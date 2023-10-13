IDOM Quarter Data
Consolidated
(JPYmn)
FY02/20
FY02/21
FY02/23
FY02/24
FY02/24
Cumulative
Q1
Q1-Q2Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4
Outlook
Net sales
83,724
178,109
282,082
380,564
117,013
227,775
344,620
459,532
135,601
225,478
324,248
416,514
105,258
203,696
400,000
YoY
-7.2%
-0.7%
3.5%
5.2%
39.8%
27.9%
22.2%
20.8%
15.9%
-1.0%
-5.9%
-9.4%
-22.4%
-9.7%
-4.0%
Cost of sales
69,002
144,145
227,986
307,754
95,264
185,308
280,249
373,519
113,198
187,209
267,921
341,964
88,142
168,792
327,500
YoY
-4.9%
1.2%
5.3%
7.0%
38.1%
28.6%
22.9%
21.4%
18.8%
1.0%
-4.4%
-8.4%
-22.1%
-9.8%
-4.2%
Gross profit
14,722
33,963
54,096
72,810
21,748
42,466
64,371
86,013
22,402
38,269
56,326
74,549
17,116
34,903
72,500
YoY
-16.8%-7.7%-3.6%
-1.6%
47.7%
25.0%
19.0%
18.1%
3.0%
-9.9%-12.5%-13.3%
-23.6%
-8.8%
-2.7%
SG&A expenses
14,875
29,910
45,480
62,239
16,663
33,025
49,610
67,528
17,145
29,652
42,211
55,865
14,344
27,805
53,500
YoY
-8.0%
-7.0%
-6.0%
-4.1%
12.0%
10.4%
9.1%
8.5%
2.9%
-10.2%-14.9%-17.3%
-16.3%
-6.2%
-4.2%
Operating income
-153
4,053
8,616
10,571
5,084
9,440
14,760
18,485
5,256
8,616
14,115
18,684
2,771
7,098
19,000
YoY
-
-12.3%
11.5%
16.3%
-
132.9%
71.3%
74.9%
3.4%
-8.7%
-4.4%
1.1%
-47.3%
-17.6%
1.7%
Ordinary income
-552
3,147
7,849
9,642
4,911
9,011
14,046
17,561
5,053
8,280
13,698
18,146
2,696
6,918
18,500
YoY
-
-13.4%
22.0%
40.4%
-
186.3%
79.0%
82.1%
2.9%
-8.1%
-2.5%
3.3%
-46.6%
-16.4%
2.0%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
-914
1,375
5,226
1,484
2,752
5,311
8,738
10,794
5,377
7,516
11,219
14,205
1,868
4,823
12,000
YoY
-
-35.3%
45.3%
-58.1%
-
286.3%
67.2%
627.4%
95.4%
41.5%
28.4%
31.6%
-65.3%
-35.8%
-15.5%
Quarterly
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Net sales
83,724
94,384
103,973
98,481
117,013
110,761
116,845
114,912
135,601
89,877
98,769
92,266
105,258
98,438
YoY
-7.2%
6.0%
11.4%
10.5%
39.8%
17.4%
12.4%
16.7%
15.9%
-18.9%-15.5%-19.7%
-22.4%
9.5%
Cost of sales
69,002
75,143
83,840
79,767
95,264
90,043
94,940
93,270
113,198
74,010
80,712
74,043
88,142
80,650
YoY
-4.9%
7.4%
13.3%
12.0%
38.1%
19.8%
13.2%
16.9%
18.8%
-17.8%-15.0%-20.6%
-22.1%
9.0%
Gross profit
14,722
19,241
20,132
18,713
21,748
20,718
21,904
21,642
22,402
15,867
18,057
18,222
17,116
17,787
YoY
-16.8%
0.7%
4.3%
4.7%
47.7%
7.7%
8.8%
15.7%
3.0%
-23.4%-17.6%-15.8%
-23.6%
12.1%
SG&A expenses
14,875
15,034
15,569
16,758
16,663
16,362
16,584
17,918
17,145
12,506
12,559
13,653
14,344
13,460
YoY
-8.0%
-6.0%
-3.8%
1.5%
12.0%
8.8%
6.5%
6.9%
2.9%
-23.6%-24.3%-23.8%
-16.3%
7.6%
Operating income
-153
4,206
4,563
1,954
5,084
4,356
5,319
3,724
5,256
3,360
5,498
4,568
2,771
4,326
YoY
-
35.1%
47.0%
43.4%
