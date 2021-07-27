Log in
IDORSIA LTD

Press Release : Idorsia announces financial -2-

07/27/2021
At the end of the first half of 2021, Idorsia's liquidity (including cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term deposits) amounted to CHF 927 million. 

 
(in CHF millions)            Jun 30, 2021  Mar 31, 2021  Dec 31, 2020 
--------------------------   ------------  ------------  ------------ 
Liquidity 
--------------------------   ------------  ------------  ------------ 
Cash and cash equivalents             164           128           141 
---------------------------  ------------  ------------  ------------ 
Short-term deposits                   763           741           867 
---------------------------  ------------  ------------  ------------ 
Long-term deposits                      -           196           192 
---------------------------  ------------  ------------  ------------ 
Total liquidity*                      927         1,065         1,200 
---------------------------  ------------  ------------  ------------ 
 
Indebtedness 
--------------------------   ------------  ------------  ------------ 
Convertible loan                      392           390           388 
---------------------------  ------------  ------------  ------------ 
Convertible bond                      199           199           199 
---------------------------  ------------  ------------  ------------ 
Other financial debt                    -             -             - 
--------------------------   ------------  ------------  ------------ 
Total indebtedness                    592           589           587 
---------------------------  ------------  ------------  ------------

*rounding differences may occur

Clinical Development

Idorsia has a diversified and balanced clinical development pipeline covering multiple therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

In April and July of 2020, Idorsia reported positive results in each of the two pivotal Phase 3 studies of daridorexant in patients with insomnia. More details and commentary can be found in the dedicated press releases (first study release https://www.idorsia.com/media/news-details?newsId=2284972 ), (second study release https://www.idorsia.com/media/news-details?newsId=2329316 ) and the investor webcasts (first study webcast https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/webcast-daridorexant ), (second study webcast https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/webcast-daridorexant-302-results ) which are available for replay on Idorsia's corporate website. A New Drug Application (NDA) for daridorexant was submitted to the US FDA on January 8, 2021 and a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Union EMA on March 2, 2021 and to Switzerland health authority, Swissmedic, on April 20, 2021. Should approval be received, the company anticipates launch in the US in the second quarter of 2022, followed by other regions thereafter.

In November of 2020, Idorsia reported positive results in each of the two Japanese registration studies of clazosentan assessing the efficacy and safety of clazosentan in reducing vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause mortality in patients following aSAH. More details can be found in the dedicated press release https://www.idorsia.com/media/news-details?newsId=2410833 . A New Drug Application (NDA) to the Japanese PMDA for clazosentan was submitted on March 1, 2021. Due to the intensive care setting for the study, recruitment into the global Phase 3 study of clazosentan (REACT) has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic but is steadily progressing. The study is enrolling approximately 400 patients with a high risk of developing cerebral vasospasm and delayed cerebral ischemia (high-risk prevention group). The recruitment of patients with confirmed cerebral vasospasm (early treatment group) has been very low, so following a recommendation received by the study Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), the company has decided to discontinue this relatively small treatment group. Results continue to be expected in the second half of 2022.

The MODIFY Phase 3 study of Idorsia's oral substrate reduction therapy lucerastat in patients with Fabry disease irrespective of mutation type was fully recruited in February 2021, with 118 patients. Results continue to be expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Full recruitment has also been achieved for PRECISION, a Phase 3 study to demonstrate the antihypertensive effect of aprocitentan when added to standard of care in patients with resistant hypertension, with 730 patients randomized. This 12-month study should deliver results in mid-2022.

In June 2021, Idorsia announced the initiation of a Phase 3 registration study "SOS-AMI" to evaluate the efficacy and safety of self-administered subcutaneous selatogrel, Idorsia's P2Y(12) receptor antagonist, in suspected acute myocardial infarction (AMI). More details and commentary can be found in the dedicated press release https://www.idorsia.com/media/news-details?newsId=2545303 and the investor webcast https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/webcast-selatogrel .

The CARE study, a large Phase 2b multiple-dose, efficacy and safety study evaluating cenerimod, for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus completed randomization at the end of February 2021, with 427 patients enrolled. The results are targeted for the fourth quarter of 2021.

A Phase 2 proof-of-concept study with ACT-539313, a selective orexin 1 receptor antagonist, in binge eating disorder is recruiting. This is the first study evaluating orexin 1 receptor antagonism as a new mechanism of action for patients with binge eating disorder.

Based on initial clinical pharmacology investigation with ACT-541478, the company has decided not to pursue the development of this CNS compound further.

The company has closed a natural history study called "RETRIEVE" which collected disease information from pediatric patients with early onset of rare lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). The company is now considering development options for sinbaglustat.

Neurocrine Biosciences recently initiated a second Phase 2 study with ACT-709478 (NBI-827104), Idorsia's novel T-type calcium channel blocker, in patients with essential tremor, in addition to the ongoing Phase 2 study in a rare form of pediatric epilepsy.

Idorsia's clinical development pipeline 

 
               Mechanism of      Target Indication                         Status 
 Compound      Action 
-------------  ----------------  ----------------------------------------  -------------------- 
Daridorexant   Dual orexin       Insomnia                                  Under review with 
               receptor                                                    health authorities 
               antagonist 
-------------  ----------------  ----------------------------------------  -------------------- 
Aprocitentan*  Dual endothelin   Resistant hypertension management         Phase 3 recruitment 
               receptor                                                    complete 
               antagonist 
-------------  ----------------  ----------------------------------------  -------------------- 
Clazosentan    Endothelin        Cerebral vasospasm assoc.                 Japan: NDA submitted 
               receptor           with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage   Global: Phase 3 
               antagonist 
-------------  ----------------  ----------------------------------------  -------------------- 
Lucerastat     Glucosylceramide  Fabry disease                             Phase 3 recruitment 
               synthase                                                    complete 
               inhibitor 
-------------  ----------------  ----------------------------------------  -------------------- 
Selatogrel     P2Y(12) receptor  Suspected acute myocardial infarction     Phase 3 
               antagonist 
-------------  ----------------  ----------------------------------------  -------------------- 
Cenerimod      S1P(1) receptor   Systemic lupus erythematosus              Phase 2b recruitment 
               modulator                                                   complete 
-------------  ----------------  ----------------------------------------  -------------------- 
ACT-539313     Selective orexin  Binge eating disorder                     Phase 2 
               1 receptor 
               antagonist 
-------------  ----------------  ----------------------------------------  -------------------- 
Sinbaglustat   GBA2/GCS          Rare lysosomal storage disorders          Phase 1 complete 
               inhibitor 
-------------  ----------------  ----------------------------------------  -------------------- 
ACT-1004-1239  CXCR7 antagonist  Immunology                                Phase 1 
-------------  ----------------  ----------------------------------------  -------------------- 
ACT-1014-6470  -                 Immunology                                Phase 1 
-------------  ----------------  ----------------------------------------  -------------------- 
ACT-777991     -                 Immunology                                Phase 1 
-------------  ----------------  ----------------------------------------  --------------------

* In collaboration with Janssen Biotech to jointly develop aprocitentan, Janssen Biotech has sole commercialization rights worldwide

Neurocrine Biosciences has a global license to develop and commercialize ACT-709478 (NBI-827104), Idorsia's novel T-type calcium channel blocker. ACT-709478 is currently investigated in two Phase 2 studies for the treatment of a rare form of pediatric epilepsy and essential tremor.

Further details including the current status of each project in the pipeline can be found in our clinical development fact sheet: https://www.idorsia.com/documents/com/fact-sheets-presentations/fs-clinical-development.pdf .

About the Revenue Sharing Agreement for ponesimod

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

