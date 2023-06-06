Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Idorsia Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDIA   CH0363463438

IDORSIA LTD

(IDIA)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:00 2023-06-05 am EDT
8.060 CHF   -2.66%
01:39aIdorsia Negotiates CHF400 Million Deal for Asia Pacific Operations
MT
01:01aIdorsia has entered into exclusive negotiations with regard to a prospective strategic transaction for its Asia Pacific (ex-China) operations for up to CHF 400 million
GL
05/30Idorsia's Commercial Chief to Step Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Idorsia has entered into exclusive negotiations with regard to a prospective strategic transaction for its Asia Pacific (ex-China) operations for up to CHF 400 million

06/06/2023 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Allschwil, Switzerland – June 06, 2023

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with an undisclosed party regarding its operating businesses in the Asia Pacific (ex-China) region, including selected license rights to products from Idorsia’s portfolio in those territories, for a total consideration of up to CHF 400 million.

This prospective strategic transaction is subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence and legal documentation. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

André C. Muller, Chief Financial Officer of Idorsia, added:
“This prospective strategic transaction would allow Idorsia to realize the significant value we have created in the region, and would extend our cash runway, while maintaining relationships for the future development and commercialization of our pipeline programs in the region. I would expect the potential transaction to be completed during July, subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence and legal documentation.”

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US – the ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact
Andrew C. Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 58 844 10 10
investor.relations@idorsia.com
media.relations@idorsia.com
www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

 

Attachment


All news about IDORSIA LTD
01:39aIdorsia Negotiates CHF400 Million Deal for Asia Pacific Operations
MT
01:01aIdorsia has entered into exclusive negotiations with regard to a prospective strategic ..
GL
05/30Idorsia's Commercial Chief to Step Down
MT
05/30Idorsia announces a change to commercial leadership
GL
05/25Idorsia : Minutes to the Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
05/10Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Announces Support for a Clinical Trial being Conducted by the U..
PR
05/04Idorsia : Presentation
PU
05/04Idorsia holds its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
05/03Idorsia's Insomnia Drug for Adults Secures Canadian Approval
MT
05/03Health Canada approves QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) for the management of adult patients with..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IDORSIA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 173 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2023 -780 M -860 M -860 M
Net Debt 2023 1 176 M 1 298 M 1 298 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,09x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 434 M 1 582 M 1 582 M
EV / Sales 2023 15,1x
EV / Sales 2024 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart IDORSIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Idorsia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDORSIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,06 CHF
Average target price 13,72 CHF
Spread / Average Target 70,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Clozel Chief Executive Officer & Director
André C. Muller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mathieu Simon Chairman
Guy Braunstein Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Martine Clozel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDORSIA LTD-39.94%1 582
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.58%85 966
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.56%79 256
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-18.41%28 067
BIONTECH SE-28.02%26 058
GENMAB A/S-7.45%25 588
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer