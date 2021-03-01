Press Release : Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA

Allschwil, Switzerland -- March 1, 2021
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced the submission of a New Drug
Application (NDA) to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
Agency (PMDA) for clazosentan, a fast-acting, selective endothelin A
(ET(A) ) receptor antagonist, for the prevention of cerebral vasospasm,
vasospasm-related cerebral infarction and cerebral ischemic symptoms
after aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH).
The application is supported by replicated results from the Japanese
registration program which consisted of two double-blind, randomized,
placebo-controlled studies assessing the efficacy and safety of
clazosentan in reducing vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause
mortality events in adult Japanese patients following aSAH. Patients
were randomized to receive continuous infusion of either 10 mg/hr
clazosentan or placebo for up to 15 days following the onset of aSAH.
The two studies followed the same design, with one enrolling 221
patients whose aneurysm was secured by surgical clipping and the other
enrolling 221 patients whose aneurysm was secured by endovascular
coiling.
Satoshi Tanaka, Dr Med Sci. and President of Idorsia Pharmaceuticals
Japan, commented:
"The development of clazosentan has taken many years to bring us to the
filing of an NDA and we were very fortunate to not be held back by the
COVID-19 pandemic in Japan. The team has worked rapidly to analyze the
data and prepare the dossier for the PMDA so that we can bring
clazosentan to the patients as soon as possible. We will now work
together with the authorities through the regulatory process, and in
parallel, prepare the scientific publication and the commercial launch
which we hope to see in the first half of 2022."
Both studies showed that clazosentan reduced the occurrence of cerebral
vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause mortality within 6 weeks
post-aSAH with statistical significance (p<0.01 for both studies). The
composite endpoint was defined by at least one of the following: All
death / New cerebral infarction due to cerebral vasospasm / Delayed
ischemic neurologic deficit due to cerebral vasospasm and adjudicated
blindly by an independent committee. The effect of clazosentan on
all-cause morbidity and mortality was also significant (p<0.05) in a
pre-planned analysis of the pooled studies whereas a numerical trend was
observed in each study on this endpoint.
The studies confirmed the well-documented safety profile of clazosentan
which has now been administered to approximately 2000 patients around
the world. In these registration studies in Japanese patients post-aSAH
there were no unexpected safety findings. Treatment-emergent adverse
events occurring in >5% of the clazosentan group (with a difference of
>2% compared to placebo) were vomiting and signs of hemodilution or
fluid retention (i.e., hyponatremia, hypoalbuminemia, anemia, pleural
effusion, brain and pulmonary edema).
Notes to the editor
Available data in Japanese patients
A Phase 2 study in Japanese and Korean patients showed that 10 mg/hr of
clazosentan administered by continuous intravenous infusion
significantly reduced vasospasm and vasospasm-related morbidity and
mortality events. The results are published in Cerebrovascular Diseases
(Fujimura M, et al. Cerebrovasc Dis 2017;44:59--67). On that basis, a
registration program was initiated with clazosentan in Japan in May
2016.
About the global registration program "REACT"
In February 2019, Idorsia initiated REACT, a prospective, multicenter,
double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, Phase 3
study to investigate the efficacy and safety of clazosentan for the
prevention of clinical deterioration due to vasospasm-related delayed
cerebral ischemia in adult patients following aSAH. The Phase 3 study
builds upon the learnings from the previous clazosentan studies to
identify patients at high risk of vasospasm and delayed cerebral
ischemia, the optimal dose, the best measure to demonstrate efficacy and
an optimized patient management guideline to ensure patient safety.
Approximately 400 patients -- treated either with microsurgical clipping
or endovascular coiling -- are being enrolled at approximately 95 sites
across 15 countries. Patients are randomized to receive continuous
infusion of either clazosentan (15 mg/hr) or placebo prophylactically,
on top of local standard of care, for a period of up to 14 days. REACT
is enrolling aSAH patients identified as being at high risk of
developing vasospasm and subsequent delayed cerebral ischemia because of
high-volume hemorrhage, as assessed by CT scan on hospital admission.
