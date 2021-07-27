Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Idorsia Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDIA   CH0363463438

IDORSIA LTD

(IDIA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/26 11:31:08 am
25.1 CHF   -1.26%
01:21aIDORSIA : Media Release (English)
PU
01:02aPRESS RELEASE : Idorsia announces financial -3-
DJ
01:02aPRESS RELEASE : Idorsia announces financial -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release : Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 -- Building momentum towards becoming a fully-fledged biopharmaceutical company

07/27/2021 | 01:02am EDT
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Allschwil, Switzerland -- July 27, 2021

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced its financial results for the first half of 2021.

Business highlights 

   -- Daridorexant for the treatment of insomnia under review with US FDA, EMA, 
      and Swissmedic 
 
   -- Nine scientific presentations for daridorexant shared at SLEEP 2021 
 
   -- Ponesimod to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis was approved by 
      the US FDA and the European Commission, Idorsia receives first income 
      from the revenue-sharing agreement in respect to ponesimod 
 
   -- Clazosentan NDA for the treatment of cerebral vasospasm post aneurysmal 
      subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) submitted to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals 
      and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in March 2021 
 
   -- "SOS-AMI" Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel in suspected acute 
      myocardial infarction (AMI) initiated in June 2021 
 
   -- Phase 2 study with ACT-539313 for binge eating disorder initiated in 
      March 2021 
 
   -- Results for MODIFY Phase 3 study with lucerastat for Fabry disease 
      expected in Q4 2021 
 
   -- Results for PRECISION Phase 3 study with aprocitentan for resistant 
      hypertension expected mid-2022 
 
   -- Results for CARE Phase 2b study with cenerimod for systemic lupus 
      erythematosus expected in Q4 2021

Financial highlights 

   -- US GAAP operating expenses HY 2021 at CHF 265 million 
 
   -- Non-GAAP operating expenses HY 2021 at CHF 248 million 
 
   -- Guidance for 2021: US GAAP operating expenses around CHF 665 million and 
      non-GAAP operating expenses around CHF 620 million (both measures include 
      inventory build of around CHF 35 million and exclude unforeseen events)

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The company is making great progress with delivering on the strategic priorities we defined on Day 1 of Idorsia. Now, just 4 years after establishing the company, we are on the verge of transformation into the fully-fledged biopharmaceutical company we intended to be. The regulatory review and the commercial preparation for daridorexant are progressing well and the team keeps its focus on this important asset. I'm also particularly proud of our newest advancement in the pipeline as selatogrel entered Phase 3 being evaluated as an emergency intervention for suspected AMI at the onset of symptoms. Yet another exciting innovation to watch for Idorsia."

Simon Jose, Chief Commercial Officer of Idorsia, commented:

"We are progressing very well with our preparations for the anticipated approval and launch of daridorexant. In the US, our new medical team is starting to engage with key experts and the recruitment of our market access team is nearing completion. In Europe, we have made great progress in building our commercial footprint and have appointed General Managers in the major markets. In the second half we will increase our engagement with key stakeholders and begin to raise awareness of the science and burden of insomnia. Similarly, we are on track with our plans for the expected launch of clazosentan in Japan -- where the incidence of aSAH is more than twice as high as in the rest of the world."

Financial results 

 
US GAAP results                                            First Half     Second Quarter 
-------------------------------------------------------  --------------  --------------- 
in CHF millions, except EPS (CHF) and number of shares 
 (millions)                                               2021    2020    2021    2020 
Revenues                                                     14      58       7       53 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------  ------- 
Operating expenses                                        (265)   (236)   (137)    (120) 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------  ------- 
Operating income (loss)                                   (252)   (178)   (130)     (67) 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------  ------- 
Net income (loss)                                         (243)   (189)   (139)     (69) 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------  ------- 
Basic EPS                                                (1.46)  (1.41)  (0.83)   (0.51) 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------  ------- 
Basic weighted average number of shares                   166.9   133.8   167.1    136.4 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------  ------- 
Diluted EPS                                              (1.46)  (1.41)  (0.83)   (0.51) 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------  ------- 
Diluted weighted average number of shares                 166.9   133.8   167.1    136.4 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------  -------

US GAAP revenue of CHF 14 million in the first half of 2021 consisted of contract revenue recognized in connection with the collaboration agreements with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (CHF 2 million), Janssen Biotech, Inc. (CHF 5 million), Roche (CHF 4 million), Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (CHF 3 million) and revenue share from J&J (CHF 0.4 million) compared to a revenue of CHF 58 million in the first half of 2020.

