Idorsia : Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2022

on the strategic priorities that were set at the beginning of Idorsia's journey. This has brought us to the point where we are now just weeks away from launching our first products in two of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets. A full description of last year's achievements and where your company stands at the beginning of 2022 is given in the recently published Annual Report 2021, available at: www.idorsia.com/annual-report. In the report, you will recognize two main themes aligned with Idorsia's strategic priorities - delivering innovations from bench to bedside and scaling up to achieve this on a global scale. With the recent US approval of QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant) and the anticipated EU approval, as well as the approval of PIVLAZ™ (clazosentan) in Japan, Idorsia is on the cusp of bringing its innovations to patients, becoming a fully fledged biopharmaceutical company, and putting sustainable profitability within reach. As recently announced, we are confident that we will become profitable in 2025, with annual sales exceeding CHF 1 billion. While we are not yet funded to break-even, we have the full range of financing options

available to us - notably through royalty monetization and partnership deals involving our diverse pipeline of unencumbered assets. Even though we are prioritizing non-dilutive instruments, we must remain financially and strategically flexible. To maximize the impact of our innovation, we must attract, develop and retain the best talent in a highly competitive job market. Idorsia's Long-Term Incentive Plan currently involves grants of stock options and restricted stock units, which are cash- preserving and focused on long-term value creation, thus ensuring close alignment with shareholder interests. To this end, we are asking you to approve an increase of conditional share capital to cover our long- term incentive plan with regard to stock- based compensation for eligible employees, as well as to fully cover conversion rights or options in relation to convertible debt instruments, bonds, loans and similar forms of financing. Over the past year, the Board has worked very closely with the management team to ensure excellent execution across Idorsia and the successful introduction of our products. In this period, I am pleased to