

4,563

1,954

5,084

4,356

5,319

3,724

5,256

3,360

5,498

4,568

2,771

4,326

YoY

-

35.1%

47.0%

43.4%

-

3.6%

16.6%

90.6%

3.4%

-22.9%

3.4%

22.7%

-47.3%

28.8%

Ordinary income

-552

3,700

4,702

1,792

4,911

4,099

5,035

3,514

5,053

3,227

5,417

4,448

2,696

4,221

YoY

-

38.3%

68.1%

312.9%

-

10.8%

7.1%

96.1%

2.9%

-21.3%

7.6%

26.6%

-46.6%

30.8%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

-914

2,290

3,850

-3,741

2,752

2,559

3,426

2,056

5,377

2,139

3,703

2,985

1,868

2,954

YoY

-

36.6%

161.5%

-

-

11.7%

-11.0%

-

95.4%

-16.4%

8.1%

45.2%

-65.3%

38.1%

Consolidated (Domestic Core Business)*

(JPYmn)

FY02/20

FY02/21

FY02/23

FY02/24

FY02/24

Cumulative

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Outlook

Net sales

-

-

-

-

78,957

150,634

229,837

308,019

90,345

179,275

277,025

365,685

103,855

201,164

396,000

YoY

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14.4%

19.0%

20.5%

18.7%

15.0%

12.2%

8.3%

Cost of sales

-

-

-

-

62,714

119,351

182,517

244,501

74,389

147,794

227,749

298,999

87,057

167,016

-

YoY

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18.6%

23.8%

24.8%

22.3%

17.0%

13.0%

-

Gross profit

-

-

-

-

16,243

31,283

47,320

63,517

15,956

31,480

49,275

66,686

16,798

34,148

-

YoY

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-1.8%

0.6%

4.1%

5.0%

5.3%

8.5%

-

SG&A expenses

-

-

-

-

12,489

24,441

36,337

50,039

11,879

24,050

36,212

51,724

13,978

26,942

-

YoY

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-4.9%

-1.6%

-0.3%

3.4%

17.7%

12.0%

-

Operating income

-

-

-

-

3,753

6,841

10,982

13,478

4,076

7,430

13,062

17,553

2,819

7,205

19,700

YoY

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8.6%

8.6%

18.9%

30.2%

-30.8%

-3.0%

12.2%

Ordinary income

-

-

-

-

3,700

6,670

10,725

13,057

4,026

7,234

12,776

17,219

2,725

7,000

-

YoY

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8.8%

8.5%

19.1%

31.9%

-32.3%

-3.2%

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

-

-

-

-

1,762

3,683

6,012

7,459

4,885

9,027

12,815

15,931

1,867

4,543

-

YoY

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

177.2%

145.1%

113.2%

113.6%

-61.8%

-49.7%

-

Quarterly

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Net sales

-

-

-

-

78,957

71,677

79,203

78,181

90,345

88,930

97,749

88,660

103,855

97,309

YoY

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14.4%

24.1%

23.4%

13.4%

15.0%

9.4%

Cost of sales

-

-

-

-

62,714

56,637

63,165

61,984

74,389

73,405

79,954

71,249

87,057

79,959

YoY

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18.6%

29.6%

26.6%

14.9%

17.0%

8.9%

Gross profit

-

-

-

-

16,243

15,039

16,037

16,197

15,956

15,524

17,795

17,410

16,798

17,349

YoY

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-1.8%

3.2%

11.0%

7.5%

5.3%

11.8%

SG&A expenses

-

-

-

-

12,489

11,951

11,896

13,701

11,879

12,170

12,162

15,511

13,978

12,963

YoY

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-4.9%

1.8%

2.2%

13.2%

17.7%

6.5%

Operating income

-

-

-

-

3,753

3,088

4,141

2,495

4,076

3,353

5,632

4,490

2,819

4,386

YoY

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8.6%

8.6%

36.0%

80.0%

-30.8%

30.8%

Ordinary income

-

-

-

-

3,700

2,970

4,054

2,331

4,026

3,207

5,542

4,443

2,725

4,274

YoY

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8.8%

8.0%

36.7%

90.6%

-32.3%

33.3%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

-

-

-

-

1,762

1,920

2,329

1,446

4,885

4,142

3,787

3,115

1,867

2,676

YoY

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

177.2%

115.7%

62.6%

115.4%

-61.8%

-35.4%

*Figures including amortization of goodwill

By segment

(JPYmn)