US GAAP operating expenses in the first half of 2021 amounted to CHF 265 million (CHF 236 million in the first half of 2020), of which CHF 192 million relates to R&D (CHF 197 million in the first half of 2020) and CHF 74 million to SG&A expenses (CHF 40 million in the first half of 2020).

US GAAP net loss in the first half of 2021 amounted to CHF 243 million compared to CHF 189 million in the first half of 2020. The increase of the net loss was mainly driven by lower contract revenues as well as higher operating expenses mainly in the commercial functions, which was partially offset by a positive contribution from financial income.

The US GAAP net loss resulted in a net loss per share of CHF 1.46 (basic and diluted) in the first half of 2021 compared to a net loss per share of CHF 1.41 (basic and diluted) in the first half of 2020. 

 
Non-GAAP* measures                                         First Half     Second Quarter 
-------------------------------------------------------  --------------  --------------- 
in CHF millions, except EPS (CHF) and number of shares 
 (millions)                                               2021    2020    2021    2020 
Revenues                                                     14      58       7       53 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------  ------- 
Operating expenses                                        (248)   (193)   (128)     (86) 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------  ------- 
Operating income (loss)                                   (234)   (134)   (121)     (33) 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------  ------- 
Net income (loss)                                         (223)   (138)   (128)     (36) 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------  ------- 
Basic EPS                                                (1.34)  (1.03)  (0.77)   (0.26) 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------  ------- 
Basic weighted average number of shares                   166.9   133.8   167.1    136.4 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------  ------- 
Diluted EPS                                              (1.34)  (1.03)  (0.77)   (0.26) 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------  ------- 
Diluted weighted average number of shares                 166.9   133.8   167.1    136.4 
-------------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------  -------

* Idorsia measures, reports and issues guidance on non-GAAP operating performance. Idorsia believes that these non-GAAP financial measurements more accurately reflect the underlying business performance and therefore provide useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP measures are reported in addition to, not as a substitute for, US GAAP financial performance.

Non-GAAP net loss in the first half of 2021 amounted to CHF 223 million: the CHF 20 million difference versus US GAAP net loss was mainly due to depreciation and amortization (CHF 8 million), share-based compensation (CHF 8 million) and a negative non-cash financial result (CHF 4 million).

The non-GAAP net loss resulted in a net loss per share of CHF 1.34 (basic and diluted) in the first half of 2021 compared to a net loss per share of CHF 1.03 (basic and diluted) in the first half of 2020.

André C. Muller, Chief Financial Officer, commented:

"I'm pleased to now see a regular income stream, albeit modest, with the revenue-sharing agreement relating to ponesimod, which was launched by J&J in the second quarter following its approval for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in the US and EU. With regulatory discussions for daridorexant in the US and Europe, and clazosentan in Japan, progressing well, the investment into our global commercial infrastructure and launch preparations will gradually increase over the next quarters leading to US GAAP operating expenses for the full year 2021 around CHF 665 million and non-GAAP operating expenses around CHF 620 million, both measures include an inventory build of around CHF 35 million and exclude unforeseen events."

Liquidity and indebtedness

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 32,8 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
Net income 2021 -642 M -700 M -700 M
Net Debt 2021 416 M 454 M 454 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 199 M 4 584 M 4 584 M
EV / Sales 2021 141x
EV / Sales 2022 50,9x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart IDORSIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Idorsia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDORSIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,10 CHF
Average target price 30,04 CHF
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Clozel Chief Executive Officer & Director
André C. Muller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mathieu Simon Chairman
Guy Braunstein Executive VP & Head-Global Clinical Development
Martine Clozel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDORSIA LTD-1.65%4 767
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.01%85 134
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.32.49%71 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS19.60%57 013
BIONTECH SE251.15%55 555
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.83%50 308