-
3.6%
16.6%
90.6%
3.4%
-22.9%
3.4%
22.7%
-47.3%
28.8%
Ordinary income
-552
3,700
4,702
1,792
4,911
4,099
5,035
3,514
5,053
3,227
5,417
4,448
2,696
4,221
YoY
-
38.3%
68.1%
312.9%
-
10.8%
7.1%
96.1%
2.9%
-21.3%
7.6%
26.6%
-46.6%
30.8%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
-914
2,290
3,850
-3,741
2,752
2,559
3,426
2,056
5,377
2,139
3,703
2,985
1,868
2,954
YoY
-
36.6%
161.5%
-
-
11.7%
-11.0%
-
95.4%
-16.4%
8.1%
45.2%
-65.3%
38.1%
Consolidated (Domestic Core Business)*
(JPYmn)
FY02/20
FY02/21
FY02/23
FY02/24
FY02/24
Cumulative
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Outlook
Net sales
-
-
-
-
78,957
150,634
229,837
308,019
90,345
179,275
277,025
365,685
103,855
201,164
396,000
YoY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14.4%
19.0%
20.5%
18.7%
15.0%
12.2%
8.3%
Cost of sales
-
-
-
-
62,714
119,351
182,517
244,501
74,389
147,794
227,749
298,999
87,057
167,016
-
YoY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
18.6%
23.8%
24.8%
22.3%
17.0%
13.0%
-
Gross profit
-
-
-
-
16,243
31,283
47,320
63,517
15,956
31,480
49,275
66,686
16,798
34,148
-
YoY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-1.8%
0.6%
4.1%
5.0%
5.3%
8.5%
-
SG&A expenses
-
-
-
-
12,489
24,441
36,337
50,039
11,879
24,050
36,212
51,724
13,978
26,942
-
YoY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-4.9%
-1.6%
-0.3%
3.4%
17.7%
12.0%
-
Operating income
-
-
-
-
3,753
6,841
10,982
13,478
4,076
7,430
13,062
17,553
2,819
7,205
19,700
YoY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8.6%
8.6%
18.9%
30.2%
-30.8%
-3.0%
12.2%
Ordinary income
-
-
-
-
3,700
6,670
10,725
13,057
4,026
7,234
12,776
17,219
2,725
7,000
-
YoY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8.8%
8.5%
19.1%
31.9%
-32.3%
-3.2%
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
-
-
-
-
1,762
3,683
6,012
7,459
4,885
9,027
12,815
15,931
1,867
4,543
-
YoY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
177.2%
145.1%
113.2%
113.6%
-61.8%
-49.7%
-
Quarterly
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Net sales
-
-
-
-
78,957
71,677
79,203
78,181
90,345
88,930
97,749
88,660
103,855
97,309
YoY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14.4%
24.1%
23.4%
13.4%
15.0%
9.4%
Cost of sales
-
-
-
-
62,714
56,637
63,165
61,984
74,389
73,405
79,954
71,249
87,057
79,959
YoY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
18.6%
29.6%
26.6%
14.9%
17.0%
8.9%
Gross profit
-
-
-
-
16,243
15,039
16,037
16,197
15,956
15,524
17,795
17,410
16,798
17,349
YoY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-1.8%
3.2%
11.0%
7.5%
5.3%
11.8%
SG&A expenses
-
-
-
-
12,489
11,951
11,896
13,701
11,879
12,170
12,162
15,511
13,978
12,963
YoY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-4.9%
1.8%
2.2%
13.2%
