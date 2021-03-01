Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Idorsia Ltd    IDIA   CH0363463438

IDORSIA LTD

(IDIA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/26 11:31:24 am
24.88 CHF   +0.08%
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : Idorsia submits NDA for -2-
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
DJ
01:00aIdorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release : Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA

03/01/2021 | 01:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
   Allschwil, Switzerland -- March 1, 2021 
 
   Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced the submission of a New Drug 
Application (NDA) to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices 
Agency (PMDA) for clazosentan, a fast-acting, selective endothelin A 
(ET(A) ) receptor antagonist, for the prevention of cerebral vasospasm, 
vasospasm-related cerebral infarction and cerebral ischemic symptoms 
after aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH). 
 
   The application is supported by replicated results from the Japanese 
registration program which consisted of two double-blind, randomized, 
placebo-controlled studies assessing the efficacy and safety of 
clazosentan in reducing vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause 
mortality events in adult Japanese patients following aSAH. Patients 
were randomized to receive continuous infusion of either 10 mg/hr 
clazosentan or placebo for up to 15 days following the onset of aSAH. 
The two studies followed the same design, with one enrolling 221 
patients whose aneurysm was secured by surgical clipping and the other 
enrolling 221 patients whose aneurysm was secured by endovascular 
coiling. 
 
   Satoshi Tanaka, Dr Med Sci. and President of Idorsia Pharmaceuticals 
Japan, commented: 
 
   "The development of clazosentan has taken many years to bring us to the 
filing of an NDA and we were very fortunate to not be held back by the 
COVID-19 pandemic in Japan. The team has worked rapidly to analyze the 
data and prepare the dossier for the PMDA so that we can bring 
clazosentan to the patients as soon as possible. We will now work 
together with the authorities through the regulatory process, and in 
parallel, prepare the scientific publication and the commercial launch 
which we hope to see in the first half of 2022." 
 
   Both studies showed that clazosentan reduced the occurrence of cerebral 
vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause mortality within 6 weeks 
post-aSAH with statistical significance (p<0.01 for both studies). The 
composite endpoint was defined by at least one of the following: All 
death / New cerebral infarction due to cerebral vasospasm / Delayed 
ischemic neurologic deficit due to cerebral vasospasm and adjudicated 
blindly by an independent committee. The effect of clazosentan on 
all-cause morbidity and mortality was also significant (p<0.05) in a 
pre-planned analysis of the pooled studies whereas a numerical trend was 
observed in each study on this endpoint. 
 
   The studies confirmed the well-documented safety profile of clazosentan 
which has now been administered to approximately 2000 patients around 
the world. In these registration studies in Japanese patients post-aSAH 
there were no unexpected safety findings. Treatment-emergent adverse 
events occurring in >5% of the clazosentan group (with a difference of 
>2% compared to placebo) were vomiting and signs of hemodilution or 
fluid retention (i.e., hyponatremia, hypoalbuminemia, anemia, pleural 
effusion, brain and pulmonary edema). 
 
   Notes to the editor 
 
   Available data in Japanese patients 
 
   A Phase 2 study in Japanese and Korean patients showed that 10 mg/hr of 
clazosentan administered by continuous intravenous infusion 
significantly reduced vasospasm and vasospasm-related morbidity and 
mortality events. The results are published in Cerebrovascular Diseases 
(Fujimura M, et al. Cerebrovasc Dis 2017;44:59--67). On that basis, a 
registration program was initiated with clazosentan in Japan in May 
2016. 
 
   About the global registration program "REACT" 
 
   In February 2019, Idorsia initiated REACT, a prospective, multicenter, 
double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, Phase 3 
study to investigate the efficacy and safety of clazosentan for the 
prevention of clinical deterioration due to vasospasm-related delayed 
cerebral ischemia in adult patients following aSAH. The Phase 3 study 
builds upon the learnings from the previous clazosentan studies to 
identify patients at high risk of vasospasm and delayed cerebral 
ischemia, the optimal dose, the best measure to demonstrate efficacy and 
an optimized patient management guideline to ensure patient safety. 
 
   Approximately 400 patients -- treated either with microsurgical clipping 
or endovascular coiling -- are being enrolled at approximately 95 sites 
across 15 countries. Patients are randomized to receive continuous 
infusion of either clazosentan (15 mg/hr) or placebo prophylactically, 
on top of local standard of care, for a period of up to 14 days. REACT 
is enrolling aSAH patients identified as being at high risk of 
developing vasospasm and subsequent delayed cerebral ischemia because of 
high-volume hemorrhage, as assessed by CT scan on hospital admission. 
Patients experiencing asymptomatic cerebral vasospasm, as measured by 
angiography, within 14 days of aSAH may also be included. Results of the 
study are targeted for the second half of 2022. 
 
   About aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage and cerebral vasospasm 
 
   Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage is a rare condition involving sudden 
life-threatening bleeding occurring in the subarachnoid space. It is 
caused by the rupture of an aneurysm -- a weak, bulging spot on the wall 
of a cerebral artery. Emergency surgical repair (endovascular coiling or 
microsurgical clipping) is required to stop the hemorrhage. 
 
   The bleeding and the release of a vasoconstrictor (endothelin) by the 
neighboring vascular endothelium can lead to cerebral vasospasm 
(constriction of arteries in the brain), usually occurring between 4 and 
14 days after aneurysm securing. This diminishes blood flow to the brain, 
and about one third of patients consequently experience worsening of 
their neurological condition. Cerebral vasospasm is one of the leading 
secondary causes of disability and death in patients with aSAH. 
 
