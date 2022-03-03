Idorsia : Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2022
To the Shareholders of Idorsia Ltd
Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2022
Date
Thursday, April 14, 2022, 17:45
Letter to Shareholders
Overview
Agenda and proposals
Organizational notes
Appendix to the Notice
Additional information for the vote on
Board compensation and Executive
of the AGM
14 Committee compensation
"Once again, I am impressed by what has been accomplished at Idorsia in 2021."
Mathieu Simon
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Dear Shareholders
When we were last looking forward to Idorsia's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, we were still caught in the grip of the pandemic. Thanks to global research efforts and constant innovation, vaccines have been made widely available in record time, and life is now returning to some semblance of normality. However, in view of the precarious pandemic situation and the continued risk to vulnerable populations, we will once again be holding the meeting in accordance with the requirements of the COVID 19 Ordinance 3, issued by the Swiss Federal Council. This means that attendance in person will not be possible, and voting will take place by independent proxy.
While it is disappointing not to be able to invite you to hear about the progress your
company is making, the past few years have shown that it is possible to adequately cover the agenda items without physically bringing people together. Since we are always looking for more efficient ways to conduct our activities, the Board will be evaluating how the meeting should be run in a post- pandemic era.
Let me now take this opportunity to give you an overview of our progress and provide some context on the Board's proposals, which you are invited to vote on either
by postal vote or via the electronic voting platform.
Once again, I am impressed by what has been accomplished at Idorsia in 2021. We have continued to pursue and to deliver
on the strategic priorities that were set at the beginning of Idorsia's journey. This has brought us to the point where we are now just weeks away from launching our first products in two of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets.
A full description of last year's achievements and where your company stands at the beginning of 2022 is given in the recently published Annual Report 2021, available at: www.idorsia.com/annual-report. In the report, you will recognize two main themes aligned with Idorsia's strategic priorities - delivering innovations from bench to bedside and scaling up to achieve this on a global scale. With the recent US approval of QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant) and the anticipated EU approval, as well as
the approval of PIVLAZ™ (clazosentan) in Japan, Idorsia is on the cusp of bringing its innovations to patients, becoming a fully fledged biopharmaceutical company, and putting sustainable profitability within reach.
As recently announced, we are confident that we will become profitable in 2025, with annual sales exceeding CHF 1 billion. While we are not yet funded to break-even, we have the full range of financing options
available to us - notably through royalty monetization and partnership deals involving our diverse pipeline of unencumbered assets. Even though we are prioritizing non-dilutive instruments, we must remain financially and strategically flexible.
To maximize the impact of our innovation, we must attract, develop and retain the best talent in a highly competitive job market. Idorsia's Long-Term Incentive Plan currently involves grants of stock options and restricted stock units, which are cash- preserving and focused on long-term value creation, thus ensuring close alignment with shareholder interests. To this end, we are asking you to approve an increase of conditional share capital to cover our long- term incentive plan with regard to stock- based compensation for eligible employees, as well as to fully cover conversion rights or options in relation to convertible debt instruments, bonds, loans and similar forms of financing.
Over the past year, the Board has worked very closely with the management team to ensure excellent execution across Idorsia and the successful introduction of our products. In this period, I am pleased to
have the continuity of oversight provided by a stable board standing for re-election. We would be very proud if you placed your trust in us again, and we look forward to continuing to lead Idorsia on its exciting journey.
All the other items on the agenda are relatively straightforward, with explanations given with the proposal or in the Appendix, and I encourage you to exercise your voting rights through the proxy vote.
With product launches and more study results expected in 2022, another exciting year is in prospect - a transformative year, in which Idorsia becomes a fully fledged biopharmaceutical company. Stay tuned and be prepared for more!
I send you my best wishes for 2022.
Best regards,
Mathieu Simon
Chairman of the Board of Directors