17.7%
6.5%
Operating income
-
-
-
-
3,753
3,088
4,141
2,495
4,076
3,353
5,632
4,490
2,819
4,386
YoY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8.6%
8.6%
36.0%
80.0%
-30.8%
30.8%
Ordinary income
-
-
-
-
3,700
2,970
4,054
2,331
4,026
3,207
5,542
4,443
2,725
4,274
YoY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8.8%
8.0%
36.7%
90.6%
-32.3%
33.3%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
-
-
-
-
1,762
1,920
2,329
1,446
4,885
4,142
3,787
3,115
1,867
2,676
YoY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
177.2%
115.7%
62.6%
115.4%
-61.8%
-35.4%
*Figures including amortization of goodwill
By segment
(JPYmn)
FY02/20
FY02/21
FY02/23
FY02/24
Cumulative
Q1
Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Net
sales
83,724
178,109
282,082
380,564
117,013
227,775
344,620
459,532
135,601
225,478
324,248
416,514
105,258
203,696
YoY
-7.2%
-0.7%
3.5%
5.2%
39.8%
27.9%
22.2%
20.8%
15.9%
-1.0%-5.9%-9.4%
-22.4%
-9.7%
Japan
68,031
138,963
216,733
290,551
82,459
157,192
239,812
318,135
90,580
179,772
277,761
369,510
104,701
202,301
YoY
-4.1%
0.5%
4.2%
5.7%
21.2%
13.1%
10.6%
9.5%
9.8%
14.4%
15.8%
16.1%
15.6%
12.5%
Australia
15,216
38,289
63,987
88,310
34,028
69,499
103,123
139,364
44,607
44,607
44,607
44,607
-
-
YoY
-19.2%
-3.8%
2.4%
4.8%
123.6%
81.5%
61.2%
57.8%
31.1%
-35.8%
-56.7%
-68.0%
-
-
Other
487
877
1,394
1,701
526
1,083
1,684
2,032
412
1,099
1,878
2,396
556
1,395
YoY
11.4%
-30.6%
-33.4%
-36.3%
8.0%
23.5%
20.8%
19.5%
-21.7%
1.5%
11.5%
17.9%
35.0%
26.9%
Eliminations
-10
-21
-32
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating income
-153
4,053
8,616
10,571
5,084
9,440
14,760
18,485
5,256
8,616
14,115
18,684
2,771
7,098
YoY
-
-12.3%
11.5%
16.3%
-
132.9%
71.3%
74.9%
3.4%
-8.7%
-4.4%
1.1%
-47.3%
-17.6%
Japan
-136
3,578
7,314
8,316
3,936
7,113
11,313
13,771
4,038
7,386
12,838
17,428
2,732
7,025
YoY
- -29.2%-10.4%-13.2%
-
98.8%
54.7%
65.6%
2.6%
3.8%
13.5%
26.6%
-32.3%
-4.9%
Australia
172
900
1,861
2,999
1,169
2,401
3,565
4,935
1,284
1,284
1,284
1,284
-
-
YoY
-
-
-
-
579.7%
166.8%
91.6%
64.6%
9.8%
-46.5%
-64.0%
-74.0%
-
-
Other
-10
-53
-10
-2
46
125
213
222
-3
27
81
71
0
49
YoY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-78.4%
-62.0%
-
-
81.5%
Adjustments
-178
-371
-548
-743
-67
-200
-331
-444
-62
-81
-88
-99
38
23
Eliminations
-20
-41
-45
-58
53
39
27
10
42
25
20
11
40
27
Goodwill amortization
-158
-330
-503
-684
-121
-239
-358
-454
-104
-106
-108
-110
-1
-3
Quarterly
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Net
sales
83,724
94,384
103,973
98,481
117,013
110,761
116,845
114,912
135,601
89,877
98,769
92,266
105,258
98,438
YoY
-7.2%
6.0%
11.4%
10.5%
39.8%
17.4%
12.4%
16.7%
15.9%
-18.9%
-15.5%
-19.7%
-22.4%
9.5%
Japan
68,031
70,931
77,770
73,817
82,459
74,733