FY02/20

FY02/21

FY02/23

FY02/24

Cumulative

Q1

Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Net

sales

83,724

178,109

282,082

380,564

117,013

227,775

344,620

459,532

135,601

225,478

324,248

416,514

105,258

203,696

YoY

-7.2%

-0.7%

3.5%

5.2%

39.8%

27.9%

22.2%

20.8%

15.9%

-1.0%-5.9%-9.4%

-22.4%

-9.7%

Japan

68,031

138,963

216,733

290,551

82,459

157,192

239,812

318,135

90,580

179,772

277,761

369,510

104,701

202,301

YoY

-4.1%

0.5%

4.2%

5.7%

21.2%

13.1%

10.6%

9.5%

9.8%

14.4%

15.8%

16.1%

15.6%

12.5%

Australia

15,216

38,289

63,987

88,310

34,028

69,499

103,123

139,364

44,607

44,607

44,607

44,607

-

-

YoY

-19.2%

-3.8%

2.4%

4.8%

123.6%

81.5%

61.2%

57.8%

31.1%

-35.8%

-56.7%

-68.0%

-

-

Other

487

877

1,394

1,701

526

1,083

1,684

2,032

412

1,099

1,878

2,396

556

1,395

YoY

11.4%

-30.6%

-33.4%

-36.3%

8.0%

23.5%

20.8%

19.5%

-21.7%

1.5%

11.5%

17.9%

35.0%

26.9%

Eliminations

-10

-21

-32

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating income

-153

4,053

8,616

10,571

5,084

9,440

14,760

18,485

5,256

8,616

14,115

18,684

2,771

7,098

YoY

-

-12.3%

11.5%

16.3%

-

132.9%

71.3%

74.9%

3.4%

-8.7%

-4.4%

1.1%

-47.3%

-17.6%

Japan

-136

3,578

7,314

8,316

3,936

7,113

11,313

13,771

4,038

7,386

12,838

17,428

2,732

7,025

YoY

- -29.2%-10.4%-13.2%

-

98.8%

54.7%

65.6%

2.6%

3.8%

13.5%

26.6%

-32.3%

-4.9%

Australia

172

900

1,861

2,999

1,169

2,401

3,565

4,935

1,284

1,284

1,284

1,284

-

-

YoY

-

-

-

-

579.7%

166.8%

91.6%

64.6%

9.8%

-46.5%

-64.0%

-74.0%

-

-

Other

-10

-53

-10

-2

46

125

213

222

-3

27

81

71

0

49

YoY

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-78.4%

-62.0%

-

-

81.5%

Adjustments

-178

-371

-548

-743

-67

-200

-331

-444

-62

-81

-88

-99

38

23

Eliminations

-20

-41

-45

-58

53

39

27

10

42

25

20

11

40

27

Goodwill amortization

-158

-330

-503

-684

-121

-239

-358

-454

-104

-106

-108

-110

-1

-3

Quarterly

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Net

sales

83,724

94,384

103,973

98,481

117,013

110,761

116,845

114,912

135,601

89,877

98,769

92,266

105,258

98,438

YoY

-7.2%

6.0%

11.4%

10.5%

39.8%

17.4%

12.4%

16.7%

15.9%

-18.9%

-15.5%

-19.7%

-22.4%

9.5%

Japan

68,031

70,931

77,770

73,817

82,459

74,733

82,619

78,323

90,580

89,191

97,989

91,748

104,701

97,599

YoY

-4.1%

5.4%

11.4%

10.6%

21.2%

5.4%

6.2%

6.1%

9.8%

19.3%

18.6%

17.1%

15.6%

9.4%

Australia

15,216

23,073

25,697

24,323

34,028

35,471

33,624

36,241

44,607

-

-

-

-

-

YoY

-19.2%

10.0%

13.3%

11.6%

123.6%

53.7%

30.8%

49.0%

31.1%

-

-

-

-

-

Other

487

390

516

307

526

556

601

348

412

686

779

517

556

838

YoY

11.4%

-52.8%

-37.7%

-46.7%

8.0%

42.8%

16.5%

13.4%

-21.7%

23.4%

29.6%

48.6%

35.0%

22.2%

Eliminations

-10

-10

-10

32

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating income

-153

4,206

4,563

1,954

5,084

4,356

5,319

3,724

5,256

3,360

5,498

4,568

2,771

4,326

YoY

-

35.1%

47.0%

43.4%

-

3.6%

16.6%

90.6%

3.4%

-22.9%

3.4%

22.7%

-47.3%

28.8%

Japan

-136

3,714

3,735

1,002

3,936

3,177

4,199

2,458

4,038

3,348

5,451

4,590

2,732

4,292

YoY

-

15.2%

20.1%

-29.2%

-

-14.5%

12.4%

145.3%

2.6%

5.4%

29.8%

86.7%

-32.3%

28.2%

Australia

172

727

961

1,137

1,169

1,232

1,163

1,369

1,284

-

-

-

-

-

YoY

-

-

880.6%

557.2%

579.7%

69.5%

21.0%

20.4%

9.8%

-

-

-

-

-

Other

-10

-43

42

8

46

78

87

9

-3

30

53

-10

0

49

YoY

-

-

-36.4%

-

-

-

107.1%

12.5%

-

-61.5%

-39.1%-211.1%

-

63.3%

Adjustments

-178

-192

-176

-194

-67

-132

-131

-112

-62

-19

-6

-11

38

-15

Eliminations

-20

-21

-3

-13

53

-13

-12

-17

42

-17

-4

-9

40

-13

Goodwill amortization

-158

-171

-173

-181

-121

-118

-119

-95

-104

-1

-1

-1

-1

-1

Non-Consolidated(Parent)

(JPYmn)

