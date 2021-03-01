Press Release : Idorsia submits NDA for -2

Log in
03/01/2021 | 01:01am EST
strong balance sheet -- the ideal constellation to translate R&D efforts 
into business success. 
 
   Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in 
June 2017 and has over 900 highly qualified specialists dedicated to 
realizing our ambitious targets. 
 
   About Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Japan 
 
   Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Japan was established, under the leadership of 
Dr Satoshi Tanaka, in 2018 to conduct clinical development and prepare 
the commercialization of Idorsia's innovative and promising compounds 
for patients in Japan. 
 
   For further information, please contact 
 
   Andrew C. Weiss 
 
   Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate 
Communications 
 
   Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil 
 
   +41 58 844 10 10 
 
   investor.relations@idorsia.com 
 
   media.relations@idorsia.com 
 
   www.idorsia.com 
 
   The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", 
relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use 
of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", 
"expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", 
"would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, 
or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements 
include descriptions of the company's investment and research and 
development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection 
therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the 
company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products 
in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current 
views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to 
certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause 
the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be 
materially different from any future results, performances or 
achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking 
statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties 
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual 
results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, 
believed, estimated or expected. 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Press Release PDF 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e2cb6978-304d-4149-b685-d0fa12bd0047

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 35,1 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
Net income 2021 -603 M -663 M -663 M
Net Debt 2021 358 M 393 M 393 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 142 M 4 560 M 4 556 M
EV / Sales 2021 128x
EV / Sales 2022 46,1x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 63,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Clozel Chief Executive Officer & Director
André C. Muller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mathieu Simon Chairman
Guy Braunstein Executive VP & Head-Global Clinical Development
Martine Clozel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDORSIA LTD-2.51%4 560
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.39%76 967
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-10.07%55 255
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.65%53 955
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-6.74%46 924
BEIGENE, LTD.23.84%29 313