82,619
78,323
90,580
89,191
97,989
91,748
104,701
97,599
YoY
-4.1%
5.4%
11.4%
10.6%
21.2%
5.4%
6.2%
6.1%
9.8%
19.3%
18.6%
17.1%
15.6%
9.4%
Australia
15,216
23,073
25,697
24,323
34,028
35,471
33,624
36,241
44,607
-
-
-
-
-
YoY
-19.2%
10.0%
13.3%
11.6%
123.6%
53.7%
30.8%
49.0%
31.1%
-
-
-
-
-
Other
487
390
516
307
526
556
601
348
412
686
779
517
556
838
YoY
11.4%
-52.8%
-37.7%
-46.7%
8.0%
42.8%
16.5%
13.4%
-21.7%
23.4%
29.6%
48.6%
35.0%
22.2%
Eliminations
-10
-10
-10
32
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating income
-153
4,206
4,563
1,954
5,084
4,356
5,319
3,724
5,256
3,360
5,498
4,568
2,771
4,326
YoY
-
35.1%
47.0%
43.4%
-
3.6%
16.6%
90.6%
3.4%
-22.9%
3.4%
22.7%
-47.3%
28.8%
Japan
-136
3,714
3,735
1,002
3,936
3,177
4,199
2,458
4,038
3,348
5,451
4,590
2,732
4,292
YoY
-
15.2%
20.1%
-29.2%
-
-14.5%
12.4%
145.3%
2.6%
5.4%
29.8%
86.7%
-32.3%
28.2%
Australia
172
727
961
1,137
1,169
1,232
1,163
1,369
1,284
-
-
-
-
-
YoY
-
-
880.6%
557.2%
579.7%
69.5%
21.0%
20.4%
9.8%
-
-
-
-
-
Other
-10
-43
42
8
46
78
87
9
-3
30
53
-10
0
49
YoY
-
-
-36.4%
-
-
-
107.1%
12.5%
-
-61.5%
-39.1%-211.1%
-
63.3%
Adjustments
-178
-192
-176
-194
-67
-132
-131
-112
-62
-19
-6
-11
38
-15
Eliminations
-20
-21
-3
-13
53
-13
-12
-17
42
-17
-4
-9
40
-13
Goodwill amortization
-158
-171
-173
-181
-121
-118
-119
-95
-104
-1
-1
-1
-1
-1
Non-Consolidated(Parent)
(JPYmn)
FY02/20
FY02/21
FY02/23
FY02/24
FY02/24
Cumulative
Q1
Q1-Q2Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Outlook
Net sales
64,991
134,150
207,449
275,710
78,540
150,239
229,492
306,733
90,012
178,303
275,877
366,069
103,867
200,597
389,000
YoY
-0.5%
3.3%
6.4%
6.9%
20.8%
12.0%
10.6%
11.3%
14.6%
18.7%
20.2%
19.3%
15.4%
12.5%
6.3%
Cost of sales
53,462
107,145
165,140
219,258
62,983
120,147
184,012
245,661
74,637
147,944
228,318
301,226
87,222
166,737
319,200
YoY
4.7%
7.0%
10.2%
10.0%
17.8%
12.1%
11.4%
12.0%
18.5%
23.1%
24.1%
22.6%
16.9%
12.7%
6.0%
Gross profit
11,529
27,004
42,308
56,451
15,557
30,092
45,479
61,071
15,375
30,359
47,559
64,842
16,645
33,859
69,800
YoY
-19.2%-9.1%-6.3%
-3.7%
34.9%
11.4%
7.5%
8.2%
-1.2%
0.9%
4.6%
6.2%
8.3%
11.5%
7.6%
SG&A expenses
11,988
23,736
35,754
48,593
12,283
23,983
35,680
49,164
11,678
23,601
35,559
48,430
13,860
26,637
50,200
YoY
-6.2%-6.6%-6.0%
-4.5%
2.5%
1.0%
-0.2%
1.2%
-4.9%
-1.6%-0.3%-1.5%
18.7%
12.9%
3.7%
Personnel costs
4,596
9,492
14,447
19,462
5,127
10,070
14,775
20,575
4,584
9,448
14,050
18,649
5,575
10,815
-
YoY
-0.3%
2.4%
4.3%
6.1%
11.6%
6.1%
2.3%
5.7%
-10.6%
-6.2%-4.9%-9.4%
21.6%
14.5%
-
Outsourcing costs
580
1,128
1,676
2,362
569
1,173
1,824
2,449
635
1,272
1,936
2,630
748
1,382
-
YoY
-3.5%-19.7%-13.0%
-4.1%
-1.9%
4.0%
8.8%
3.7%
11.6%
8.4%
6.1%
7.4%
17.8%
8.6%
-
Commission paid
725
1,126
1,566
1,911
598
