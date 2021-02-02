Idorsia : reports results in relation to the Axovan arbitration – claim dismissed by Arbitral Tribunal

Allschwil, Switzerland - February 2, 2021



Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today reported the results of an arbitration proceeding between Actelion Ltd ('Actelion') and the assignee of certain former Axovan shareholders (the 'Claimant') claiming that the acquisition of Actelion by Johnson & Johnson and/or the Demerger triggered the accelerated payment of all outstanding milestones mainly relating to clazosentan (the 'Claim').

Idorsia was notified that the Claim had been dismissed by the Arbitral Tribunal in its final award dated February 1, 2021.

Idorsia remains fully committed to developing and commercializing clazosentan and to paying any milestones, if and when due.

Further commentary will be given during the company's full year financial results 2020 webcast and conference call which is scheduled for Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT /

08:00 EST. Further access details can be found here .

Notes to the editor