FY02/20

FY02/21

FY02/23

FY02/24

FY02/24

Cumulative

Q1

Q1-Q2Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Outlook

Net sales

64,991

134,150

207,449

275,710

78,540

150,239

229,492

306,733

90,012

178,303

275,877

366,069

103,867

200,597

389,000

YoY

-0.5%

3.3%

6.4%

6.9%

20.8%

12.0%

10.6%

11.3%

14.6%

18.7%

20.2%

19.3%

15.4%

12.5%

6.3%

Cost of sales

53,462

107,145

165,140

219,258

62,983

120,147

184,012

245,661

74,637

147,944

228,318

301,226

87,222

166,737

319,200

YoY

4.7%

7.0%

10.2%

10.0%

17.8%

12.1%

11.4%

12.0%

18.5%

23.1%

24.1%

22.6%

16.9%

12.7%

6.0%

Gross profit

11,529

27,004

42,308

56,451

15,557

30,092

45,479

61,071

15,375

30,359

47,559

64,842

16,645

33,859

69,800

YoY

-19.2%-9.1%-6.3%

-3.7%

34.9%

11.4%

7.5%

8.2%

-1.2%

0.9%

4.6%

6.2%

8.3%

11.5%

7.6%

SG&A expenses

11,988

23,736

35,754

48,593

12,283

23,983

35,680

49,164

11,678

23,601

35,559

48,430

13,860

26,637

50,200

YoY

-6.2%-6.6%-6.0%

-4.5%

2.5%

1.0%

-0.2%

1.2%

-4.9%

-1.6%-0.3%-1.5%

18.7%

12.9%

3.7%

Personnel costs

4,596

9,492

14,447

19,462

5,127

10,070

14,775

20,575

4,584

9,448

14,050

18,649

5,575

10,815

-

YoY

-0.3%

2.4%

4.3%

6.1%

11.6%

6.1%

2.3%

5.7%

-10.6%

-6.2%-4.9%-9.4%

21.6%

14.5%

-

Outsourcing costs

580

1,128

1,676

2,362

569

1,173

1,824

2,449

635

1,272

1,936

2,630

748

1,382

-

YoY

-3.5%-19.7%-13.0%

-4.1%

-1.9%

4.0%

8.8%

3.7%

11.6%

8.4%

6.1%

7.4%

17.8%

8.6%

-

Commission paid

725

1,126

1,566

1,911

598

1,037

1,441

1,845

534

961

1,429

1,901

825

1,358

-

YoY

17.7%

0.3%

2.5%

-3.2%

-17.5%

-7.9%

-8.0%

-3.5%

-10.7%

-7.3%

-0.8%

3.0%

54.5%

41.3%

-

Depreciation expense

609

1,210

1,803

2,400

555

1,103

1,651

2,220

571

1,156

1,747

2,374

610

1,228

-

YoY

-4.2%-6.0%-8.3%

-9.5%

-8.9%-8.8%-8.4%

-7.5%

2.9%

4.8%

5.8%

6.9%

6.8%

6.2%

-

Advertising expenses

1,520

2,962

4,480

6,685

1,471

2,764

4,227

5,952

1,432

2,966

4,701

6,974

1,633

3,482

-

YoY

-19.6%-20.4%-22.1%-17.3%

-3.2%-6.7%-5.6%

-11.0%

-2.7%

7.3%

11.2%

17.2%

14.0%

17.4%

-

Rents

2,523

4,977

7,460

9,969

2,535

5,069

7,667

10,210

2,415

4,882

7,310

9,798

2,650

5,192

-

YoY

-3.8%-4.5%-4.2%

-3.7%

0.5%

1.8%

2.8%

2.4%

-4.7%

-3.7%-4.7%-4.0%

9.7%

6.3%

-

Other

1,432

2,839

4,318

5,801

1,426

2,763

4,092

5,910

1,504

2,913

4,383

6,101

1,815

3,177

-

YoY

-20.6%

-16.5%

-17.5%

-17.2%

-0.4%-2.7%-5.2%

1.9%

5.5%

5.4%

7.1%

3.2%

20.7%

9.1%

-

Operating income

-459

3,267

6,554

7,858

3,273

6,108

9,798

11,907

3,696

6,757

12,000

16,412

2,785

7,222

19,600

YoY

