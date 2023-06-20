Advanced search
    IDIA   CH0363463438

IDORSIA LTD

(IDIA)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:23 2023-06-19 am EDT
8.230 CHF   -1.44%
01:01aIdorsia has secured bridge financing in the amount of CHF 75 million
GL
06/12Idorsia Launches Chronic Insomnia Drug Quviviq in Switzerland
MT
06/12Idorsia launches QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) in Switzerland – a first-in-class treatment for chronic insomnia disorder to improve both nighttime symptoms and daytime functioning
GL
Idorsia has secured bridge financing in the amount of CHF 75 million

06/20/2023 | 01:01am EDT
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Allschwil, Switzerland – June 20, 2023

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that it has secured bridge financing in the amount of CHF 75 million to extend the company’s cash runway until the end of July and in the meantime allow the completion of the recently announced prospective strategic transaction for its Asia Pacific (ex-China) operations, which is subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence and legal documentation. The credit facility has been provided by Jean-Paul Clozel, CEO, Member of the Board of Directors and Idorsia’s largest shareholder.

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US – the ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact
Andrew C. Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 58 844 10 10
investor.relations@idorsia.com
media.relations@idorsia.com
www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 165 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2023 -784 M -875 M -875 M
Net Debt 2023 1 277 M 1 425 M 1 425 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,12x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 464 M 1 635 M 1 635 M
EV / Sales 2023 16,6x
EV / Sales 2024 7,66x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart IDORSIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Idorsia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDORSIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,23 CHF
Average target price 11,60 CHF
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Clozel Chief Executive Officer & Director
André C. Muller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mathieu Simon Chairman
Guy Braunstein Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Martine Clozel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDORSIA LTD-38.67%1 635
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED20.47%89 600
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.8.53%83 873
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-13.83%29 638
BIONTECH SE-25.10%27 123
GENMAB A/S-8.98%25 627