   The incidence of aSAH is estimated to be between 6 and 9 per 100,000 per 
year worldwide. Notably, aSAH is a significant problem in Japan, with an 
incidence at least twice as high as in many other countries of the 
world. 
 
   Approximately 50% of the overall aSAH population present with thick, 
diffuse blood clots characterized by a large amount of subarachnoid 
blood on the admission CT scan. These patients have a significantly 
higher risk of experiencing cerebral vasospasm. 
 
   Available clinical data with clazosentan 
 
   Several studies have built our understanding of the role of clazosentan 
in preventing or reversing cerebral vasospasm. 
 
   In 2006, results were reported for clazosentan in the prevention of 
angiographic vasospasm in patients with aSAH. The Phase 2 dose-finding 
study, CONSCIOUS-1, demonstrated dose-dependent prevention of vasospasm. 
 
   This was followed by two Phase 3 studies, CONSCIOUS-2 and CONSCIOUS-3, 
to assess the effect of clazosentan on the incidence of cerebral 
vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause mortality. In 2010, 
CONSCIOUS-2 showed that the 5 mg/h dose of clazosentan, administered by 
continuous intravenous infusion, did not allow a statistically 
significant treatment effect to be observed, resulting in the premature 
termination of CONSCIOUS-3.  However, an exploratory analysis of the 
data collected in CONSCIOUS-3 showed that a higher dose of clazosentan 
(15 mg/h), administered by continuous intravenous infusion, 
significantly reduced cerebral vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause 
mortality, with a 44% relative risk reduction (p=0.0074). 
 
   The 15 mg/h dose also significantly reduced the incidence of delayed 
ischemic neurological deficit, with a 54% relative risk reduction 
(p=0.0038). In addition, clazosentan reduced the need for rescue therapy 
for vasospasm. Clazosentan did not improve long-term clinical outcome. 
 
   A Phase 2 study in Japanese and Korean patients showed that 10 mg/hr of 
clazosentan significantly reduced vasospasm and vasospasm-related 
morbidity and mortality events. 
 
   A pilot study evaluating the early effect of clazosentan on reversing 
established cerebral vasospasm in large proximal cerebral artery 
segments at 3 hours post initiation suggests that, with early 
administration, clazosentan has the potential to improve large-vessel 
vasospasm. In a post-hoc analysis of the effect of clazosentan on 
reversing established cerebral vasospasm in the entire cerebral 
vasculature (including smaller distal vessel segments and the cerebellar 
arteries), a clearly visible improvement was observed in vessel diameter 
at 3 and 24 hours. 
 
   The studies confirmed the well-documented safety profile of clazosentan, 
which has now been administered to approximately 2000 patients around 
the world. The side effects of clazosentan are managed based on clear 
protocol guidelines: hypotension can be mitigated using blood pressure 
control with vasopressors in the ICU, while lung complications (such as 
pulmonary edema) can be managed by aiming to maintain euvolemia by 
avoiding excessive fluid administration. 
 
   Key literature 
 
   Fujimura M, et al. Cerebrovasc Dis 2017; 44:59--67 
 
   Macdonald R L, et al. Stroke. 2012; 43(6):1463-9. 
 
   Macdonald R L, et al. The Lancet. Neurology, 2011; 10(7):618-625. 
 
   Macdonald R L, et al. Stroke 2008; 39:3015-3021. 
 
   Vajkoczy P, et al. Journal of Neurosurgery 2005; 103:9-17. 
 
   Roux S. et al. J Pharmacol Exp Ther 1997; 283:1110-1118. 
 
   Clozel M, Watanabe H, Life Sciences 1993; 52(9):825-834 
 
   About Idorsia 
 
   Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more -- We have more ideas, we see more 
opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve 
this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, 
with a strong scientific core. 
 
   Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland -- a European biotech-hub -- 
Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and 
commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of 
therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs 
in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all 
disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art facilities, and a

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

All news about IDORSIA LTD
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : Idorsia submits NDA for -2-
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
DJ
01:00aIdorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
GL
02/16PRESS RELEASE : Santhera Announces Corporate -2-
DJ
02/16PRESS RELEASE : Santhera Announces Corporate Update and Proposal to Strengthen C..
DJ
02/04IDORSIA : FY20 Net Loss Shrinks on Higher Revenue
MT
02/04IDORSIA : announces financial results for 2020 – a successful year marked ..
AQ
02/04PRESS RELEASE : Idorsia announces financial -4-
DJ
02/04PRESS RELEASE : Idorsia announces financial -3-
DJ
02/04PRESS RELEASE : Idorsia announces financial results for 2020 -- a successful yea..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35,1 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
Net income 2021 -603 M -663 M -663 M
Net Debt 2021 358 M 393 M 393 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 142 M 4 560 M 4 556 M
EV / Sales 2021 128x
EV / Sales 2022 46,1x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart IDORSIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Idorsia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDORSIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 31,25 CHF
Last Close Price 24,88 CHF
Spread / Highest target 80,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Clozel Chief Executive Officer & Director
André C. Muller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mathieu Simon Chairman
Guy Braunstein Executive VP & Head-Global Clinical Development
Martine Clozel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDORSIA LTD-2.51%4 560
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.39%76 967
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-10.07%55 255
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.65%53 955
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-6.74%46 924
BEIGENE, LTD.23.84%29 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