-

-23.7%

-7.7%

1.6%

-

87.0%

49.5%

51.5%

12.9%

10.6%

22.5%

37.8%

-24.6%

6.9%

19.4%

Ordinary income

-636

3,101

6,336

7,642

3,220

5,939

9,556

11,573

3,644

6,560

11,713

15,998

2,703

7,015

19,100

YoY

-

-16.7%

-1.9%

9.7%

-

91.5%

50.8%

51.4%

13.2%

10.5%

22.6%

38.2%

-25.8%

6.9%

19.4%

Net profit

-668

2,005

4,175

-2,081

1,424

3,170

5,191

6,553

4,629

8,575

12,102

20,020

1,843

4,871

12,700

YoY

-

-11.0%

10.1%

-

-

58.1%

24.3%

-

225.1%

170.5%

133.1%

205.5%

-60.2%

-43.2%

-36.6%

Quarterly

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Net sales

64,991

69,158

73,299

68,261

78,540

71,698

79,252

77,241

90,012

88,290

97,574

90,191

103,867

96,729

YoY

-0.5%

7.3%

12.5%

8.3%

20.8%

3.7%

8.1%

13.2%

14.6%

23.1%

23.1%

16.8%

15.4%

9.6%

Cost of sales

53,462

53,683

57,994

54,118

62,983

57,163

63,865

61,648

74,637

73,306

80,374

72,908

87,222

79,515

YoY

4.7%

9.5%

16.6%

9.2%

17.8%

6.5%

10.1%

13.9%

18.5%

28.2%

25.8%

18.3%

16.9%

8.5%

Gross profit

11,529

15,474

15,304

14,143

15,557

14,535

15,386

15,592

15,375

14,983

17,200

17,283

16,645

17,213

YoY

-19.2%

0.3%

-0.8%

5.0%

34.9%

-6.1%

0.5%

10.2%

-1.2%

3.1%

11.8%

10.8%

8.3%

14.9%

SG&A expenses

11,988

11,747

12,018

12,839

12,283

11,699

11,697

13,483

11,678

11,923

11,957

12,871

13,860

12,777

YoY

-6.2%-7.1%-4.7%

0.0%

2.5%

-0.4%

-2.7%

5.0%

-4.9%

1.9%

2.2%

-4.5%

18.7%

7.2%

Personnel costs

4,596

4,896

4,954

5,015

5,127

4,942

4,705

5,800

4,584

4,864

4,602

4,599

5,575

5,240

YoY

-0.3%

5.0%

8.4%

11.6%

11.6%

0.9%

-5.0%

15.7%

-10.6%

-1.6%

-2.2%

-20.7%

21.6%

7.7%

Outsourcing costs

580

547

548

686

569

604

650

624

635

636

664

693

748

633

YoY

-3.5%

-31.9%

5.2%

27.7%

-1.9%

10.4%

18.6%

-9.0%

11.6%

5.3%

2.2%

11.1%

17.8%

-0.5%

Commission paid

725

400

440

345

598

439

404

403

534

426

467

472

825

532

YoY

17.7%

-21.1%

8.9%

-22.8%

-17.5%

9.7%

-8.2%

16.8%

-10.7%

-3.0%

15.6%

17.1%

54.5%

24.9%

Depreciation expense

609

600

593

596

555

548

548

568

571

585

590

627

610

617

YoY

-4.2%

-7.8%

-12.5%

-13.1%

-8.9%-8.7%-7.6%

-4.7%

2.9%

6.8%

7.7%

10.4%

6.8%

5.5%

Advertising expenses

1,520

1,442

1,518

2,204

1,471

1,293

1,462

1,725

1,432

1,533

1,734

2,273

1,633

1,848

YoY

-19.6%-21.1%-25.3%

-5.4%

-3.2%

-10.3%

-3.7%

-21.7%

-2.7%

18.6%

18.6%

31.8%

14.0%

20.5%

Rents

2,523

2,453

2,483

2,508

2,535

2,534

2,597

2,543

2,415

2,467

2,427

2,487

2,650

2,542

YoY

-3.8%-5.3%-3.4%

-2.2%

0.5%

3.3%

4.6%

1.4%

-4.7%

-2.6%-6.5%-2.2%

9.7%

3.0%

Other

