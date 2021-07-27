Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Idorsia Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDIA   CH0363463438

IDORSIA LTD

(IDIA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/26 11:31:08 am
25.1 CHF   -1.26%
01:21aIDORSIA : Media Release (English)
PU
01:02aPRESS RELEASE : Idorsia announces financial -3-
DJ
01:02aPRESS RELEASE : Idorsia announces financial -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release : Idorsia announces financial -3-

07/27/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Idorsia and Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, have entered into a revenue-sharing agreement in respect to ponesimod. Under the terms of the revenue-sharing agreement, Idorsia is entitled to receive quarterly payments of 8% of the net sales of ponesimod products from Actelion.

Half-year financial report

A full financial update is available in Idorsia's 2021 Half Year Financial Report, at www.idorsia.com/investors/corporate-reports.

Results Day Center

Investor community: To make your job easier, we provide all relevant documentation via the Results Day Center on our corporate website: www.idorsia.com/results-day-center.

Upcoming Financial Updates 

   -- Nine-months 2021 Financial Results reporting on October 26, 2021 
 
   -- Full-Year 2021 Financial Results reporting on February 8, 2022 
 
   -- First Quarter 2022 Financial Results reporting on April 26, 2022

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more -- We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland -- a European biotech-hub -- Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong balance sheet -- the ideal constellation to translate R&D efforts into business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 1,000 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com -- media.relations@idorsia.com -- www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Attachment 

   -- Press Release PDF 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9d17a835-71cf-45de-800f-b2911f036db0

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

All news about IDORSIA LTD
01:21aIDORSIA : Media Release (English)
PU
01:02aPRESS RELEASE : Idorsia announces financial -3-
DJ
01:02aPRESS RELEASE : Idorsia announces financial -2-
DJ
01:02aPRESS RELEASE : Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 -- B..
DJ
01:01aIdorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building ..
GL
07/20IDORSIA : Invitation to Idorsia's half year financial results 2021 webcast and c..
AQ
07/20PRESS RELEASE : Invitation to Idorsia's half year financial results 2021 webcast..
DJ
07/06ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Anglo American, BP, Glencore, Lancashire, NatWest...
06/28ANTARES PHARMA : ' Swiss Partner Idorsia Kicks Off Late-Stage Study for Selatogr..
MT
06/28Idorsia Initiates the Phase 3 Study with Selatogrel for Acute Myocardial Infa..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 32,8 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
Net income 2021 -642 M -700 M -700 M
Net Debt 2021 416 M 454 M 454 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 199 M 4 584 M 4 584 M
EV / Sales 2021 141x
EV / Sales 2022 50,9x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart IDORSIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Idorsia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDORSIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,10 CHF
Average target price 30,04 CHF
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Clozel Chief Executive Officer & Director
André C. Muller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mathieu Simon Chairman
Guy Braunstein Executive VP & Head-Global Clinical Development
Martine Clozel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDORSIA LTD-1.65%4 767
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.01%85 134
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.32.49%71 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS19.60%57 013
BIONTECH SE251.15%55 555
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.83%50 308