1,037
1,441
1,845
534
961
1,429
1,901
825
1,358
-
YoY
17.7%
0.3%
2.5%
-3.2%
-17.5%
-7.9%
-8.0%
-3.5%
-10.7%
-7.3%
-0.8%
3.0%
54.5%
41.3%
-
Depreciation expense
609
1,210
1,803
2,400
555
1,103
1,651
2,220
571
1,156
1,747
2,374
610
1,228
-
YoY
-4.2%-6.0%-8.3%
-9.5%
-8.9%-8.8%-8.4%
-7.5%
2.9%
4.8%
5.8%
6.9%
6.8%
6.2%
-
Advertising expenses
1,520
2,962
4,480
6,685
1,471
2,764
4,227
5,952
1,432
2,966
4,701
6,974
1,633
3,482
-
YoY
-19.6%-20.4%-22.1%-17.3%
-3.2%-6.7%-5.6%
-11.0%
-2.7%
7.3%
11.2%
17.2%
14.0%
17.4%
-
Rents
2,523
4,977
7,460
9,969
2,535
5,069
7,667
10,210
2,415
4,882
7,310
9,798
2,650
5,192
-
YoY
-3.8%-4.5%-4.2%
-3.7%
0.5%
1.8%
2.8%
2.4%
-4.7%
-3.7%-4.7%-4.0%
9.7%
6.3%
-
Other
1,432
2,839
4,318
5,801
1,426
2,763
4,092
5,910
1,504
2,913
4,383
6,101
1,815
3,177
-
YoY
-20.6%
-16.5%
-17.5%
-17.2%
-0.4%-2.7%-5.2%
1.9%
5.5%
5.4%
7.1%
3.2%
20.7%
9.1%
-
Operating income
-459
3,267
6,554
7,858
3,273
6,108
9,798
11,907
3,696
6,757
12,000
16,412
2,785
7,222
19,600
YoY
-
-23.7%
-7.7%
1.6%
-
87.0%
49.5%
51.5%
12.9%
10.6%
22.5%
37.8%
-24.6%
6.9%
19.4%
Ordinary income
-636
3,101
6,336
7,642
3,220
5,939
9,556
11,573
3,644
6,560
11,713
15,998
2,703
7,015
19,100
YoY
-
-16.7%
-1.9%
9.7%
-
91.5%
50.8%
51.4%
13.2%
10.5%
22.6%
38.2%
-25.8%
6.9%
19.4%
Net profit
-668
2,005
4,175
-2,081
1,424
3,170
5,191
6,553
4,629
8,575
12,102
20,020
1,843
4,871
12,700
YoY
-
-11.0%
10.1%
-
-
58.1%
24.3%
-
225.1%
170.5%
133.1%
205.5%
-60.2%
-43.2%
-36.6%
Quarterly
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Net sales
64,991
69,158
73,299
68,261
78,540
71,698
79,252
77,241
90,012
88,290
97,574
90,191
103,867
96,729
YoY
-0.5%
7.3%
12.5%
8.3%
20.8%
3.7%
8.1%
13.2%
14.6%
23.1%
23.1%
16.8%
15.4%
9.6%
Cost of sales
53,462
53,683
57,994
54,118
62,983
57,163
63,865
61,648
74,637
73,306
80,374
72,908
87,222
79,515
YoY
4.7%
9.5%
16.6%
9.2%
17.8%
6.5%
10.1%
13.9%
18.5%
28.2%
25.8%
18.3%
16.9%
8.5%
Gross profit
11,529
15,474
15,304
14,143
15,557
14,535
15,386
15,592
15,375
14,983
17,200
17,283
16,645
17,213
YoY
-19.2%
0.3%
-0.8%
5.0%
34.9%
-6.1%
0.5%
10.2%
-1.2%
3.1%
11.8%
10.8%
8.3%
14.9%
SG&A expenses
11,988
11,747
12,018
12,839
12,283
11,699
11,697
13,483
11,678
11,923
11,957
12,871
13,860
12,777
YoY
-6.2%-7.1%-4.7%
0.0%
2.5%
-0.4%
-2.7%
5.0%
-4.9%
1.9%
2.2%
-4.5%
18.7%
7.2%
Personnel costs
4,596
4,896
4,954
5,015
5,127
4,942
4,705
5,800
4,584
4,864
4,602
4,599
5,575
5,240
YoY
-0.3%
5.0%
8.4%
11.6%
11.6%
0.9%
-5.0%
15.7%
-10.6%
-1.6%
-2.2%
-20.7%
21.6%
7.7%
Outsourcing costs
580
547
548
686
569
604
650
624
635
636
664
693
748
633
YoY
-3.5%
-31.9%
5.2%
27.7%
-1.9%
10.4%
18.6%
-9.0%
11.6%
5.3%
2.2%
11.1%
17.8%
-0.5%
Commission paid
725
400
440
345
598
439
404
403
534
426
467
472
825
532
YoY
17.7%
-21.1%
8.9%
-22.8%
-17.5%
9.7%
-8.2%