1,432

1,406

1,479

1,482

1,426

1,337

1,328

1,818

1,504

1,408

1,470

1,717

1,815

1,362

YoY

-20.6%

-11.8%

-19.2%

-16.5%

-0.4%

-4.9%

-10.2%

-10.2%

5.5%

5.3%

10.7%

-5.6%

20.7%

-3.3%

Operating income

-459

3,727

3,286

1,304

3,273

2,835

3,689

2,109

3,696

3,060

5,242

4,412

2,785

4,436

YoY

-

33.4%

16.6%

106.0%

-

-23.9%

12.3%

61.7%

12.9%

7.9%

42.1%

109.2%

-24.6%

45.0%

Ordinary income

-636

3,737

3,235

1,305

3,220

2,719

3,617

2,016

3,644

2,915

5,152

4,284

2,703

4,311

YoY

-

46.0%

18.1%

160.0%

-

-27.2%

11.8%

54.5%

13.2%

7.2%

42.4%

112.5%

-25.8%

47.9%

Net profit

-668

2,673

2,170

-6,257

1,424

1,745

2,021

1,362

4,629

3,946

3,527

7,917

1,843

3,027

YoY

-

60.6%

41.1%

-

-

-34.7%

-6.9%

-

225.1%

126.1%

74.5%

481.3%

-60.2%

-23.3%

Indicators

FY02/20

FY02/21

FY02/23

FY02/24

FY02/24

Cumulative

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q3

Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4

Q1

Q1-Q2

Outlook

Total no. of car purchases

34,743

68,273

108,850

148,892

43,951

78,238

119,294

161,951

43,855

81,134

125,145

165,529

42,980

78,819

-

YoY

-20.3%

-14.2%

-9.3%

-7.5%

26.5%

14.6%

9.6%

8.8%

-0.2%

3.7%

4.9%

2.2%

-2.0%

-2.9%

-

Total no. of car sales

57,320

109,953

166,700

219,914

65,288

120,474

179,686

237,489

66,541

125,475

188,894

247,392

73,584

135,909

254,000

YoY

-1.3%

1.7%

2.9%

2.1%

13.9%

9.6%

7.8%

8.0%

1.9%

4.2%

5.1%

4.2%

10.6%

8.3%

2.7%

Retail

34,769

70,590

104,830

137,382

38,808

72,694

107,636

140,119

37,547

70,186

102,955

135,599

39,266

73,777

144,000

YoY

1.9%

4.1%

3.2%

3.3%

11.6%

3.0%

2.7%

2.0%

-3.2%

-3.5%-4.3%-3.2%

4.6%

5.1%

6.2%

Wholesale

22,551

39,363

61,870

82,532

26,480

47,780

72,050

97,370

28,994

55,289

85,939

111,793

34,318

62,132

110,000

YoY

-5.8%

-2.4%

2.5%

0.0%

17.4%

21.4%

16.5%

18.0%

9.5%

15.7%

19.3%

14.8%

18.4%

12.4%

-1.6%

Car sales units per directly managed store*1

121

233

354

467

144

266

397

524

158

298

448

587

185

342

-

YoY

5.4%

10.0%

6.9%

6.5%

17.9%

12.8%

12.1%

12.2%

9.7%

12.0%

12.8%

12.0%

24.2%

21.7%

-

Sales (parent) per vehicle sold*2

1,133

1,220

1,244

1,253

1,202

1,247

1,277

1,291

1,352

1,421

1,460

1,479

1,411

1,475

-

YoY

0.7%

1.7%

3.4%

4.7%

6.0%

2.2%

2.7%

3.0%

12.5%

14.0%

14.3%

14.6%

4.4%

3.8%

-

Gross profit (parent) per vehicle sold*3

201

245

253

256

238

249

253

257

231

241

251

262

226

249

-

YoY

-18.2%

-10.6%

-8.9%

-5.6%

18.3%

1.6%

0.0%

0.4%

-3.1%

-3.2%

-0.8%

1.9%

-2.2%

3.3%

-

Capital expenditures (JPYmn)

