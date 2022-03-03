Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Idorsia Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDIA   CH0363463438

IDORSIA LTD

(IDIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Idorsia : Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2022

03/03/2022 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To the Shareholders of Idorsia Ltd

Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2022

Date

Thursday, April 14, 2022, 17:45

2

  • Contents
    Letter to Shareholders Overview
    Agenda and proposals
    Organizational notes
    Appendix to the Notice of the AGM

Contents

4

Letter to Shareholders

6

Overview

7

Agenda and proposals

12

Organizational notes

14

Appendix to the Notice

Additional information for the vote on

Board compensation and Executive

of the AGM

14 Committee compensation

3

"Once again, I am impressed by what has been accomplished at Idorsia in 2021."

Mathieu Simon

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dear Shareholders

When we were last looking forward to Idorsia's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, we were still caught in the grip of the pandemic. Thanks to global research efforts and constant innovation, vaccines have been made widely available in record time, and life is now returning to some semblance of normality. However, in view of the precarious pandemic situation and the continued risk to vulnerable populations, we will once again be holding the meeting in accordance with the requirements of the COVID 19 Ordinance 3, issued by the Swiss Federal Council. This means that attendance in person will not be possible, and voting will take place by independent proxy.

While it is disappointing not to be able to invite you to hear about the progress your

company is making, the past few years have shown that it is possible to adequately cover the agenda items without physically bringing people together. Since we are always looking for more efficient ways to conduct our activities, the Board will be evaluating how the meeting should be run in a post- pandemic era.

Let me now take this opportunity to give you an overview of our progress and provide some context on the Board's proposals, which you are invited to vote on either

by postal vote or via the electronic voting platform.

Once again, I am impressed by what has been accomplished at Idorsia in 2021. We have continued to pursue and to deliver

4

Contents

  • Letter to Shareholders Overview
    Agenda and proposals
    Organizational notes
    Appendix to the Notice of the AGM

on the strategic priorities that were set at the beginning of Idorsia's journey. This has brought us to the point where we are now just weeks away from launching our first products in two of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets.

A full description of last year's achievements and where your company stands at the beginning of 2022 is given in the recently published Annual Report 2021, available at: www.idorsia.com/annual-report. In the report, you will recognize two main themes aligned with Idorsia's strategic priorities - delivering innovations from bench to bedside and scaling up to achieve this on a global scale. With the recent US approval of QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant) and the anticipated EU approval, as well as

the approval of PIVLAZ™ (clazosentan) in Japan, Idorsia is on the cusp of bringing its innovations to patients, becoming a fully fledged biopharmaceutical company, and putting sustainable profitability within reach.

As recently announced, we are confident that we will become profitable in 2025, with annual sales exceeding CHF 1 billion. While we are not yet funded to break-even, we have the full range of financing options

available to us - notably through royalty monetization and partnership deals involving our diverse pipeline of unencumbered assets. Even though we are prioritizing non-dilutive instruments, we must remain financially and strategically flexible.

To maximize the impact of our innovation, we must attract, develop and retain the best talent in a highly competitive job market. Idorsia's Long-Term Incentive Plan currently involves grants of stock options and restricted stock units, which are cash- preserving and focused on long-term value creation, thus ensuring close alignment with shareholder interests. To this end, we are asking you to approve an increase of conditional share capital to cover our long- term incentive plan with regard to stock- based compensation for eligible employees, as well as to fully cover conversion rights or options in relation to convertible debt instruments, bonds, loans and similar forms of financing.

Over the past year, the Board has worked very closely with the management team to ensure excellent execution across Idorsia and the successful introduction of our products. In this period, I am pleased to

have the continuity of oversight provided by a stable board standing for re-election. We would be very proud if you placed your trust in us again, and we look forward to continuing to lead Idorsia on its exciting journey.

All the other items on the agenda are relatively straightforward, with explanations given with the proposal or in the Appendix, and I encourage you to exercise your voting rights through the proxy vote.

With product launches and more study results expected in 2022, another exciting year is in prospect - a transformative year, in which Idorsia becomes a fully fledged biopharmaceutical company. Stay tuned and be prepared for more!

I send you my best wishes for 2022.

Best regards,

Mathieu Simon

Chairman of the Board of Directors

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Idorsia Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IDORSIA LTD
01:10aIDORSIA : Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
01:01aIdorsia issues Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
02/25Idorsia's Insomnia Drug Recommended by European Medicines Agency for Approval
MT
02/15Veeva Vault CDMS Selected by Idorsia to Modernize Clinical Data Management
PR
02/10Swiss to vote on becoming first country to ban animal testing
RE
02/08Idorsia Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/08TRANSCRIPT : Idorsia Ltd, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
02/08Swiss Biopharma Idorsia's Net Loss Expands in 2021
MT
02/08IDORSIA : Download (19.5MB)
PU
02/08IDORSIA : Download (2.5MB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IDORSIA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 131 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2022 -826 M -896 M -896 M
Net Debt 2022 975 M 1 057 M 1 057 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 214 M 3 485 M 3 485 M
EV / Sales 2022 31,9x
EV / Sales 2023 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float -
Chart IDORSIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Idorsia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDORSIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,16 CHF
Average target price 25,47 CHF
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Clozel Chief Executive Officer & Director
André C. Muller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mathieu Simon Chairman
Guy Braunstein Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Martine Clozel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDORSIA LTD-4.35%3 485
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-17.01%75 559
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-3.88%64 612
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.05%58 728
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.53%48 753
BIONTECH SE-43.08%35 438