16.8%
-10.7%
-3.0%
15.6%
17.1%
54.5%
24.9%
Depreciation expense
609
600
593
596
555
548
548
568
571
585
590
627
610
617
YoY
-4.2%
-7.8%
-12.5%
-13.1%
-8.9%-8.7%-7.6%
-4.7%
2.9%
6.8%
7.7%
10.4%
6.8%
5.5%
Advertising expenses
1,520
1,442
1,518
2,204
1,471
1,293
1,462
1,725
1,432
1,533
1,734
2,273
1,633
1,848
YoY
-19.6%-21.1%-25.3%
-5.4%
-3.2%
-10.3%
-3.7%
-21.7%
-2.7%
18.6%
18.6%
31.8%
14.0%
20.5%
Rents
2,523
2,453
2,483
2,508
2,535
2,534
2,597
2,543
2,415
2,467
2,427
2,487
2,650
2,542
YoY
-3.8%-5.3%-3.4%
-2.2%
0.5%
3.3%
4.6%
1.4%
-4.7%
-2.6%-6.5%-2.2%
9.7%
3.0%
Other
1,432
1,406
1,479
1,482
1,426
1,337
1,328
1,818
1,504
1,408
1,470
1,717
1,815
1,362
YoY
-20.6%
-11.8%
-19.2%
-16.5%
-0.4%
-4.9%
-10.2%
-10.2%
5.5%
5.3%
10.7%
-5.6%
20.7%
-3.3%
Operating income
-459
3,727
3,286
1,304
3,273
2,835
3,689
2,109
3,696
3,060
5,242
4,412
2,785
4,436
YoY
-
33.4%
16.6%
106.0%
-
-23.9%
12.3%
61.7%
12.9%
7.9%
42.1%
109.2%
-24.6%
45.0%
Ordinary income
-636
3,737
3,235
1,305
3,220
2,719
3,617
2,016
3,644
2,915
5,152
4,284
2,703
4,311
YoY
-
46.0%
18.1%
160.0%
-
-27.2%
11.8%
54.5%
13.2%
7.2%
42.4%
112.5%
-25.8%
47.9%
Net profit
-668
2,673
2,170
-6,257
1,424
1,745
2,021
1,362
4,629
3,946
3,527
7,917
1,843
3,027
YoY
-
60.6%
41.1%
-
-
-34.7%
-6.9%
-
225.1%
126.1%
74.5%
481.3%
-60.2%
-23.3%
Indicators
FY02/20
FY02/21
FY02/23
FY02/24
FY02/24
Cumulative
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2Q1-Q3Q1-Q4
Q1
Q1-Q2
Outlook
Total no. of car purchases
34,743
68,273
108,850
148,892
43,951
78,238
119,294
161,951
43,855
81,134
125,145
165,529
42,980
78,819
-
YoY
-20.3%
-14.2%
-9.3%
-7.5%
26.5%
14.6%
9.6%
8.8%
-0.2%
3.7%
4.9%
2.2%
-2.0%
-2.9%
-
Total no. of car sales
57,320
109,953
166,700
219,914
65,288
120,474
179,686
237,489
66,541
125,475
188,894
247,392
73,584
135,909
254,000
YoY
-1.3%
1.7%
2.9%
2.1%
13.9%
9.6%
7.8%
8.0%
1.9%
4.2%
5.1%
4.2%
10.6%
8.3%
2.7%
Retail
34,769
70,590
104,830
137,382
38,808
72,694
107,636
140,119
37,547
70,186
102,955
135,599
39,266
73,777
144,000
YoY
1.9%
4.1%
3.2%
3.3%
11.6%
3.0%
2.7%
2.0%
-3.2%
-3.5%-4.3%-3.2%
4.6%
5.1%
6.2%
Wholesale
22,551
39,363
61,870
82,532
26,480
47,780
72,050
97,370
28,994
55,289
85,939
111,793
34,318
62,132
110,000
YoY
-5.8%
-2.4%
2.5%
0.0%
17.4%
21.4%
16.5%
18.0%
9.5%
15.7%
19.3%
14.8%
18.4%
12.4%
-1.6%
Car sales units per directly managed store*1
121
233
354
467
144
266
397
524
158
298
448
587
185
342
-
YoY
5.4%
10.0%
6.9%
6.5%
17.9%
12.8%
12.1%
12.2%
9.7%
12.0%
12.8%
12.0%
24.2%
21.7%
-
Sales (parent) per vehicle sold*2
1,133
1,220
1,244
1,253
1,202
1,247
1,277
1,291
1,352
1,421
1,460
1,479
1,411
1,475
-
YoY
0.7%
1.7%
3.4%
4.7%
6.0%
2.2%
2.7%
3.0%
12.5%
14.0%
14.3%
14.6%
4.4%
3.8%
-
Gross profit (parent) per vehicle sold*3
201
245
253
256
238
249
253
257
231
241