Patients experiencing asymptomatic cerebral vasospasm, as measured by
angiography, within 14 days of aSAH may also be included. Results of the
study are targeted for the second half of 2022.
About aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage and cerebral vasospasm
Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage is a rare condition involving sudden
life-threatening bleeding occurring in the subarachnoid space. It is
caused by the rupture of an aneurysm -- a weak, bulging spot on the wall
of a cerebral artery. Emergency surgical repair (endovascular coiling or
microsurgical clipping) is required to stop the hemorrhage.
The bleeding and the release of a vasoconstrictor (endothelin) by the
neighboring vascular endothelium can lead to cerebral vasospasm
(constriction of arteries in the brain), usually occurring between 4 and
14 days after aneurysm securing. This diminishes blood flow to the brain,
and about one third of patients consequently experience worsening of
their neurological condition. Cerebral vasospasm is one of the leading
secondary causes of disability and death in patients with aSAH.
The incidence of aSAH is estimated to be between 6 and 9 per 100,000 per
year worldwide. Notably, aSAH is a significant problem in Japan, with an
incidence at least twice as high as in many other countries of the
world.
Approximately 50% of the overall aSAH population present with thick,
diffuse blood clots characterized by a large amount of subarachnoid
blood on the admission CT scan. These patients have a significantly
higher risk of experiencing cerebral vasospasm.
Available clinical data with clazosentan
Several studies have built our understanding of the role of clazosentan
in preventing or reversing cerebral vasospasm.
In 2006, results were reported for clazosentan in the prevention of
angiographic vasospasm in patients with aSAH. The Phase 2 dose-finding
study, CONSCIOUS-1, demonstrated dose-dependent prevention of vasospasm.
This was followed by two Phase 3 studies, CONSCIOUS-2 and CONSCIOUS-3,
to assess the effect of clazosentan on the incidence of cerebral
vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause mortality. In 2010,
CONSCIOUS-2 showed that the 5 mg/h dose of clazosentan, administered by
continuous intravenous infusion, did not allow a statistically
significant treatment effect to be observed, resulting in the premature
termination of CONSCIOUS-3. However, an exploratory analysis of the
data collected in CONSCIOUS-3 showed that a higher dose of clazosentan
(15 mg/h), administered by continuous intravenous infusion,
significantly reduced cerebral vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause
mortality, with a 44% relative risk reduction (p=0.0074).
The 15 mg/h dose also significantly reduced the incidence of delayed
ischemic neurological deficit, with a 54% relative risk reduction
(p=0.0038). In addition, clazosentan reduced the need for rescue therapy
for vasospasm. Clazosentan did not improve long-term clinical outcome.
A Phase 2 study in Japanese and Korean patients showed that 10 mg/hr of
clazosentan significantly reduced vasospasm and vasospasm-related
morbidity and mortality events.
A pilot study evaluating the early effect of clazosentan on reversing
established cerebral vasospasm in large proximal cerebral artery
segments at 3 hours post initiation suggests that, with early
administration, clazosentan has the potential to improve large-vessel
vasospasm. In a post-hoc analysis of the effect of clazosentan on
reversing established cerebral vasospasm in the entire cerebral
vasculature (including smaller distal vessel segments and the cerebellar
arteries), a clearly visible improvement was observed in vessel diameter
at 3 and 24 hours.
The studies confirmed the well-documented safety profile of clazosentan,
which has now been administered to approximately 2000 patients around
the world. The side effects of clazosentan are managed based on clear
protocol guidelines: hypotension can be mitigated using blood pressure
control with vasopressors in the ICU, while lung complications (such as
pulmonary edema) can be managed by aiming to maintain euvolemia by
avoiding excessive fluid administration.
About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more -- We have more ideas, we see more
opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve
this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company,
with a strong scientific core.
Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland -- a European biotech-hub --
Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and
commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of
therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs
in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all
disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art facilities, and a