409

617

890

1,429

523

1,008

2,972

4,074

2,393

3,311

3,976

6,917

330

710

-

Quarterly

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Outlook

Direct stores*4

476

461

462

460

458

452

453

445

444

445

446

397

395

393

403

Net increase

-4

-15

1

-2

-2

-6

1

-8

-1

1

1

-49

-2

-2

6

Franchises

65

65

66

67

65

65

66

65

63

63

63

63

62

62

-

Total no. of car purchases

34,743

33,530

40,577

40,042

43,951

34,287

41,056

42,657

43,855

37,279

44,011

40,384

42,980

35,839

YoY

-20.3%

-6.9%

0.4%

-2.3%

26.5%

2.3%

1.2%

6.5%

-0.2%

8.7%

7.2%

-5.3%

-2.0%

-3.9%

Total no. of car sales

57,320

52,633

56,747

53,214

65,288

55,186

59,212

57,803

66,541

58,934

63,419

58,498

73,584

62,325

YoY

-1.3%

5.0%

5.5%

-0.6%

13.9%

4.9%

4.3%

8.6%

1.9%

6.8%

7.1%

1.2%

10.6%

5.8%

Retail

34,769

35,821

34,240

32,552

38,808

33,886

34,942

32,483

37,547

32,639

32,769

32,644

39,266

34,511

YoY

1.9%

6.2%

1.5%

3.6%

11.6%

-5.4%

2.1%

-0.2%

-3.2%

-3.7%

-6.2%

0.5%

4.6%

5.7%

Wholesale

22,551

16,812

22,507

20,662

26,480

21,300

24,270

25,320

28,994

26,295

30,650

25,854

34,318

27,814

YoY

-5.8%

2.6%

12.2%

-6.6%

17.4%

26.7%

7.8%

22.5%

9.5%

23.5%

26.3%

2.1%

18.4%

5.8%

Car sales units per directly managed store*1

121

111

120

113

144

121

129

127

149

132

142

138

185

157

YoY

5.4%

13.7%

9.6%

3.7%

17.9%

6.1%

7.5%

12.4%

3.5%

9.1%

10.1%

8.7%

24.2%

18.9%

Sales (parent) per vehicle sold*2

1,133

1,313

1,291

1,282

1,202

1,299

1,338

1,336

1,352

1,498

1,538

1,541

1,411

1,552

YoY

0.7%

2.1%

6.6%

9.0%

6.0%

-1.1%

3.6%

4.2%

12.5%

15.3%

14.9%

15.3%

4.4%

3.6%

Gross profit (parent) per vehicle sold*3

201

293

269

265

238

263

259

269

231

254

271

295

226

276

YoY

-18.2%

-4.5%

-6.0%

5.7%

18.3%

-10.2%

-3.7%

1.5%

-2.9%

-3.4%

4.6%

9.7%

-2.2%

8.7%

No. of employees (parent)

3,550

3,447

3,357

3,310

3,422

3,291

3,202

3,072

3,135

3,021

2,965

2,968

3,243

3,204

Capital expenditures (JPYmn)

409

208

272

539

523

484

1,964

1,101

2,393

917

665

2,941

330

379

*1 Car sales units sold per directly managed store is the number of vehicles sold by directly managed stores ÷ store count (average of the number of stores at the beginning and end of the fiscal year)

*2 Sales (parent) per vehicle sold are parent company sales ÷ number of vehicles sold by directly managed stores

*3 Gross profit (parent) per vehicle sold is parent company gross profit ÷ number of vehicles sold by directly managed stores *4 Change in counting standard for the number of directly managed stores from Q4 FY 2023

12 stores (specialized in traveling sales and traveling purchases), 35 stores ( specialized in online sales), and 4 stores (specialized in product display) were removed from 448 stores of the previous standard