251
262
226
249
-
YoY
-18.2%
-10.6%
-8.9%
-5.6%
18.3%
1.6%
0.0%
0.4%
-3.1%
-3.2%
-0.8%
1.9%
-2.2%
3.3%
-
Capital expenditures (JPYmn)
409
617
890
1,429
523
1,008
2,972
4,074
2,393
3,311
3,976
6,917
330
710
-
Quarterly
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Outlook
Direct stores*4
476
461
462
460
458
452
453
445
444
445
446
397
395
393
403
Net increase
-4
-15
1
-2
-2
-6
1
-8
-1
1
1
-49
-2
-2
6
Franchises
65
65
66
67
65
65
66
65
63
63
63
63
62
62
-
Total no. of car purchases
34,743
33,530
40,577
40,042
43,951
34,287
41,056
42,657
43,855
37,279
44,011
40,384
42,980
35,839
YoY
-20.3%
-6.9%
0.4%
-2.3%
26.5%
2.3%
1.2%
6.5%
-0.2%
8.7%
7.2%
-5.3%
-2.0%
-3.9%
Total no. of car sales
57,320
52,633
56,747
53,214
65,288
55,186
59,212
57,803
66,541
58,934
63,419
58,498
73,584
62,325
YoY
-1.3%
5.0%
5.5%
-0.6%
13.9%
4.9%
4.3%
8.6%
1.9%
6.8%
7.1%
1.2%
10.6%
5.8%
Retail
34,769
35,821
34,240
32,552
38,808
33,886
34,942
32,483
37,547
32,639
32,769
32,644
39,266
34,511
YoY
1.9%
6.2%
1.5%
3.6%
11.6%
-5.4%
2.1%
-0.2%
-3.2%
-3.7%
-6.2%
0.5%
4.6%
5.7%
Wholesale
22,551
16,812
22,507
20,662
26,480
21,300
24,270
25,320
28,994
26,295
30,650
25,854
34,318
27,814
YoY
-5.8%
2.6%
12.2%
-6.6%
17.4%
26.7%
7.8%
22.5%
9.5%
23.5%
26.3%
2.1%
18.4%
5.8%
Car sales units per directly managed store*1
121
111
120
113
144
121
129
127
149
132
142
138
185
157
YoY
5.4%
13.7%
9.6%
3.7%
17.9%
6.1%
7.5%
12.4%
3.5%
9.1%
10.1%
8.7%
24.2%
18.9%
Sales (parent) per vehicle sold*2
1,133
1,313
1,291
1,282
1,202
1,299
1,338
1,336
1,352
1,498
1,538
1,541
1,411
1,552
YoY
0.7%
2.1%
6.6%
9.0%
6.0%
-1.1%
3.6%
4.2%
12.5%
15.3%
14.9%
15.3%
4.4%
3.6%
Gross profit (parent) per vehicle sold*3
201
293
269
265
238
263
259
269
231
254
271
295
226
276
YoY
-18.2%
-4.5%
-6.0%
5.7%
18.3%
-10.2%
-3.7%
1.5%
-2.9%
-3.4%
4.6%
9.7%
-2.2%
8.7%
No. of employees (parent)
3,550
3,447
3,357
3,310
3,422
3,291
3,202
3,072
3,135
3,021
2,965
2,968
3,243
3,204
Capital expenditures (JPYmn)
409
208
272
539
523
484
1,964
1,101
2,393
917
665
2,941
330
379
*1 Car sales units sold per directly managed store is the number of vehicles sold by directly managed stores ÷ store count (average of the number of stores at the beginning and end of the fiscal year)
*2 Sales (parent) per vehicle sold are parent company sales ÷ number of vehicles sold by directly managed stores
*3 Gross profit (parent) per vehicle sold is parent company gross profit ÷ number of vehicles sold by directly managed stores *4 Change in counting standard for the number of directly managed stores from Q4 FY 2023
12 stores (specialized in traveling sales and traveling purchases), 35 stores ( specialized in online sales), and 4 stores (specialized in product display) were removed from 448 stores of the previous standard
